Indianapolis, IN

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans overcome Ryan Tannehill scare, beat Indianapolis Colts for second time in three weeks

The Tennessee Titans overcame a scare after quarterback Ryan Tannehill left the game with an injury, scored for the first time in the fourth quarter and held on for a critical AFC South win Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. Tannehill was able to return after injuring his ankle in the fourth quarter and led the Titans to the 19-10 win over the Colts for the second time in 21 days. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTHR

Colts-Titans Game Blog: Colts fall to Tennessee, 19-10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Indianapolis Colts started slow once again and couldn't recover in a 19-10 loss at Tennessee Sunday. Matt Ryan threw two interceptions in the first half, the first of which was returned 76 yards for a touchdown by Andrew Adams, as Indianapolis fell behind 13-0 at halftime.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest

The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Titans sweep Colts for 2nd straight season with 19-10 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew Adams r eturned an interception 76 yards for the first pick-6 of his career, and the Tennessee Titans never trailed in beating the Indianapolis Colts 19-10 Sunday for their second straight sweep of their AFC South rivals. The reigning two-time division champion Titans (4-2)...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn't get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn't missed a start since taking over as the Titans' starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.
NASHVILLE, TN

