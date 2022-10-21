ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

McDonald's Puts a Breakfast Favorite on its Lunch, Dinner Menus

For quite some time people seem to have been adding eggs to foods not usually topped with eggs. We've seen eggs with a loose yolk added to pizzas and placed on top of hamburgers. It's a trend that works because a runny egg actually enhances a lot of foods (sorry, Guy Fieri).
YourCentralValley.com

McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pals returns to restaurants nationwide

McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pals made its return on Tuesday. The item will be available at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide until Oct. 31. The fan-favorite Halloween item was rumored to return in September after a blog, Nightmare Nostalgia, reported that company employees was sharing the news on social media. The buckets can adequately hold burgers, […]
Jake Wells

McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio

mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
OHIO STATE
Parade

Wake Up With Wendy's $3 Breakfast Deals for a Limited Time

Wendy’s is bringing back a breakfast deal that’s worth getting out of bed for!. The fast food chain's $3 breakfast will return starting Monday, Oct. 24, and run through Nov. 20. The delicious wallet-friendly deal includes the following items:. Bacon or Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant. A fresh-cracked...
Taste Of Home

The McDonald’s Pumpkin Pie Is Officially Back!

There’s so much to love about fast-food restaurants and their unique menu items. Sometimes it’s a twist on an old classic. Others, it’s a brand-new seasonal item to help us shift gears for the weather. Wendy’s French toast sticks are the warmest start to a crisp fall...
People

McDonald's Is Bringing Krispy Kreme Donuts to the Menu at Select Locations

The fast food chain mashup will offer customers three classic Krispy Kreme flavors Alongside McFlurries, sundaes and apple pies, McDonald's will soon be dishing out another dessert: Krispy Kreme donuts. On Oct. 26, nine restaurants in Kentucky will serve the glazed goodies as part of a company test. And McDonald's is set to sell three classic flavors. Not only will the original glazed be available to customers, but the chocolate iced with sprinkles is also on the list. The third treat is the raspberry filled donut, which is glazed...
KENTUCKY STATE

