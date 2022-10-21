Read full article on original website
Related
Students urge public comment on Virginia's new transgender policies
The new policies would require parents of transgender students to request their child's school to address them as such.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Early Voting GOTV Tour
FALLS CHURCH, VA – Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced The Spirit of Virginia Rally for Virginia Get Out The Vote Tour in support of Virginia’s 2022 Republican Congressional candidates. The tour started earlier this week, with hundreds of Virginians at a rally in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, and will continue Saturday with an event in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and more events through Election Day Eve, with a special emphasis on encouraging voters to cast their ballots early in support of our Congressional candidates. Governor Youngkin made the following statement on the tour:“We have fantastic Congressional candidates and incumbents running this year who will carry the mission and Spirit of Virginia to Congress this fall, and I am excited to join them in their districts as we encourage Virginians to get out and support them. We started a movement in Virginia last year. It’s time to take our movement to Congress, where each of our incredible candidates will work every day to keep making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”
As democracy report finds Md. is a national leader in voting integrity, a nonpartisan election observer prepares for Nov. 8
Maryland ranks second in election integrity across the U.S., according to the Democracy Initiative Education Fund, a coalition of 75 civil rights, environmental and civic organizations. The post As democracy report finds Md. is a national leader in voting integrity, a nonpartisan election observer prepares for Nov. 8 appeared first on Maryland Matters.
NBC12
Public comment period ends Wednesday for proposed transgender policy
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The public comment period on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender policy for schools is just days away from ending. On Sunday, people demonstrated against the proposal at the Capitol Bell Tower. Those protestors are saying that the policy would severely limit transgender students’ rights.
royalexaminer.com
Attorney General Miyares: COVID-19 vaccine not required for schools in Virginia
Attorney General Jason Miyares issued a legal opinion, at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin, regarding the recent decision by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to include the COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ Attorney General Opinion clarifies that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth.
WTOP
Former felons get their voting rights restored in Virginia
Civil rights, including the right to vote, have been restored to more than 800 people in Virginia. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he’d restored the rights of more than 800 formerly incarcerated people, who can now register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections should they choose to do so.
Virginians get voter notices with incorrect information
Voters in northern and southwest Virginia have recently received notices directing them to incorrect polling locations, the state Department of Elections confirmed this week.
Hot-button issue could impact November midterms in Virginia
Virginians will pick who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives when they cast their ballots in the midterm elections in just over two weeks.
WBOC
Virginia GOP Leaders Oppose Adding COVID Vaccines to State List
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Republican elected leaders say they will oppose any legislative effort to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the state’s list of required immunizations. The announcements from GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert came after a panel of U.S. vaccine experts said that...
31,000 Virginia voters get incorrect voting location due to ‘printing issue’
Over 31,000 Virginia voters in Fairfax and Prince William Counties received notices from their local registrars that listed incorrect polling locations due to a 'printing error.'
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
WJLA
1-on-1: Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao runs for Congress, shares his 'American dream' story
OCCOQUAN, Va. (7News) — Your voice, your vote, and 7News is bringing you interviews with the candidates who are on the ballot this November. Virginia’s 10th Congressional District race could be closer than expected, according to a poll released this week. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., 7News aired...
NBC12
Virginia family working to create suicide awareness license plates
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Virginia is working to bring more awareness to a nationwide issue that is deeply personal to them and so many others. Driving through the commonwealth, one thing you’ll notice on the roads is unique license plates. From common interests to hobbies or colleges and universities.
HRBMP honors News 3's Barbara Ciara with President's Award
Saturday, News 3's Barbara Ciara was honored with the President's Award for Years of Outstanding Dedication and Service at the Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals 40th anniversary luncheon.
WJLA
Va. Dept. of Elections sends wrong voting location to thousands in Fairfax, Prince William
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Elections said Thursday that it sent the wrong voting location information to thousands of residents in Fairfax County and Prince William County. Voter notices sent to voters in the towns of Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna contained...
WSLS
What’s on your ballot? View sample ballots for the 2022 Virginia General Election
As many throughout the Commonwealth prepare to head to the polls this year, we’re working for you on what you can expect to see on your ballot on Election Day. Below you will find a list of sample ballots sorted by precincts or districts for each locality in our coverage area. To look up your voter precinct, click here.
Transgender student policy dominates debate at State Board of Education meeting
Debate over new proposed transgender student policies dominated three hours of public comment at the State Board of Education’s monthly meeting on Thursday.
Washington Examiner
Republican police chief cuts ad endorsing Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger
Republican Police Chief Chris Jenkins is throwing his support behind Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad as the Virginia Democrat faces a heated race against GOP nominee Yesli Vega to represent the state’s 7th Congressional District. In the 30-second clip, the Culpeper police chief takes aim at Vega,...
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia is now low; 12 localities rank medium
While COVID Community Levels remain low for much of Central Virginia, seven localities have returned to medium this week, according to updated data from the CDC.
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas Migrants
Mayor Bowser and migrants in Washington, D.C.Screenshot from Twitter. The head of the advocacy group for migrants wanted to get Washington, D.C. involved earlier in handling the migrants. But the mayor went the other route and tried to get Federal support with the National Guard. Now, the city is paying the price as they struggle.
Comments / 12