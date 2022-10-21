ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The little known story of how Eliot Ness cleaned up Cleveland

Our impressions of well known historical figures are frequently derived from television programs. This reviewer’s image of the legendary Eliot Ness had been shaped by watching reruns of the hit TV show “The Untouchables” which originally aired on ABC between 1959 and 1963. The late Robert Stack portrayed Ness.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some fresh and delicious seafood in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. If you're looking for great seafood, you can't go wrong with this place in the Flats. Of course, their oysters are fantastic. Customers love the Blue Point oysters, which come from Long Island and have a pleasantly sweet aftertaste. They also have Fortune Cove, Pemaquid, and Mookiemoto oysters. If you don't care for oysters, they also have a fantastic lobster roll with butter-poached meat, green goddess dressing, and celery-fennel slaw. Their menu also has fresh poke bowls and non-seafood options like steak and burgers.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
Win Tickets to See Rakim!

Rakim is coming to the House of Blues in Cleveland on Friday, October 28th!. Take a quick music survey for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Rakim at the House of Blues!
