Iowa State

Bobby B
2d ago

At 12 years old I was left at home a for an hour or so with my younger brother who was 10 and sisters that were 8 and 6 while my mother went shopping or to run an errand. No big deal, we all knew, with the exception of maybe the 6 year old what was expected...it was not a problem, when she came back our homework was done and we let no one in nor did we go out. Most parents are a good judge of when they feel comfortable leaving kids home.

Edith Randall
2d ago

I think there should be an age these kids are getting in trouble and DHS steps in but they don't do alot .just call and tell you they need to come to your house to see the kid . I know parents that tell them DHS they can't come this week. why does this happen . DHS should just show up so these people know their children can't be left by themselves.this is in Iowa .

Shirley Zellaha
2d ago

when I was 11yr I watch my brother all day in the summers while my mom worked. Did breakfast & lunch for him. We played with other kids outside on the block. I also babysitter a couple of families who had alot (4) of kids for hours at other times. I was very mature for my age. So it depends on the kid.

I-Rock 93.5

I-Rock 93.5

Davenport, IA
ABOUT

I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://irock935.com

