Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse
A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...
BBC
Gower fire: Anger at lack of water after wedding venue destroyed
A fire which destroyed a wedding venue because fire crews could not get enough water from the mains has sparked calls for pipes to be upgraded. Crews tried to tackle the blaze at Ocean View in Llanrhidian, on the Gower peninsula near Swansea, but a mains crack meant they had no water.
BBC
Man dies after road crossing pole hits him on the head in Northampton
A man who suffered serious injuries after a toucan crossing pole hit him on the head has died in hospital. Northamptonshire Police said the pole struck the man after a car crashed into it on Edgar Mobbs Way, Northampton, at about 22:55 BST on Thursday. The man, who was in...
BBC
Avanti West Coast: Minister warns over troubled rail line
The government is preparing to intervene if Avanti fails to deliver "significant" improvements on the West Coast Main Line, a minister has said. Avanti West Coast has been given until 1 April to improve its services following a summer reduction of trains. Transport minister Kevin Foster said the six-month extension...
BBC
Body found on Yeovil trading estate
A body has been found on a trading estate in the search for a missing man. Police were searching for a 50-year-old man from Somerset, known as Alan, who was last seen on 17 October and was likely to need urgent medical care. Earlier, a body, believed to be that...
BBC
Rhydymwyn fire: One taken to hospital after industrial park fire
One person has been taken to hospital following a fire at an industrial park near a village in north Wales. Plumes of black smoke filled the sky above Antelope Industrial Park in Rhydymwyn, near Mold, in Flintshire. The fire, which was reported just before 08:00 BST on Tuesday, is now...
BBC
M&S warns flagship Oxford Street store will shut if rebuild refused
Marks & Spencer has said it will close its flagship Oxford Street store if it is not allowed to rebuild it. The retailer wants to demolish its current Art Deco building near Marble Arch and build a new store, along with offices, an arcade, a cafe and a gym. The...
BBC
Michael Anton O'Connor: Stab victim ambushed by hired hit men, court hears
A man was stabbed to death in a "brutal, pre-planned ambush" by "hired hit men" over a row between rival drug gangs, a court heard. Michael Anton O'Connor was killed in The Meadows estate in Nottingham on 10 November 2021. Eight men and three woman have denied the 31-year-old's murder...
BBC
Harrogate: Primary school with one remaining pupil set to close
A primary school with just one remaining pupil will close, councillors have confirmed. Woodfield Community Primary School, in Harrogate, was rated "inadequate" in an Ofsted inspection in January. That meant the school had to find an academy sponsor, which it was unable to do, and merger talks with another primary...
BBC
Deadline for Aberdeen paper mill sale passes with no deal struck
The deadline for selling a historic Aberdeen paper mill, which went into administration with the loss of more than 300 jobs, has passed. Stoneywood paper mill - which operated for more than 250 years - suddenly went into administration last month. Administrators have been trying to find a buyer who...
BBC
Red Arrows jet creates sonic boom during Norfolk test dive
A Red Arrows jet inadvertently created a sonic boom during a high-speed dive, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) said. People in Norfolk reported a noise, described by one resident as a "loud explosion", at about 13:10 BST. The MOD said it was caused by a Red Arrow, call signed as...
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
BBC
Thousands join in with Leicester's Diwali Day celebrations
Up to 40,000 people celebrated Leicester's Diwali Day event with dancing, food stalls and fireworks. The city's Golden Mile is known to host one of the biggest celebrations of its kind outside of India for the Festival of Light. The festivities on Monday followed the city's equally popular Diwali light...
BBC
Repairs after derailment will be 'challenging'
A railway magazine writer believes repairs to a railway line in northern England will be "challenging". An interim report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch found a damaged wheel was to blame for a freight train coming off the tracks in Carlisle. Tony Miles from Modern Railways Magazine said...
BBC
Health: 'My illness is so rare it doesn't have a name'
As a teenager, Debbie Schwartz felt humiliated as doctors said her illnesses were all in her head. "It was soul destroying," said the 47-year-old former teacher. "I felt hopeless, isolated and humiliated." Debbie has an illness so rare, experts have not been able to identify it - and she is...
BBC
Rowan Thompson: Hospital death teen's low potassium level not treated
A teenage patient who died in a secure mental health unit was not treated for "severely low" levels of potassium. Dr Stephen Morley told Rowan Thompson's inquest their blood test result showed a "risk of sudden heart rate issues". Coroner Joanne Kearsley said those test results "were not communicated to...
Comments / 0