Related
McDonald's Puts a Breakfast Favorite on its Lunch, Dinner Menus
For quite some time people seem to have been adding eggs to foods not usually topped with eggs. We've seen eggs with a loose yolk added to pizzas and placed on top of hamburgers. It's a trend that works because a runny egg actually enhances a lot of foods (sorry, Guy Fieri).
Fourteen items Costco is discontinuing this fall including popular name-brand items and tasty treats
COSTCO fans have been crushed to learn several of their beloved products will soon be discontinued and taken off the shelves. Luckily, The U.S. Sun has compiled a list of 14 products that will soon get the boot from the warehouse, thanks to YouTube shopping gurus, and a list from the blog Eat This Not That.
McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pals returns to restaurants nationwide
McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pals made its return on Tuesday. The item will be available at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide until Oct. 31. The fan-favorite Halloween item was rumored to return in September after a blog, Nightmare Nostalgia, reported that company employees was sharing the news on social media. The buckets can adequately hold burgers, […]
Allrecipes.com
Popeye's Is Selling Its Viral Cajun Turkey Again This Year—and This Time It's Available Nationwide
Last Thanksgiving, Popeye's released a fast food item that no one saw coming: an entire Cajun-style turkey. Seriously, you could get your Thanksgiving turkey in the drive-thru. We tried the pre-cooked, frozen turkey last year and were pleasantly surprised by its delicious flavors. So, when Popeye's announced it was bringing...
10 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Sam’s Club for Busy Fall Days
During these hard times when inflation is running prices up to unfathomable heights, consumers are smart to shop at warehouse clubs like Sam's Club to help maximize savings. Dollar Tree: 5...
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
Wake Up With Wendy's $3 Breakfast Deals for a Limited Time
Wendy’s is bringing back a breakfast deal that’s worth getting out of bed for!. The fast food chain's $3 breakfast will return starting Monday, Oct. 24, and run through Nov. 20. The delicious wallet-friendly deal includes the following items:. Bacon or Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant. A fresh-cracked...
The McDonald’s Pumpkin Pie Is Officially Back!
There’s so much to love about fast-food restaurants and their unique menu items. Sometimes it’s a twist on an old classic. Others, it’s a brand-new seasonal item to help us shift gears for the weather. Wendy’s French toast sticks are the warmest start to a crisp fall...
It’s National Pizza Month — Grab a Slice of the Best Deals at Domino’s, Pizza Hut and More Restaurants in October
What's your favorite comfort food? For many Americans, it's pizza. A recent Harris Poll reported by CNET found that 15% of Americans pegged pizza as their favorite comfort food, ahead of chocolate,...
I’m a chef – The best-frozen food finds at Costco including one as low as $2 per pound
COSTCO shoppers are always looking for the next best deal, and one chef is helping them find it. Bobby Parrish, from FlavCity on Instagram and TikTok, shares his favorite healthy and affordable Costco finds. The chef and cookbook author recently shared a video where he recommended some frozen foods. He...
McDonald's Is Bringing Krispy Kreme Donuts to the Menu at Select Locations
The fast food chain mashup will offer customers three classic Krispy Kreme flavors Alongside McFlurries, sundaes and apple pies, McDonald's will soon be dishing out another dessert: Krispy Kreme donuts. On Oct. 26, nine restaurants in Kentucky will serve the glazed goodies as part of a company test. And McDonald's is set to sell three classic flavors. Not only will the original glazed be available to customers, but the chocolate iced with sprinkles is also on the list. The third treat is the raspberry filled donut, which is glazed...
Food recall news: Hammond’s Candies Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanut in Salted Caramel Cookies
Hammond’s Candies of Denver, CO is recalling 5-ounce boxes of Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies, because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
