As we’ve started the new school year, I have enjoyed walking the halls and stopping in classrooms to see the smiling faces of students wrapped up in the fun of learning. Embarking on a new school year is exciting and challenging for students and educators alike. Clover Park School District (CPSD) is passionate about supporting students, and each of our teachers, support staff members and administrators are committed to providing each student with a world-class education and the assistance they need to thrive in the classroom.
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have caught us talking about the lengthy robocall that Superintendent Joe Curtis sent to all families within the Pittsfield Public Schools on Thursday night. The message: abide by the rules!. This year's PHS vs. Taconic football game is tonight at 5...
Hicksville High School’s field was buzzing with school spirit as students, staff and the community came together to celebrate homecoming on Oct. 8. Prior to the start of the game, the school hosted its annual Homecoming Fair. Activities, games, spirit wear, gift basket raffles, food and refreshments were offered at various tables, which were operated by students, parents and school community organizations. Children were also able to play on the inflatable slides and bouncy houses.
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lace up those running shoes!. Purvis Youth Sports has opened registration for its Gobble & Glow 5K taking place on Nov. 11. The organization will be partnering with VFW Post 3955 and American Legion Post 103 for the event. This is the booster club’s version of...
Elkhart's Shepard Swim School held a fundraiser Saturday for swimmers to pick their own floating pumpkin. The more than 90 swimmers could also decorate their pumpkin after picking it out. There was also a hay ride, face painting and a silent auction. All proceeds go towards the Shepard Swim School...
