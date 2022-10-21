Read full article on original website
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis waives eligibility requirement of Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
Gov. Ron DeSantis waived an eligibility requirement of the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program to allow sole proprietors in the marine fisheries industry with businesses located in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties to receive critical assistance. Marine fisheries industry sole proprietors interested in applying for the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program are required to provide documentation demonstrating the business is part of the marine fisheries industry. The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, provides short-term, zero-interest loans to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage due to Hurricane Ian. Interested applicants can apply through Dec. 2 or until all available funds are expended.
stpetecatalyst.com
Applications open for parks and conservation board
October 22, 2022 - Pinellas County officials are accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Parks & Conservation Resources Advisory Board. Commission Chair Charlie Justice will make the appointment. The term begins Nov. 4 and lasts a year, and members receive no compensation. The board advises commissioners, the county administrator and the relevant department regarding park plans operations and procedures. Members also participate in public education and ceremonies. The deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. For more information and applications, visit the website here.
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
fox13news.com
News internships for those with disabilities
Big opportunities are coming for those with disabilities in Tampa. The city has a new internship program that will not just offer crucial work experience, but also independence.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Ian-Impacted Homeowners Insurance Deductible Support
On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest hit counties. Funding assistance is available to
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: BIPOC Youth Summit a success
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. St. Petersburg is one of the fastest growing cities in the state....
Tampa Bay housing market nears boil-over
Buying an affordable home is getting closer to impossible in Florida, especially in Tampa Bay. Driving the news: Florida has nine of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments, according to Zillow — with Tampa Bay dominating that list. Why it matters: Buyers are already being priced out of...
Where can I vote early in Tampa Bay?
Locations across the Tampa Bay area will open for early voting and are not always a voter's precinct on Election Day.
Missing-Endangered Tampa Woman Located
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Durden has been located, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing endangered adult in Tampa. Between Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, Danielle Durden, 23, left her residence in
Tampa makes Juneteenth an official local holiday
TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa will now officially commemorate Juneteenth as a local holiday. The official declaration comes a year after Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously voted to make June 19 a county holiday. Earlier in 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
stpetecatalyst.com
Nonprofit transitions shelter to affordable housing
After losing funding for its homeless family shelter that served domestic violence survivors, Hope Villages of America (HVA) has successfully transformed the facility into much-needed affordable housing. Pinellas County-based nonprofit HVA announced its plans to convert Grace House, a shelter for homeless women and children in Clearwater, into housing for...
Disaster SNAP benefits extends to Pinellas, Manatee counties in second phase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families opens the second phase of D-SNAP, people in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties are now eligible to apply.
fox13news.com
Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m....
stpetecatalyst.com
TGH, USF advance medical research in Water Street
October 21, 2022 - Tampa General Hospital and USF Health are opening of the TGH | USF Health Precision Medicine Biorepository. The Health Precision Medicine Biorepository is a secure facility that collects, catalogs and stores samples of biological material for medical research, according to TGH and USF's joint announcement. “The biorepository will drive leading-edge scientific collaboration with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine that offers new advanced technology and innovative care to our patients. The addition of the biorepository further elevates our cancer institute program as a key anchor in the Tampa Medical and Research District that will continue to attract renowned physicians and tech partners,” TGH CEO and President John Couris said in the Friday news release. The facility is located at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Heart Institute in Water Street. Biorepositories can help make medical breakthroughs by the sharing of data for cancer tumor sequencing – learning the exact order of chemical building blocks that make up a tumor’s DNA and result in the formation of tumors. Additionally, it can also be used for pharmacogenomics, the study of how gene mutations and patient DNA can affect the way a patient responds to medications, including cancer therapies, the release read.
Hillsborough deputies investigating death near Town ‘n’ Country
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death near Town 'N' Country.
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
stpetecatalyst.com
Bitcoin, Blockchain Summit to bring major announcements
For the second straight year, organizers are bringing industry stakeholders and business and political leaders together in Tampa for the Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit. Billed as the state’s “first blockchain and fintech in Florida focused event,” the summit takes place Friday, Nov. 4, at the Holiday Inn Westshore. Like last year’s event, held at Amalie Arena, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will kick off a full day of programming with a welcoming address.
fox13news.com
Lakeland clinic focuses on recovery for long COVID patients
TAMPA, Fla. - Debilitating headaches, difficulty concentrating, and sleep problems are just some things people with long COVID deal with daily, but a clinic in Lakeland hopes to help. People suffering from long COVID know they have it, but it can be a struggle to convince others. Sometimes all it...
Owner of Florida sushi restaurant accused of operating drug house out of business
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The owner of a Japanese sushi-style restaurant in west-central Florida is accused of running a drug house out his business, authorities said. Hai Thanh Bui, 40, of Pinellas Park, was arrested Friday at 3 a.m. EDT and charged with 21 counts, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Hernando County man found safe after Purple Alert
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office issued a Purple Alert for a man who was last seen leaving a Brooksville hospital after threatening the staff.
Comments / 0