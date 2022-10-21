October 21, 2022 - Tampa General Hospital and USF Health are opening of the TGH | USF Health Precision Medicine Biorepository. The Health Precision Medicine Biorepository is a secure facility that collects, catalogs and stores samples of biological material for medical research, according to TGH and USF's joint announcement. “The biorepository will drive leading-edge scientific collaboration with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine that offers new advanced technology and innovative care to our patients. The addition of the biorepository further elevates our cancer institute program as a key anchor in the Tampa Medical and Research District that will continue to attract renowned physicians and tech partners,” TGH CEO and President John Couris said in the Friday news release. The facility is located at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute in Water Street. Biorepositories can help make medical breakthroughs by the sharing of data for cancer tumor sequencing – learning the exact order of chemical building blocks that make up a tumor’s DNA and result in the formation of tumors. Additionally, it can also be used for pharmacogenomics, the study of how gene mutations and patient DNA can affect the way a patient responds to medications, including cancer therapies, the release read.

