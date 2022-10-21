Read full article on original website
Angelo State Smothers A&M Kingsville’s Offense to Win 34-7
SAN ANGELO, TX — The No. 2 Angelo State Rams (7-0)(5-0) hosted the undefeated No. 15 Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas (7-0)(5-0) in a high-powered Lonestar Conference matchup at 1st Community Credit Union field at LeGrand Stadium at 6 p.m. Both teams traded punches for most of the first half,...
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 9 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. 11-man Midland Legacy defeated Central 56-29 Big Spring defeated Lake View 21-7 Early defeated Grape Creek 69-0 Wall defeated TLCA 55-0 Brady defeated Ballinger 54-26 Sonora defeated Anthony 48-6 Reagan County […]
Memorial for Uvalde student unveiled near Concho River
Uziyah Sergio Garcia's family lost him during the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on March 24th of this year. On the morning of October 22, 2022, family and community members gathered to unveil a plaque and bench dedicated in his honor.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
15 Best Restaurants in San Angelo, TX
Call it the Concho City, the Pearl of the Concho, or the Oasis of West Texas—San Angelo is all this and more. This city, overlooking the Concho River, has a culture that proudly reflects its West Texas ranching heritage. Alongside the spectacular culinary scene in San Angelo are live...
Black bear sighting in Sterling City
STERLING CITY, Texas — Most people know that you can find bears in the Guadalupe Mountains and Big Bend National Park. But what you may not know is that black bears are native to all of Texas and once roamed through the entire state. The game cam footage seen...
Damaging Winds Early Monday Morning Ushered in Rain Across the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO – A strong cold front blew through the San Angelo area early morning bringing some showers and thunderstorms causing some minor damage in the area. There are reports of small tree limbs down across the area and some minor street flooding and the National Weather Service office in San Angelo is expecting to issue a Wind Advisory for Monday afternoon as a dry line associated with a pacific cold front makes its way through the area.
Are ghosts walking the streets of San Angelo?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident who thinks her security camera footage might depict paranormal activity shared the video with Concho Valley Homepage. Our staff took it to an expert to investigate whether ghosts are indeed walking the streets of San Angelo. The footage in question, pulled from a security camera in the […]
Waterfront Luxury For Sale With This Property in Aransas Pass, Texas
There is something that is so fun to look at real estate listings, even if the homes and property are way out of our price range. We all know that Texas is a gigantic and beautiful state and there are lots of amazing real estate listings, but this one in Aransas Pass, Texas really caught my eye. The photos below are amazing, located about 30 minutes away from Corpus Christi, this home offers all the luxury you could want in a home.
Rip Wheeler of 'Yellowstone' Buys a San Angelo Company
SAN ANGELO, TX — The man who plays the character “Rip” Wheeler from Yellowstone is part of a group of investors who purchased a San Angelo coffee company. Cole Hauser plays the head man of the bunk house named Rip who is also Beth Dutton’s beau in the hit streaming series Yellowstone. The investment group purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co. Longhorn Coffee Co. is a small batch coffee roasting company founded in the early 2010s by Scott and Laurie Decker. The couple was roasting small batches of coffee and eventually introduced their coffee blends at grocery stores such as Market…
SAISD Announces Sustainability Plan with Proposed Elementary School Mergers
At the San Angelo ISD Board Meeting on Monday, October 19, 2022, SAISD and the Board of Trustees received a formal recommendation by West Texas architecture firm, Parkhill, Smith & Cooper, for a phased plan to combine four of the District’s elementary schools into two schools following a facility study of the District’s 17 elementary campuses. The architecture firm and SAISD collaborated for over six months to develop a Sustainability Plan for the future of the District with consideration of aging facilities, annual operating costs, lower enrollment and balancing campus capacities across the District.
Rising fire concerns in the Big Country and surrounding areas
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The US National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo have stated that the fire weather concern has increased Friday, October 21. Due to the warm and windy weather, the Big Country is now under a near-critical fire concern. On a Facebook post, the US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo […]
Abbott backed by south Texas law enforcement to close southern border
Abbott said it has been a record year for migrants entering the country. He said some have brought crime and drugs into the country.
What Tom Green County voters need to know about early voting
Early voting starts at 8 a.m. on Monday. Here is what you need to know if you are voting in Tom Green County:
Traffic Delays on Another Major San Angelo Roadway Begin Next Week
SAN ANGELO – A major roadway in southwest San Angelo will be down to two lanes next week in order for road crews to make much needed improvements. According to the City of San Angelo Public Information Office, on Oct. 25 an 26, the 2700 to 2800 block of Southwest Blvd. will be closed for the Construction work at the low water crossing. This area is between the oil change business and the tanning salon on Southwest Blvd. Drivers should expect for the road to be open but down to one lane each lane. Work zone speed limit will be implemented. If possible avoid the area.
Tom Green County jail logs: October 21, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Food Truck fest says you'll get the whole enchilada at this weekend's event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's going to be a big need for food trucks this weekend. The Borchard Fairgrounds made a big push for food trucks after former President Donald Trump announced his event in Robstown this Saturday. However, 50 food trucks were already committed to a different event,...
Update: Victim identified in fatal Oct. 21 crash in Aransas County
The victim in Friday morning's deadly crash on SH-188 in Aransas County has been identified as Gary Brewer.
Local woman arrested; involved in overnight vehicle pursuit
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released a statement regarding the overnight vehicle pursuit that started at Houston Harte Frontage and ended in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Southland Boulevard. According to the release, an SAPD officer observed a white Ford Escape driving recklessly on Sherwood Way. The officer […]
