Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
ValueWalk
Jobs Available In Industrial Machinery: Is Industrial Machinery/Components A Good Career Path?
The industrial machinery and components industry is a vital part of the US economy, responsible for manufacturing a wide range of essential products for businesses and consumers. This sector employs millions worldwide and is forecast to grow in the coming years. So, how many jobs are available in industrial machinery components?
Biden Establishes Oil Price Floor, Wants Industry to Keep Pumping
President Biden will announce Wednesday a new program to replenish the oil that has been sold from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Not everyone is going to like it.
beefmagazine.com
Mexican beef and cattle industry development continues
USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service recently released the latest Livestock and Poultry: World Markets and Trade report. The report provides estimates for production, consumption and trade for beef, pork and chicken for major countries. The article focuses on the Mexican beef and cattle industry. Mexico continues to develop as a...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Greening global economy brings dependence on critical minerals
After nearly a century of geopolitical tension over access to oil, experts worry that the global transition to clean energy is creating new dependencies on the critical minerals needed for solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicle batteries. - Cobalt, nickel, manganese and lithium are critical to making electric vehicle batteries.
Biden slammed for anticipated Strategic Petroleum Reserve release: not ‘a long-term solution’
President Biden is being criticized for what some say is a short-sighted decision to release more oil from the U.S. strategic reserve to lower fuel costs.
electrek.co
The world’s largest oil exporting nation targets 150,000 EV exports in 2026
One of the last nations you would expect to join the electric vehicle revolution, Saudi Arabia, has announced its intentions to build and export EVs. The world’s largest oil-exporting nation, Saudi Arabia, aims to export over 150,000 EVs in 2026. Saudi Arabia released its “vision 2030” strategy to reduce...
waste360.com
First-ever U.S. Facility Transforms Unwanted Plastic Waste Into Concrete Additive
CRDC Global, with support from the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (Alliance), today announced the opening of a new factory capable of converting difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into an innovative new concrete additive called RESIN8™. The facility, the first in the US and the second of its kind in the world, uses a proven and propriety process to transform York's unwanted plastic waste into RESIN8 at a rate of approximately one ton of plastic per hour.
streetwisereports.com
Steady News Stream Expected From Exploration Co.
Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO:TSX.V; EMOTF:OTCMKTS; LLJ:FSE) announced additional drill results from its Romanera project in Spain, which are helpful in the ongoing effort to determine the deposit's boundaries, reported Research Capital Corp. analyst Adam Schatzker in an October 14, 2022 research note. "Overall, we think the drilling is successfully demonstrating...
Comments / 0