beefmagazine.com

Mexican beef and cattle industry development continues

USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service recently released the latest Livestock and Poultry: World Markets and Trade report. The report provides estimates for production, consumption and trade for beef, pork and chicken for major countries. The article focuses on the Mexican beef and cattle industry. Mexico continues to develop as a...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
rigzone.com

USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record

'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
AFP

Greening global economy brings dependence on critical minerals

After nearly a century of geopolitical tension over access to oil, experts worry that the global transition to clean energy is creating new dependencies on the critical minerals needed for solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicle batteries. - Cobalt, nickel, manganese and lithium are critical to making electric vehicle batteries.
electrek.co

The world’s largest oil exporting nation targets 150,000 EV exports in 2026

One of the last nations you would expect to join the electric vehicle revolution, Saudi Arabia, has announced its intentions to build and export EVs. The world’s largest oil-exporting nation, Saudi Arabia, aims to export over 150,000 EVs in 2026. Saudi Arabia released its “vision 2030” strategy to reduce...
waste360.com

First-ever U.S. Facility Transforms Unwanted Plastic Waste Into Concrete Additive

CRDC Global, with support from the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (Alliance), today announced the opening of a new factory capable of converting difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into an innovative new concrete additive called RESIN8™. The facility, the first in the US and the second of its kind in the world, uses a proven and propriety process to transform York's unwanted plastic waste into RESIN8 at a rate of approximately one ton of plastic per hour.
streetwisereports.com

Steady News Stream Expected From Exploration Co.

Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO:TSX.V; EMOTF:OTCMKTS; LLJ:FSE) announced additional drill results from its Romanera project in Spain, which are helpful in the ongoing effort to determine the deposit's boundaries, reported Research Capital Corp. analyst Adam Schatzker in an October 14, 2022 research note. "Overall, we think the drilling is successfully demonstrating...

