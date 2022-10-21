Read full article on original website
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran
MADRID (AP) — A Spanish man who was documenting his travel by foot from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has not been heard from since crossing into Iran three weeks ago, stirring fears about his fate in a country convulsed by mass unrest. That’s according to his family, who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. The experienced trekker, former paratrooper and fervent soccer fan, 41-year-old Santiago Sánchez, was last seen in Iraq after hiking through 15 countries and sharing his journey on a popular Instagram account over the last nine months. But his exuberant posts stopped suddenly on Oct. 1, the day he entered Iran from the country’s volatile northwestern border.
Ukrainian club urges FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup
GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine’s top soccer club has urged FIFA to remove Iran from the World Cup because of the country’s alleged military support to the Russian invasion. Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin accused Iran of “direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians.” He says Ukraine should play at the World Cup in Qatar instead of Iran. Iran’s first game at the World Cup is on Nov. 21 against England and then faces Wales and the United States in Group B. FIFA does not typically suspend member federations because of military decisions by a national government.
American skaters blast RUSADA secrecy in Valieva doping case
American figure skaters have blasted the decision by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency to treat the Kamila Valieva doping case from the Beijing Olympics as confidential, with ice dancer Evan Bates calling the secrecy of the investigation “an injustice” to those that performed clean. Valieva helped the Russian team win gold at the Winter Games in February before finding out that she tested positive for a banned substance the previous December. The then-15-year-old Valieva appealed a provisional suspension and was allowed to skate in the women’s individual event, where she crashed several times and finished fourth. RUSADA says it will not publish the results of its investigation.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
5 things to know for Oct. 24: United Kingdom, RSV, Hurricane Roslyn, Trump, Diwali
NASA has a team in place that will begin a study today on unidentified aerial phenomena, commonly known as UFOs. The group of 16 people — consisting of astronomers, astrophysicists, biologists, former pentagon officials, and a former astronaut — will gather data on unidentifiable events in the sky and release its findings to the public in mid-2023.
Billionaire dumps Australia netball team in dispute over father’s racist comments
When Australia’s richest woman Gina Rinehart threw a financial lifeline to Netball Australia, she triggered a debate about sponsorships and the role of social and political issues in the sporting sphere. Then she walked away. Rinehart’s bombshell decision to withdraw a 14 million Australian dollar ($8.9 million) sponsorship deal...
Trump's beloved Boeing 757 private jet is finally flying again after a year of maintenance work and a new paint job
Former President Donald Trump purchased his Boeing 757 personal plane in 2011 for $100 million from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.
