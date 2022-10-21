ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Padres manager Bob Melvin ripped for bullpen management in NLCS loss

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin was criticized in many corners for a decision he made — or perhaps did not make — in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS Sunday. Melvin was widely criticized for not bringing in closer Josh Hader to face Bryce Harper with one on and one out in the eighth inning of Game 5. Melvin instead stuck with reliever Robert Suarez, who gave up a go-ahead two-run home run to Harper.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Pedro Martinez Makes A Bold Claim About The Astros

After the Houston Astros‘ 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS, Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez made somewhat of a bold claim. The Astros now lead the Yankees in the series, 2-0, and will look to try and pull off a sweep and advance to the World Series as soon as Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

What Happened to Ryne Stanek?

Ryne Stanek was never 'lights out' before 2022. But somehow, Stanek turned himself into the most dominant setup man in baseball. Only Evan Phillips of the Los Angeles Dodgers had a lower ERA as a reliever this year, 1.14 to 1.15. Now, the Houston Astros have deigned to barely use...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

How the Hiring of the New Rangers Manager Might Affect Clayton Kershaw

Long-time manager Bruce Bochy will be back in the dugout as manager for the Texas Rangers in 2023. Bochy announced in 2019 that he would be retiring from managing, but the Rangers happened to reel him back with a three-year contract; the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Yardbarker

Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season

The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dusty Baker reacts to Bruce Bochy hire: 'I'm glad he's back'

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros but concluded the thought perfectly.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

MLB To Begin Enforcing Length of Infield Dirt At Stadiums

Next season, MLB is going to begin enforcing limits on infield shifts by requiring all infielders to have both their feet on the infield dirt with at least two infielders on each side of the second base bag. However, due to a lack of rules dictating where the inner edge...
Yardbarker

The Astros Are Undefeated With A Shocking Stat

The game of baseball is not something that can be broken down by any formula, nor can the madness of it even be explained at any point. This postseason, we have learned that now more than ever, we should expect the unexpected. The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Yankees should have 2 people on the hot seat

The New York Yankees haven’t made it to the World Series in over a decade, and that streak looks to extend beyond the 2022 season, having fallen three games behind the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Despite having one of the largest payrolls in baseball and a plethora of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Is Receiving A Fitting Award

This fall at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis, the Musial Awards show will be held. Named after St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial, the Musial Awards are considered among the most prestigious in sports, and they celebrate each year’s greatest moments of sportsmanship and those in sports who present themselves with class and character.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Reports: Marlins decide on three finalists for manager opening

The Miami Marlins have decided on Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Skip Schumaker as finalists for their managerial vacancy, according to multiple reports Sunday. Espada is the bench coach of the Houston Astros, who are playing in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. The 47-year-old Espada...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman’s worst move of the 2022 season

The New York Yankees needed massive reinforcements during the 2022 off-season, given they had to make decisions on players like Gary Sanchez and add more pitching support to the rotation. They once again instilled faith in Luis Severino, who enjoyed a great bounce-back season after dealing with three consecutive years of injury-riddled play.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Jose Altuve Decided To Remedy A Surprising Fan Situation

When fans run onto the field of play during a sporting event, it always gets the rest of the crowd involved, as they find themselves enjoying a little free entertainment as they watch the fan in question try to evade security. Last night, a fan in a Craig Biggio jersey...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy