At 12 years old I was left at home a for an hour or so with my younger brother who was 10 and sisters that were 8 and 6 while my mother went shopping or to run an errand. No big deal, we all knew, with the exception of maybe the 6 year old what was expected...it was not a problem, when she came back our homework was done and we let no one in nor did we go out. Most parents are a good judge of when they feel comfortable leaving kids home.
I think there should be an age these kids are getting in trouble and DHS steps in but they don't do alot .just call and tell you they need to come to your house to see the kid . I know parents that tell them DHS they can't come this week. why does this happen . DHS should just show up so these people know their children can't be left by themselves.this is in Iowa .
when I was 11yr I watch my brother all day in the summers while my mom worked. Did breakfast & lunch for him. We played with other kids outside on the block. I also babysitter a couple of families who had alot (4) of kids for hours at other times. I was very mature for my age. So it depends on the kid.
Related
Names To Never Give Your Kids In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Missing Michigan family of four found Sunday in Wisconsin
3-year-old Iowa cancer survivor has wish fulfilled
Record fish caught in Iowa
Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?
Wisconsin Hunter Takes Down State’s First Bow-Killed Elk in at Least 140 Years
Wisconsin grocery store goes viral for its endless frozen pizza aisle
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Minnesota Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
New England, if You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Drought Conditions Increase in Iowa
Iowa Schools Warn of the Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
Updated severe weather outlook Sunday night into Monday
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
An Indiana school board candidate who drew backlash for saying 'all Nazi's weren't bad' doubled down on his statement: 'I am correct'
Early spike in RSV cases has Iowa healthcare providers concerned
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
I-Rock 93.5
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://irock935.com
Comments / 17