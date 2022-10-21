ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Early Voting GOTV Tour

FALLS CHURCH, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced The Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Get Out The Vote Tour in support of Virginia’s 2022 Republican Congressional candidates. The tour started earlier this week, with hundreds of Virginians at a rally in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, and will continue Saturday with an event in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and more events through Election Day Eve, with a special emphasis on encouraging voters to cast their ballots early in support of our Congressional candidates. Governor Youngkin made the following statement on the tour:“We have fantastic Congressional candidates and incumbents running this year who will carry the mission and Spirit of Virginia to Congress this fall, and I am excited to join them in their districts as we encourage Virginians to get out and support them. We started a movement in Virginia last year. It’s time to take our movement to Congress, where each of our incredible candidates will work every day to keep making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
As democracy report finds Md. is a national leader in voting integrity, a nonpartisan election observer prepares for Nov. 8

Maryland ranks second in election integrity across the U.S., according to the Democracy Initiative Education Fund, a coalition of 75 civil rights, environmental and civic organizations. The post As democracy report finds Md. is a national leader in voting integrity, a nonpartisan election observer prepares for Nov. 8 appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Public comment period ends Wednesday for proposed transgender policy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The public comment period on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender policy for schools is just days away from ending. On Sunday, people demonstrated against the proposal at the Capitol Bell Tower. Those protestors are saying that the policy would severely limit transgender students’ rights.
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia

Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
Former felons get their voting rights restored in Virginia

Civil rights, including the right to vote, have been restored to more than 800 people in Virginia. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he’d restored the rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated people, who can now register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections should they choose to do so.
Virginia GOP Leaders Oppose Adding COVID Vaccines to State List

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Republican elected leaders say they will oppose any legislative effort to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the state’s list of required immunizations. The announcements from GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert came after a panel of U.S. vaccine experts said that...
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
Virginia family working to create suicide awareness license plates

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Virginia is working to bring more awareness to a nationwide issue that is deeply personal to them and so many others. Driving through the commonwealth, one thing you’ll notice on the roads is unique license plates. From common interests to hobbies or colleges and universities.
