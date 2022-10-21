Read full article on original website
Titans’ Derrick Henry speaks out on Tennessee’s recent dominance against rival Colts
Following a 19-10 victory on Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry spoke to the media about the win and shared his feelings toward the AFC South rival. “They’re never gonna go away,” said Henry via Paul Kuharsky. “They are a tough team...
Tennessee Titans overcome Ryan Tannehill scare, beat Indianapolis Colts for second time in three weeks
The Tennessee Titans overcame a scare after quarterback Ryan Tannehill left the game with an injury, scored for the first time in the fourth quarter and held on for a critical AFC South win Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. Tannehill was able to return after injuring his ankle in the fourth quarter and led the Titans to the 19-10 win over the Colts for the second time in 21 days. ...
Zach Cunningham, Nate Davis among 4 Tennessee Titans players ruled out for Colts game
The Tennessee Titans have ruled linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) and offensive lineman Nate Davis (foot) out on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee also ruled out Joe Jones (knee) and Tory Carter (neck) for the game. Wide receiver Kyle Philips (hamstring)...
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Score prediction, scouting report
The Tennessee Titans exit their open week with an early lead in the AFC South. Tennessee (3-2) faces the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) for the second time this season, at Nissan Stadium (noon, CBS), looking to extend its win streak to four games. Tennessean sports writer George Robinson breaks down the...
Tennessee Titans fans react to win, recent dominance over the Indianapolis Colts
The Tennessee Titans have recently owned their AFC South division rival Indianapolis Colts, as Sunday's 19-10 win marks five straight Titans victories in the series. It is the second straight season that the Titans have swept the season series over Colts after a 24-17 win in Indianapolis three weeks ago.
WTHR
Colts-Titans Game Blog: Colts fall to Tennessee, 19-10
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Indianapolis Colts started slow once again and couldn't recover in a 19-10 loss at Tennessee Sunday. Matt Ryan threw two interceptions in the first half, the first of which was returned 76 yards for a touchdown by Andrew Adams, as Indianapolis fell behind 13-0 at halftime.
Recap: Titans defense keys win over Colts to secure season sweep, AFC South lead
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts meet for the second time in 22 days Sunday in a key AFC South game. The Titans (3-2), who won the first meeting 24-17, beat the Washington Commanders and then had a bye week while the Colts won back-to-back games over Denver and Jacksonville. The Titans have won...
Indianapolis Colts schedule: Commanders in town for Week 8
Indianapolis Colts schedule: Week 8 Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 30 vs Commanders 4:25 PM FOX Prediction:
Titans-Colts Inactives
Injuries dictated virtually every roster decision Mike Vrabel and his staff made for Sunday's AFC South matchup at Nissan Stadium.
thecomeback.com
Disturbing details emerge on Vikings’ player’s arrest
The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye week in Week 7, and it appears that the time away from the football field was not a good thing for every player on the team. Disturbing details have emerged of an arrest that occurred on Saturday regarding Vikings’ offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh.
Titans have a chance to take control of AFC South on Sunday
Happy Sunday morning! This is trending sports writer Nick Gray. It's time for Colts-Titans!. The 3-2-1 Colts are in town to face the 3-2 Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in a very important game in the AFC South. It's the only game in Week 7 in the NFL among teams with winning records.
FOX Sports
Titans sweep Colts for 2nd straight season with 19-10 win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew Adams r eturned an interception 76 yards for the first pick-6 of his career, and the Tennessee Titans never trailed in beating the Indianapolis Colts 19-10 Sunday for their second straight sweep of their AFC South rivals. The reigning two-time division champion Titans (4-2)...
FOX Sports
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill in walking boot after beating Colts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill got up, then quickly realized he couldn't get back to the. huddle fast enough and went back down to the ground. The quarterback who hasn't missed a start since taking over as the Titans' starter needed a play off Sunday after the first play of the fourth quarter. Then Tannehill finished off a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts before going to the locker room for treatment and a walking boot for his aching right ankle.
AFC South standings: Titans grab control after Week 7 win vs. Colts
4th: Texans (1-4-1) On top of having the better record, Tennessee once again has the much-coveted head-to-head tiebreaker over Indianapolis. The Colts now have to finish with a better record than the Titans in order to win the division. Tennessee has won both of its divisional games so far this...
