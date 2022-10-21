Read full article on original website
Related
psychreg.org
Is There Such a Thing as a Bad Supervisor?
Over the course of my education and teaching career, I have had the experience of being both a supervisor and a supervisee. Both experiences have provided me with the opportunities to develop personally and professionally, but of importance, being in each role has allowed me to gain an understanding of what it’s like to be on each side of those relationships.
"Opinion" Stress less
Life can be crazy. There are so many responsibilities, relationships to navigate, health to maintain, and never enough time to do it all. It can create the perfect storm for stress, but there are a few things you can do to eliminate what is known to wreak havoc on our health and affects every part of our lives. Here are a few ideas.
Comments / 0