Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
thecomeback.com
Manhattan star makes shocking decision after Steve Masiello firing
Just two weeks before the start of the college basketball season, the Manhattan Jaspers shockingly fired long-time head coach Steve Masiello on Tuesday. Following this decision, it appears that Manhattan star forward Jose Perez has made a huge decision that will greatly impact the program this year. According to college...
Great NJ day trip with a hidden gem hole in the wall
Sussex County is in the far northwest corner of New Jersey. It's different from what most people think of when they think "Jersey." Its rolling hills and vast farmland and forest make it a unique corner of our state. This time of year, with the fall foliage in full bloom,...
Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey
A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened. We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is...
Top 4 places in New Jersey to get the best hot dog
Whether you prefer ketchup, mustard, relish, raw onions, sauerkraut, melted cheese, pickles, or some combination of these toppings, we can at least agree that the hot dog has its place among iconic American foods. It's the go-to for backyard barbeques and baseball games or just for a snack in the...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While New Jersey is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as The Cornerstone Restaurant and Bar. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Video shows brawl outside Miss Sri Lankan Pageant in South Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Video circulating on social media shows what appears to be a brawl on the grounds of the Vanderbilt in South Beach Friday night as the Miss Sri Lankan Pageant was coming to a close. The clip, posted to TikTok and on multiple news sites, appears...
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Yahoo!
What exit for Art the Clown? Hit slasher movie 'Terrifier 2' filmed in Newark, Manalapan
Why are we not surprised — Art the Clown is from New Jersey. The underground hit slasher film "Terrifier 2," featuring David Howard Thornton as the demonic Art the Clown, was filmed partly at the QXT's goth nightclub in Newark and in Manalapan. Fans, including Stephen King and Howard...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Quaint and quiet,’ Richmond, $1.6M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 254 Natick St., Richmond, is a stone and cedar Colonial. Priced at $1,599,000, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home features a large living room and dining room, both with fireplaces. It also boasts a family room and a large kitchen that spills into an eating area, which extends to a super large yard, perfect for entertaining, according to the listing on Staten Island Multiple Listing Service at SIBOR.com.
getnews.info
Celebrity World Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul “Dominates It” & “Shuts It Down” Again at the 2nd Annual IPVF Gala in New York City
British Popstar and world Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul was guest of honor at the 2nd Annual First Responders and Neighborhood Patrol Team Appreciation Gala. Hosted by Prosperous Community Foundation (PCF.world) A division of The International Police and Veterans Foundation (IPVF), held on October 15th, 2022, at the Good Fortune restaurant in the heart of the Asian-American community in Flushing, New York.
NYPD searching for missing Tottenville woman, 34. ‘I am keeping hope that she is alive,’ sister says.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 34-year-old Tottenville woman. Laura Lyons, a resident of the 7000 block of Amboy Road, was last seen leaving her home at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct 21, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
clshawkeye.press
Southern Fashion versus NYC Fashion
For decades New York City has upheld the reputation for being the epicenter of fashion and the latest trends. Whether you’re walking down Fifth Avenue or just left your apartment building in Soho, you’ll come to find the crowded streets filled with varieties of style. Many factors may...
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of New Jersey, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Garden State? According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sea Bright is considered one of the best small towns in America, keep reading to learn more.
thezoereport.com
I Needed A Mental Health Vacation & Found It At A Buzzy Catskills Resort
Sometimes the best thing about living in New York City is leaving it, even if it’s just for a brief period of time. With deadlines, meetings, and social events crowding your calendar, life can get overwhelming fast, and it’s sometimes difficult to see the forest or the trees — or, rather, the skyline. Plus, when you have chronic anxiety, like me, a few days of respite outside the city can be the perfect mental reset. So, with the days growing shorter and the pace of work ramping up after a relatively mild summer (two things that can send me into an emotional tailspin of sorts), I was eager to experience the new Hutton Brickyards retreat and spa in New York’s Hudson Valley.
bkreader.com
The Brooklyn Tower— BK’s Tallest Skyscraper— is Almost Ready for its World Debut
The Brooklyn Tower—the tallest skyscraper ever built in Brooklyn — will be completed this fall, developer JDS says, marking a new frontier for development in the borough. At 93-stories and more than 1,000 feet tall, the SHoP Architects-designed building at 9 Dekalb Ave. is Brooklyn’s first super-tall tower and the tallest NYC building outside of Manhattan.
Hurricane Sandy: Here’s a 10-year timeline of post-storm resiliency projects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ten years ago Hurricane Sandy ravaged Staten Island’s shoreline, leaving damage that would take years to repair. In the years following the historic storm, the city, state and federal government created various programs to recover areas hit hardest and build infrastructure to mitigate flooding and potential damage from future storms.
Victim, 36, named in mysterious shooting death on Staten Island’s South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have identified a Staten Island man who died of a gunshot wound following a mysterious altercation last week inside a multi-family home on the borough’s South Shore. The deceased, Timothy Gibbs, 36, of Annadale, was pronounced dead Wednesday night at Staten Island University...
Car smashes through campaign headquarters of Staten Island candidate; ‘It’s really tough’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Local real estate agent and Republican candidate for the North Shore State Senate seat Joe Tirone’s office was badly damaged Saturday morning after a car drove into the building. Tirone said he wasn’t at the office at the time of the accident, but was...
15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was punched in the face and robbed by an unknown male victim inside an Upper East Side subway station in Manhattan on October 6th. Today, police released a photo of the suspect in that incident, asking possible witnesses to come forward. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 pm, the 15-year-old male victim was standing on the northbound platform at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station when he was approached by the unknown suspect in an unprovoked attack. The victim fell to the ground and the individual began punching The post 15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
