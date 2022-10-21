Read full article on original website
Missouri high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 9, 2022
Get the latest Missouri high school football scores on SBLive as Week 9 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River headed to western Kan.
Project meant to prove transfers of water could help save disappearing aquifer. An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the...
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
Report: Missouri faces the highest turnover, vacancy of nurses in history
Missouri hospitals are seeing the highest vacancy rate of nurses ever, up more than 12% from 2018, according to the Missouri Hospital Association.
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
gladstonedispatch.com
Record fish caught in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Missouri from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Homesteaders Share Their Off-the-Grid Life in Northeast Missouri
There's a community of homesteaders that live practically in our backyard in northeast Missouri that many have never heard of. I think that's kind of the idea since they are an off-the-grid community. However, there's a new video that tells the story of how they live this unique lifestyle in a community in northeast Missouri.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
KMOV
Jackpot-winning Show Me Cash Missouri lottery ticket sold in Florissant
FLORISSANT, MO. (KMOV) – A Show Me Cash ticket purchased in Florissant matched all five numbers to win the jackpot!. The $100,000 winning ticket for the Sept. 23 drawing was purchased at the Jamestown Amoco at 4095 N. Highway 67. The winning number combination was 2, 5, 8, 10 and 27.
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next month
If you are a bargain shopper who is always on the hunt for great deals on home essentials, seasonal decorations, and decor, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Missouri next month, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters of regulations this fall
The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding deer hunters to please properly tag and Telecheck harvests this season. Good advance preparation will help hunters avoid violations, said Kansas City Region Protection Captain Joni Bledsoe. “They should buy all their permits early,” Bledsoe said, “and they should read over the regulations...
Missouri Danger? Over 400 Quakes Along New Madrid Fault in 2022
I've done some earthquake map and learned that there have been more than 400 earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault so far in 2022. But, does this mean Missouri is in danger? Spoiler Alert - No, it really doesn't. The New Madrid Fault Zone is a fascinating area to watch...
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
abc17news.com
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
Missouri AG approved to depose Fauci, others over tech censorship
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday that the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted Missouri and Louisiana’s request for depositions from top-ranking officials in the federal government, according to a statement from Schmitt's office. This is movement in...
Pair of Legal Missouri 2022 ads removed from YouTube following cease-and-desist letter from MSHP
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) A pair of advertisements supporting the recreational use of marijuana were removed from YouTube following a cease-and-desist letter was issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Missouri State Highway Patrol claimed on Thursday that the ads -- one lasting 30 seconds, the other 15 seconds -- contained unauthorized use of the MSHP name The post Pair of Legal Missouri 2022 ads removed from YouTube following cease-and-desist letter from MSHP appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
