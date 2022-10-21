Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
QatarEnergy Picks Second Partner For NFS Expansion Project
QatarEnergy has chosen Shell as its second international partner in the North Field South expansion project. — QatarEnergy has chosen Shell as its second international partner in the North Field South (NFS) expansion project. North Field South comprises 2 LNG mega trains that will have a combined capacity of...
rigzone.com
ADNOC Breaks World Record For Longest Well
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has broken a world record for the longest oil and gas well at its Upper Zakum Concession. Stretching 50,000 feet, the well is around 800 feet longer than the previous world record set in 2017 and supports ADNOC’s efforts to expand the production capacity of its lower-carbon oil and gas resources to help meet the world’s growing demand for energy.
rigzone.com
Commodity Prices Rise Brings Drilling Boom To Alberta
Alberta's oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices. — Alberta’s oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices, according to Alberta Energy Regulator data.
rigzone.com
Oil Buyers Being Crushed by Surging Dollar
'A stronger dollar is a headwind for oil consumer nations whose currencies are not linked to the greenback'. — Brent oil has dropped more than 30% from this year’s high, but you wouldn’t know it if you live in Paris, Mumbai or Accra. The decline in the...
rigzone.com
Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
Oil and gas majors are hiring right now for a variety of roles in several different locations. Check out Rigzone’s guide below for more information. An ExxonMobil spokesperson told Rigzone that the company is actively recruiting and showing “good results”, adding that the company is pleased with the “high-quality candidates we continue to attract at ExxonMobil”.
rigzone.com
Deutsche Bank Cutting Emissions From Loans To Oil And Gas
Deutsche Bank plans to deliver on the commitment it made last year to reach net-zero financed emissions by 2050. Deutsche Bank AG has given its clearest indication yet of how it plans to deliver on the commitment it made last year to reach net-zero financed emissions by 2050. Germany’s biggest...
Comments / 0