Yardbarker
Aaron Judge Takes Responsibility For Harrison Bader's Costly Error in Game 3 of ALCS
In a matter of minutes, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole went from briskly walking off the mound, finishing a quick inning, to hanging his head, needing a new baseball after a souvenir went soaring into the stands. Astros catcher Christian Vazquez reached on an error from Harrison Bader in center field...
Yardbarker
Report: Houston Astros Bench Coach Joe Espada Named Manager of Chicago White Sox
It wasn't Joe Espada's first managerial interview, nor his second, nor his third... Finally, the interest was too much, it was reported first by MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez that the Chicago White Sox had chosen Espada as their next manager. Prior to the 2021 season, Chicago had hired 76-year-old Tony...
Yardbarker
Padres manager Bob Melvin ripped for bullpen management in NLCS loss
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was criticized in many corners for a decision he made — or perhaps did not make — in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS Sunday. Melvin was widely criticized for not bringing in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper with one on and one out in the eighth inning of Game 5. Melvin instead stuck with reliever Robert Suarez, who gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Harper.
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros
After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
Yardbarker
Phillies' Bryce Harper had fiery message after big hit in Game 4
Bryce Harper was so hyped up after delivering a big hit during a high-scoring Game 4 of the NLCS Saturday between his Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia. Harper was batting with a 1-2 count in the bottom of the fifth with a...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone throws Harrison Bader under the bus for not knowing batting order
The New York Yankees‘ offense has gone quiet during the playoffs, notably against the Houston Astros over the first two games of the ALCS. With Game 3 scheduled for Saturday night, the Bombers will have a tough task ahead of them, despite traveling back to the Bronx and having their home fans cheering them on.
Yardbarker
What Happened to Ryne Stanek?
Ryne Stanek was never 'lights out' before 2022. But somehow, Stanek turned himself into the most dominant setup man in baseball. Only Evan Phillips of the Los Angeles Dodgers had a lower ERA as a reliever this year, 1.14 to 1.15. Now, the Houston Astros have deigned to barely use...
Yardbarker
How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw
Long-time manager Bruce Bochy will be back in the dugout as manager for the Texas Rangers in 2023. Bochy announced in 2019 that he would be retiring from managing, but the Rangers happened to reel him back with a three-year contract; the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Yardbarker
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season
The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
Yardbarker
Dusty Baker reacts to Bruce Bochy hire: 'I'm glad he's back'
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros but concluded the thought perfectly.
Yardbarker
MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums
Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on infield shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the infield dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge...
Yardbarker
The Astros Are Undefeated With A Shocking Stat
The game of baseball is not something that can be broken down by any formula, nor can the madness of it even be explained at any point. This postseason, we have learned that now more than ever, we should expect the unexpected. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are...
Yardbarker
The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Baseball Analyst Predicts Shohei Ohtani Trade to LA Rival this Offseason
Hopefully Angels fans prepared themselves for this offseason. The rumors are not going to be fun. In the midst of the NLCS and ALCS series, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made offseason trade predictions for every team. There were some blockbusters, and there were some smaller trades for prospects. But none were bigger than the trade between the two LA teams.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Is Receiving A Fitting Award
This fall at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis, the Musial Awards show will be held. Named after St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, the Musial Awards are considered among the most prestigious in sports, and they celebrate each year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who present themselves with class and character.
Yardbarker
Reports: Marlins decide on three finalists for manager opening
The Miami Marlins have decided on Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Skip Schumaker as finalists for their managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports Sunday. Espada is the bench coach of the Houston Astros, who are playing in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The 47-year-old Espada...
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season
The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen comments on possible reunion
With Craig Kimbrel becoming a free agent and unlikely to resign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team has a vacancy in the closer role and will look to fill it this winter. They might look for help from an old friend, Kenley Jansen. Jansen was stopped by a TMZ...
Yardbarker
Jose Altuve Decided To Remedy A Surprising Fan Situation
When fans run onto the field of play during a sporting event, it always gets the rest of the crowd involved, as they find themselves enjoying a little free entertainment as they watch the fan in question try to evade security. Last night, a fan in a Craig Biggio jersey...
Yardbarker
Report: Rangers are expected to make 'hard push' for Carlos Rodon
Carlos Rodon appears likely to opt out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants after one season. Assuming he does, he has the chance to get a long-term deal, and one team may have interest in giving it to him. The Texas Rangers are likely to make a “hard...
