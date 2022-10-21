ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
The Guardian

Atlantic overfishing was already a problem. Then Brexit happened

It’s a calm summer afternoon off Fraserburgh in northern Scotland, and Luke Duthie is hunting mackerel. His 8-metre-long (26ft) boat is equipped with sonar that soon shows a large red cloud about 15 metres below the surface. He dashes out of the cabin and on to the deck, lowers the twin fishing lines and watches them dance in the waves. But the fish aren’t biting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy