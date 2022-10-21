Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Heritage Origin Is A Classy E-Bike That Looks Like A Classic Motorbike
Now more than ever, the electric bike market is rife with options for the most discerning of riders. Going well beyond just standard bicycles with motors strapped onto them, e-bikes of today have taken a form of their own, and focus on the many facets of a cyclist’s lifestyle. A good example of this is Ateliers HeritageBike’s Heritage Origin, a fancy e-bike stylized to look like a vintage motorbike.
Ironman California: Competitors compete in the triathlon in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – Competitors from around the world arrived in Sacramento for the Ironman triathlon.A 2.4-mile swim began in the American River, followed by a 112-mile bike course highlighting what makes Sacramento the country's Farm to Fork Capital. From there, it is a full marathon run."I think the biggest part of race day is the mental part of the game," said Teresa Campos of Folsom, a triathlete who cheered for her friends from the sidelines on Sunday. Spectators lined the run course along Discovery Park to motivate their family and friends."These people are so inspiring," said Erika Pollner of San Diego, who rooted for her husband. "We've been watching people. They're all ages. They're all different body shapes, and they are out there, and I love it," she said.Julien Boulain from Paris, France, had the fastest time of the day in his age group, 35 to 39 years old. Meanwhile, Liis Rametta of Park City, Utah, finished with a time of 9:33:5 in her age group of 35 to 39 years old.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Takes On The Utah Desert
Tannus develops inserts for every type of rider including the freerider's of Virgin, UT. Watch as Bienvenido Aguado takes his big tricks and timeless style to the desert.
bikepacking.com
Vittoria Syerra Review: What Is A Downcountry Tire?
What the heck is a downcountry tire? We’ve seen this term kicked around quite a bit, with a variety of products marketed around this sub-category of mountain biking. In our latest video, Neil dives into it with a review of the 29 x 2.4″ Vittoria Syerra. Find his thoughts and review of the Syerra and an attempt to figure out exactly what a downcountry tire is…
MotorTrend Magazine
Custom Willys M38 Tackles Moab
Yeah, at Four Wheeler we make a big deal about Willys flatfender jeeps. This is not out of some bias against the modern corporate Jeep (although we also generally like what they do … at least with the Wrangler and Gladiator), nor a strong love of the corporations that have owned the Jeep name over the past 77 years—Willys, Kaiser, AMC, Daimler, and so on—nor is it out of a place of hatred or dislike for the many other 4x4 companies that have existed or those that still do; we are equal-opportunity off-roaders. Our love for flatties is simply because these Jeeps from Willys and Ford were the first widely available 4x4s. Since their appearance during WWII, their utilitarian design has impacted every road-capable lightweight 4x4 built, and we, as aficionados of the four-wheeling world, love seeing old iron on the trails. And although a stock Willys is always a pleasure to see, the off-road lifestyle is about making 4x4s a reflection of the owner's personality, all while making potential improvements. Form follows function, and there are few hard-and-fast rules about what a vehicle owner can do, but some upgrades seem inevitable. When we saw this OD Green M38, owned by Tim Reents from Illinois, on the iconic Hell's Revenge Trail at Easter Jeep Safari 2022, we had to have a closer look. And on further inspection we decided a full feature in Four Wheeler was in order. The Jeep is unique and uses some ideas found on other modified flatties as well as some different ideas we enjoyed noticing. Check it out!
