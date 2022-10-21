Read full article on original website
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
French iconic painter of black Pierre Soulages dead at 102
PARIS — (AP) — French painter Pierre Soulages, an icon of post-World War II European abstract art famed for his use of black, has died, according to the Soulages Museum in his hometown of Rodez. He was 102. Soulages became highly influential for his reflections of black, which...
Quebec separatist urges Canada to cut ties with ‘incredibly racist’ monarchy
The leader of Canada’s Quebec separatist party has renewed calls for the country to sever its ties with the “incredibly racist” and “slave-driven” British monarchy ahead of the coronation of King Charles III. The Bloc Québécois leader, Yves-François Blanchet, tabled a motion on Tuesday, widely...
Atlantic overfishing was already a problem. Then Brexit happened
It’s a calm summer afternoon off Fraserburgh in northern Scotland, and Luke Duthie is hunting mackerel. His 8-metre-long (26ft) boat is equipped with sonar that soon shows a large red cloud about 15 metres below the surface. He dashes out of the cabin and on to the deck, lowers the twin fishing lines and watches them dance in the waves. But the fish aren’t biting.
