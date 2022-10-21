Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Related
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
SFist
At Long Last, Bob's Donuts Is Expanding Outside of San Francisco
There are few better ways to cap off a successful night of bar hopping than taking an impromptu trip to Bob's Donuts — the 62-year-old fried dough institution that holds a special place in any San Franciscan's heart. Now, for the first time, the celebrated donut shop is opening up two new locations outside of SF.
luxury-houses.net
Exquisite Country French Home in the highly sought after town of Atherton Listed for $16.5 Million
13150 Snowshoe Thompson Home in [County/City] for Sale. 54 Mulberry Ln, Atherton, California is meticulously maintained estate sits on over an acre of level, flat grounds and positioned on the lot to capture abundant light throughout the day. This Home in Atherton offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 54 Mulberry Lane, please contact Rich Bassin (Phone: 650-400-0502) & Sia Glafkides (Phone: 650-302-3333) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
sftimes.com
San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants
The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
Tech power couple’s $35M San Francisco, Ken Fulk-designed mansion back on market
The Pac Heights home is for sale for $4 million less than it was in 2019.
protocol.com
Chief just opened a private club for female execs in SF
Chief finally has a clubhouse in San Francisco, but don’t call it a coworking space. The 8,600 square feet do include conference rooms, one-person Zoom rooms, and open-plan seating, but it also has a bar, lounge seating, and — like Chief’s other clubhouses in New York, L.A., and Chicago — a piano.
Is The Grand Hyatt at SFO Really The Best Domestic Airport Hotel?
Whenever we review an airport hotel, no matter if the place is good or horrible, there will undoubtedly be a comment about how the Grand Hyatt at SFO is the best airport hotel in the country. Opened in 2019, the 351-room hotel is the only one to have a dedicated stop on the Airtrain. That makes it a great place to stay for a quick overnight and not unreasonable for a night in San Francisco as you’re only 30 minutes from the city on the BART.
Controversial Bay Area real estate tech unicorn Roofstock lays off 20% of staff
The company, valued at nearly $2 billion, did not specify whether employees will receive severance.
theeastcountygazette.com
The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Most Popular City San Francisco
San Francisco is a fantastic metropolis that overflows with conveniences and entertainment options. People, restaurants, and nightlife spots come in all shapes and sizes. With every sizable metropolis, some locations are more secure than others. Dishonest people and bad actors indeed coexist in any community, but some regions seem to have a higher concentration of both, making it less safe to live in or visit.
We Sent Our Writer to SF’s New (And Not Cheap!) Dog-Only Restaurant
It’s not unusual for new restaurants in San Francisco to make headlines, but this is the first time the focus of the conversation is a cafe for dogs. Dogue’s Bone Appetit Cafe opened for Sunday services in San Francisco’s Mission District on September 26, and everyone had something to say about it. Many were thrilled to see San Francisco once again leading the way on creative culinary enterprises. Others took to social media to bemoan the cafe’s opening as the end of the city as we know it.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Family Creates Unique Halloween Display for Terminally Ill Son
For one San Jose family, their Halloween display is more than just a showcase for their neighborhood. It’s a way to bring joy to their terminally ill son. Hundreds of people have come from as far as Fresno to see a spooky pumpkin patch on Vernon Avenue in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport readies to open new terminal, launch Palm Springs flights
Next month, Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport plans to open its new terminal, as well as begin service to Palm Springs. “It’s been a long-sought-after destination,” Airport Manager Jon Stout said Thursday. Nonstop service between Palm Springs and the Santa Rosa facility by Avelo Airlines starts Nov. 11....
People displaced after house fire in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened at 1978 46th Ave. in the Outer Sunset neighborhood. It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced. The blaze was a 1-alarm fire. Black smoke was […]
thesfnews.com
Mabel Chong Jewelry Robbed
SAN FRANCISCO—Mabel Chong Jewelry was burglarized on Wednesday, October 19, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The theft was caught on surveillance tape depicting the suspect running away with $6,000 worth of jewelry. The owner of the shop, Mabel Chong who is a jewelry designer, told KRON...
Where To Eat Near Fisherman's Wharf
Fisherman's Wharf is generally full of mediocre food, tourists, and stores with High! From SF shot glasses and cable car magnets. If you live in the city, you’ve probably been avoiding coming here. But eventually you’ll need to take your cousin visiting from Phoenix to gawk at the sea lions at Pier 39, and then devour a chocolate sundae over in Ghirardelli Square. When these things happen, don’t panic. This guide has a handful of places for eating and drinking nearby.
Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Yet another store in San Francisco has fallen victim to a thief who made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry, this time at a store in the city’s Presidio Heights neighborhood, The act was captured on surveillance cameras. A bracelet and gold necklace were stolen, the merchandise worth $6,000 The […]
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
Fire at home in San Francisco's Inner Sunset injures two
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A fire injured two people Friday morning, including an elderly resident who was hospitalized in critical condition, at a home in San Francisco's Inner Sunset neighborhood, officials said.The one-alarm blaze was reported about 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, where a garage fire spread to the home, according to San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.The elderly resident was rescued by firefighters, treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to a hospital. The second person was assisted in escaping the fire and suffered minor injuries, Baxter said.The cause of the fire was still under investigation later Friday.
Apartment Therapy
59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0