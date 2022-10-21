Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has a New Name and New Menu
Earlier this year, we found out that Vito's on 42nd, located at 4100 River Ridge Dr NE in Cedar Rapids, was being taken over by new owners. Those new owners, Jeff Beer and Kevin Flanagan, got to work updating the restaurant and reopened it as Flano's on 42nd this past spring. Just a few months later, the restaurant is being rebranded again, this time as The Pines Pizza & Pub.
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Waterloo, IA
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event November 4th. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // Waterloo, IA - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 115 East Ridgeway Avenue in Waterloo, Iowa. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, November 4 where customers can receive half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KBUR
Cedar Rapids superintendent dies of cancer at age 51
Cedar Rapids, IA- The superintendent of Iowa’s second-largest public school district has died after a two-year bout with cancer. Radio Iowa reports that the Cedar Rapids School Board announced in a written statement that Superintendent Noreen Bush died peacefully on Sunday. Bush went on medical leave a month ago and submitted a resignation letter that was dated to the end of the school year.
When Is Crumbl Cookies Opening In Waterloo?
More details are coming out about a new sweet spot in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
Country Stars Might’ve Changed Fan’s Life At Cedar Rapids Show
One young fan was in for an amazing surprise at the Cedar Rapids stop on the 'Glad You're Here' tour. Walker Hayes and Parmalee dropped by Eastern Iowa on Friday, October 21st for a sold-out show at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse. The Cedar Rapids show had the North Carolina natives...
KCRG.com
Halloween Parade returns to Cedar Rapids this weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dark Harvest Halloween Parade is returning to Cedar Rapids this weekend after a two-year hiatus. Czech Village and NewBo will host the parade on Saturday. They have held socially-distanced events at Hawkeye Downs for the past two years due to the pandemic. The parade...
Walker Hayes Celebrates Major Personal Milestone In Cedar Rapids
It's been a long-hard journey for one music superstar, and he celebrated the huge accomplishment at his sold-out show in Cedar Rapids. On Friday, October 21st, Walker Hayes brought his 'Glad You're Here' tour to Eastern Iowa. The singer had AMA nominees Parmalee open the show. "I wish I had...
Cedar Falls Man Busted For Marijuana Growing Operation
A Cedar Falls man got busted for growing a different type of crop in his home. The legalization of weed has been a hot topic over the past few years. In the Hawkeye State, the use of marijuana both recreationally and medically is illegal. CBD on the other hand can limitedly be used legally by registered patients.
Move Any of These Four Cedar Rapids Houses, Get It For Free [PHOTOS]
A series of homes on Cedar Rapids' southeast side are in need of saving, and they're free to anyone who can move them. The four houses are located on Fairway Terrace SE, across from the tennis courts of the Cedar Rapids Country Club. Therein lies the problem. The Country Club has plans to move its tennis courts across Fairway Terrace, to where the homes now sit. In the area where the homes are now will be an indoor tennis facility and parking lot. The Cedar Rapids City Council approved the plan in June.
Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away
Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
NE Iowa Farmers Team Up With Exile Brewing For New Beer
What do farmers and brewers in Iowa have in common? Well, they are both parts of the mission that is set to clean our state’s waterways!. Exile Brewing Company teamed up with Iowa Ag Water Alliance to make a new beer that is made of all-Iowa ingredients. The Born Here, Brewed Here Vol 1 Rye IPA uses Iowa ingredients grown in our neck of the woods.
This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding
It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
Waterloo Eatery Will Close Very Soon For The Season
Fall temperatures are coming in swinging in full force. For some seasonal businesses that means that it's time to close up shop...at least for the year. It's been an interesting few weeks for businesses in the Cedar Valley. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared...
Iowa Restaurant Worker Raising Funds For Boss’s Lung Transplant
Imagine that. Costs of everything, including supplies and operational costs for restaurant operations have increased exorbitantly for so many. Even urgent medical procedures have gone way up. Imagine having not one, but both parts of that double whammy in front of you. John and Denise Martin are the proprietors of...
kchanews.com
Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally
The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
Eastern Iowa Trick-or Treat Times 2022 [LIST]
There are many Halloween-related events happening the rest of this month, from area haunted houses you can visit, to the return of the Cedar Rapids Halloween parade. For many, the good old-fashioned trick-or-treating tradition is still King, and we have seen several Eastern Iowa communities announce designated hours for that to take place as we approach "All Hallow's Eve".
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Scooters Celebrates New Manchester Store with Grand Opening
Scooters celebrated their new Manchester store with a grand opening on Friday. The coffee shop officially opened right after Labor Day – and Carrie Ewart, who co-owns the business with her husband Todd, says they’ve gotten a warm welcome here in Manchester. Stan Eilers co-owns the business with...
Iowa Toy Shop Donating Entire Day of Work to Local Kids
These folks sound like prime candidates to be Santa's helpers, and thanks to them, lots of kids in Eastern Iowa will be guaranteed a fun toy under their tree this Christmas. Blu Track is a very small company with a factory in Anamosa. According to what their spokesperson told Radio Iowa, this Friday's operation (October 21) will be devoted entirely to making 500 of its dual-track kits to donate to local Toys for Tots chapters.
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0