It’s a calm summer afternoon off Fraserburgh in northern Scotland, and Luke Duthie is hunting mackerel. His 8-metre-long (26ft) boat is equipped with sonar that soon shows a large red cloud about 15 metres below the surface. He dashes out of the cabin and on to the deck, lowers the twin fishing lines and watches them dance in the waves. But the fish aren’t biting.

6 MINUTES AGO