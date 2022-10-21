ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

fiu.edu

FIU receives $1M to promote STEM graduate studies for minority students

National Science Foundation award will assist selected fellows from underrepresented communities as they work toward their doctorates. Florida International University has been awarded a $1.075 million grant to support minority STEM students through their graduate studies in an effort to encourage greater diversity in the fields of science and technology.
MIAMI, FL
fiu.edu

Students rediscover former dreams and learn new skills at ballet class

Whether or not they know the difference between a pirouette and plié, students interested in ballet now have an outlet at MMC. The classical French dance is taught in a fitness class at the rec center, and folks of all backgrounds and levels can participate, from complete beginners to those who have been dancing since they could walk.
CBS Miami

Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright to keep her job

FORT LAUDERDALE - The county's school board met for 12 hours Tuesday to consider Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright's future.In the end, the board decided not to fire her. She will face a reprimand and tasked her with making a checklist of issues she needs to address and present it to the board in 90 days.  During the meeting there was an item on the agenda that listed 15 criticisms of the superintendent, questioning her leadership, judgment, and decision-making. The board is made up of five of nine members who were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Four of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fiu.edu

Students find new 'homes away from home' through National Student Exchange

Ever wondered what it would be like to spend a semester in Hawaii? Or maybe New York, or even Calgary? Through the National Student Exchange (NSE), undergraduate students have the opportunity to spend up to one academic year studying at other universities in cities across the U.S. and Canada. Through...
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Showcases Jamaican Culture in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – After a two-year break, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival returns to South Florida with plenty on its plate. Eddy Edwards, who co-founded the event 20 years ago, told South Florida Caribbean News that there is plenty to celebrate. The show takes place November 13 at Miramar...
MIRAMAR, FL
Miami New Times

Study: Miami Is Worst City in the Nation for Sleep

Between the incessant traffic noise, 24/7 droning sub-bass in the distance, and grinding work schedules, trying to get some decent shut eye in the Magic City can be a challenge. If you've had suspicions that Miami is a potent inducer of bloodshot eyes and chronic sleep deprivation, a report by...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Times

Carey-Shuler honored with roadway in Miami-Dade

Miami, Fla. – Former longtime Miami-Dade County Commissioner and the ﬁrst Black woman to serve on the board, Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler will have a roadway named in her honor, paving the way for the younger generation to serve in government and making an impact on people’s lives in the Black community.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

MESSAGE FROM COMMISSIONER WINSTON BARNES

In July, our office hosted the second Annual Backpack event at Ansin Park at the start of the 2022 school year. Our goal is to provide and support the residents of this community while adding some fun for the children. We distributed book bags filled with supplies and held a Carnival Theme Event with games, cotton candy, popcorn, jugglers, acrobats, an area for grooming, barber tent and manicure station courtesy of Classic Stylez Barbershop and Xrossover Mobile Nails, and our Amazing Light Show.
MIRAMAR, FL
communitynewspapers.com

It is time to rebrand Miami-Dade’s transit system

Metromover, Metrorail and Metrobus are three reminders of a once Metro-branded Miami-Dade County. In 1997, the constituents of Dade County voted favorably to change the county’s name to now Miami-Dade County. This brief history is but a small example of how Miami-Dade has amplified and rebranded to capitalize on the international recognition that the name “Miami” carries.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

BROWARD HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER RECEIVES GRANT FROM BROWARD SHERIFF’S OFFICE

October 21. 2022 – Broward Health Medical Center was recently awarded $10,000 from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Trust Funds (LETF). The grant will help fund the hospital’s integrated Medication Assisted Treatment Response (iMATR) program, which launched in May 2022. The iMATR program is designed to...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 23, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome State Sen. Annette Taddeo, State Senate candidates Alexis Calatayud and Janelle Perez, and Miami-Dade Commission candidate Jorge Fors. The full episode can be seen at the top of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
marketplace.org

How twin sisters launched an artisanal Cuban cigar shop in Miami

“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. For twin sisters Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez, their grandmother was a source of inspiration in...
MIAMI, FL
miamicurated.com

Private Rooms at Restaurants in Miami – Part 1

Over the past year readers have asked me to recommend top private rooms at restaurants in Miami. I have taken your requests to heart and put together a list of some of Miami’s best dining experiences and their private dining options, just in time for holiday parties and family reunions. You’ll find everything from rooms for 10 to others for several hundred, and even buyouts of the entire restaurant, all at different price points. For those of you whose choice will be dictated by the kind of cuisine you’d like as well as the size of the room or restaurant, I’ve indicated cuisine type. Where I’ve written up a restaurant there’s a link except in the case of steakhouses which you can find in my recent blogposts with clicks at the end. Here is Part 1 in a two part series. Happy celebrating!
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

South Florida couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Talk about everlasting love, a South Florida couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Mel and Sandra Weinstein are both 97-years-young. Mel was visiting Montreal on Memorial Day Weekend in 1952, when he met Sandra who was living there at the time. It was...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL

