The fast food chain mashup will offer customers three classic Krispy Kreme flavors Alongside McFlurries, sundaes and apple pies, McDonald's will soon be dishing out another dessert: Krispy Kreme donuts. On Oct. 26, nine restaurants in Kentucky will serve the glazed goodies as part of a company test. And McDonald's is set to sell three classic flavors. Not only will the original glazed be available to customers, but the chocolate iced with sprinkles is also on the list. The third treat is the raspberry filled donut, which is glazed...

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO