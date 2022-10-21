Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
Related
fiu.edu
FIU receives $1M to promote STEM graduate studies for minority students
National Science Foundation award will assist selected fellows from underrepresented communities as they work toward their doctorates. Florida International University has been awarded a $1.075 million grant to support minority STEM students through their graduate studies in an effort to encourage greater diversity in the fields of science and technology.
fiu.edu
Students rediscover former dreams and learn new skills at ballet class
Whether or not they know the difference between a pirouette and plié, students interested in ballet now have an outlet at MMC. The classical French dance is taught in a fitness class at the rec center, and folks of all backgrounds and levels can participate, from complete beginners to those who have been dancing since they could walk.
Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright to keep her job
FORT LAUDERDALE - The county's school board met for 12 hours Tuesday to consider Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright's future.In the end, the board decided not to fire her. She will face a reprimand and tasked her with making a checklist of issues she needs to address and present it to the board in 90 days. During the meeting there was an item on the agenda that listed 15 criticisms of the superintendent, questioning her leadership, judgment, and decision-making. The board is made up of five of nine members who were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Four of...
fiu.edu
Students find new 'homes away from home' through National Student Exchange
Ever wondered what it would be like to spend a semester in Hawaii? Or maybe New York, or even Calgary? Through the National Student Exchange (NSE), undergraduate students have the opportunity to spend up to one academic year studying at other universities in cities across the U.S. and Canada. Through...
Click10.com
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
sflcn.com
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Showcases Jamaican Culture in South Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – After a two-year break, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival returns to South Florida with plenty on its plate. Eddy Edwards, who co-founded the event 20 years ago, told South Florida Caribbean News that there is plenty to celebrate. The show takes place November 13 at Miramar...
Miami New Times
Study: Miami Is Worst City in the Nation for Sleep
Between the incessant traffic noise, 24/7 droning sub-bass in the distance, and grinding work schedules, trying to get some decent shut eye in the Magic City can be a challenge. If you've had suspicions that Miami is a potent inducer of bloodshot eyes and chronic sleep deprivation, a report by...
NBC Miami
Mega Job Fair Coming to FLA Live Arena Thursday; 6,500 Positions Available
If you are in search of a job, the last Mega Job Fair of 2022 is coming soon. The event will be held Thursday, October 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FLA Live Arena at One Panther Parkway in Sunrise. The job fair features 6,500 positions all...
High School teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with Florida student
A South Florida teacher's been arrested after being accused of unacceptable and criminal behavior with a student.
South Florida Times
Carey-Shuler honored with roadway in Miami-Dade
Miami, Fla. – Former longtime Miami-Dade County Commissioner and the ﬁrst Black woman to serve on the board, Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler will have a roadway named in her honor, paving the way for the younger generation to serve in government and making an impact on people’s lives in the Black community.
communitynewspapers.com
MESSAGE FROM COMMISSIONER WINSTON BARNES
In July, our office hosted the second Annual Backpack event at Ansin Park at the start of the 2022 school year. Our goal is to provide and support the residents of this community while adding some fun for the children. We distributed book bags filled with supplies and held a Carnival Theme Event with games, cotton candy, popcorn, jugglers, acrobats, an area for grooming, barber tent and manicure station courtesy of Classic Stylez Barbershop and Xrossover Mobile Nails, and our Amazing Light Show.
communitynewspapers.com
It is time to rebrand Miami-Dade’s transit system
Metromover, Metrorail and Metrobus are three reminders of a once Metro-branded Miami-Dade County. In 1997, the constituents of Dade County voted favorably to change the county’s name to now Miami-Dade County. This brief history is but a small example of how Miami-Dade has amplified and rebranded to capitalize on the international recognition that the name “Miami” carries.
WSVN-TV
Mother finds TikTok video showing inappropriate behavior of Hallandale Beach High School teacher
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school honors teacher remains behind bars Tuesday following inappropriate behavior with a student, and 7News has learned new details about his arrest. The student first denied she had any contact with her teacher and deleted messages between them, but her mother discovered a...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER RECEIVES GRANT FROM BROWARD SHERIFF’S OFFICE
October 21. 2022 – Broward Health Medical Center was recently awarded $10,000 from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Trust Funds (LETF). The grant will help fund the hospital’s integrated Medication Assisted Treatment Response (iMATR) program, which launched in May 2022. The iMATR program is designed to...
Kickoff time, television announced for FSU at Miami on Nov. 5th
Florida State will travel to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Saturday, Nov. 5th to face Miami at 7:30 p.m. The game between the Seminoles and the Hurricanes will be shown on ABC, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday. FSU sits at 4-3 on the season, including...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 23, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome State Sen. Annette Taddeo, State Senate candidates Alexis Calatayud and Janelle Perez, and Miami-Dade Commission candidate Jorge Fors. The full episode can be seen at the top of...
marketplace.org
How twin sisters launched an artisanal Cuban cigar shop in Miami
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. For twin sisters Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, their grandmother was a source of inspiration in...
cw34.com
Winning scratch-off lottery ticket makes South Florida man an 'instant millionaire'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Broward County may be counting his blessings and his money after turning in a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. Monday, David Thomas of Cooper City visited Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim his prize: $1million from the 500X THE CASH game. He...
miamicurated.com
Private Rooms at Restaurants in Miami – Part 1
Over the past year readers have asked me to recommend top private rooms at restaurants in Miami. I have taken your requests to heart and put together a list of some of Miami’s best dining experiences and their private dining options, just in time for holiday parties and family reunions. You’ll find everything from rooms for 10 to others for several hundred, and even buyouts of the entire restaurant, all at different price points. For those of you whose choice will be dictated by the kind of cuisine you’d like as well as the size of the room or restaurant, I’ve indicated cuisine type. Where I’ve written up a restaurant there’s a link except in the case of steakhouses which you can find in my recent blogposts with clicks at the end. Here is Part 1 in a two part series. Happy celebrating!
Click10.com
South Florida couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Talk about everlasting love, a South Florida couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Mel and Sandra Weinstein are both 97-years-young. Mel was visiting Montreal on Memorial Day Weekend in 1952, when he met Sandra who was living there at the time. It was...
Comments / 0