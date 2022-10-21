Yeah, at Four Wheeler we make a big deal about Willys flatfender jeeps. This is not out of some bias against the modern corporate Jeep (although we also generally like what they do … at least with the Wrangler and Gladiator), nor a strong love of the corporations that have owned the Jeep name over the past 77 years—Willys, Kaiser, AMC, Daimler, and so on—nor is it out of a place of hatred or dislike for the many other 4x4 companies that have existed or those that still do; we are equal-opportunity off-roaders. Our love for flatties is simply because these Jeeps from Willys and Ford were the first widely available 4x4s. Since their appearance during WWII, their utilitarian design has impacted every road-capable lightweight 4x4 built, and we, as aficionados of the four-wheeling world, love seeing old iron on the trails. And although a stock Willys is always a pleasure to see, the off-road lifestyle is about making 4x4s a reflection of the owner's personality, all while making potential improvements. Form follows function, and there are few hard-and-fast rules about what a vehicle owner can do, but some upgrades seem inevitable. When we saw this OD Green M38, owned by Tim Reents from Illinois, on the iconic Hell's Revenge Trail at Easter Jeep Safari 2022, we had to have a closer look. And on further inspection we decided a full feature in Four Wheeler was in order. The Jeep is unique and uses some ideas found on other modified flatties as well as some different ideas we enjoyed noticing. Check it out!

