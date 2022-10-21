Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Related
Cleveland Scene
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash at Butcher & the Brewer
Cleveland Beer Week's Barrel Aged Bash featured an offering of special Cleveland Beer Week Barrel aged beers. Here's what we saw.
Cleveland Scene
Photos From Cleveland Beer Week's Beer & Chocolate at the Downtown Heinens
Cleveland Beer Week continues with their annual Beer & Chocolate tasting at the Downtown Heinens. Here's what we saw.
Kitchen’s open! Cleveland restaurants, bars with late-night food
Where once you could nosh at many a location, now places formerly known for keeping us fed late aren’t keeping their kitchens open.
dayton.com
The little known story of how Eliot Ness cleaned up Cleveland
Our impressions of well known historical figures are frequently derived from television programs. This reviewer’s image of the legendary Eliot Ness had been shaped by watching reruns of the hit TV show “The Untouchables” which originally aired on ABC between 1959 and 1963. The late Robert Stack portrayed Ness.
Cleveland Scene
Photos From Illuminatease at Beachland Ballroom
In celebration of Spooky Season, Cleveland Burlesque presented its Illuminatease burlesque show at Beachland Ballroom. Here's what we saw.
Nothing Bundt Cake opens in Mentor, sixth bakery in Northeast Ohio
MENTOR, Ohio -- Janette Looney, co-owner of four Nothing Bundt Cakes in Northeast Ohio, had never tasted a Bundt cake until she was in her 30s. That’s when she wandered into a Nothing Bundt Cake bakery in Las Vegas. She fell in love with the rich, moist cake and signature cream cheese frosting.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some fresh and delicious seafood in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. If you're looking for great seafood, you can't go wrong with this place in the Flats. Of course, their oysters are fantastic. Customers love the Blue Point oysters, which come from Long Island and have a pleasantly sweet aftertaste. They also have Fortune Cove, Pemaquid, and Mookiemoto oysters. If you don't care for oysters, they also have a fantastic lobster roll with butter-poached meat, green goddess dressing, and celery-fennel slaw. Their menu also has fresh poke bowls and non-seafood options like steak and burgers.
Where can I find New York Style Pizza here in Akron?
I’m looking for something that resembles the picture above. Any suggestions?
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks debuts new bike pump track at Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A “first-of-its-kind” sports course is set to open on Thursday at a Cleveland Metroparks reservation. The Cliffs Bike Park at the Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will open at 11 a.m., Cleveland Metroparks officials said. The outdoor area features a paved pump track for...
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
The Airborne Toxic Event Delivers Raw, Fat-Free Show at House of Blues
I didn't know much going in, but won't make that mistake next time
State Champs Up the Ante for Fall Tour That Kicks Off on November 11 at House of Blues
Pop-punk band's Tyler Szalkowski and Evan Ambrosio talk about group's new 'badass' stage show
What’s the chance that Cleveland will experience a ‘second summer’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Greater Cleveland experienced its first bout of snow and graupel earlier this week, ushering in the first days of winter-like weather over the brisk night air. But come this weekend, temperatures are forecasted to climb back to the 70s, which many consider the temperature needed for a perfect day.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
Update on 5 people shot at Cleveland IFIXUGLY barbershop, Princeton student from Cleveland found dead, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, October 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out that latest information on five people shot at Cleveland’s IFIXUGLY barbershop, what we know about the Princeton University...
Lake County Taco Trail making every day Taco Tuesday
In Lake County, it's Taco Tuesday every day as the Lake County Vistors Bureau kicks off its Taco Trail to help promote Mexican restaurants in the area.
Phase 1 of Studio West 117 $100 million development celebrates grand opening
It’s a more than $100 million project that, in essence, is building a new neighborhood for Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ community.
Win Tickets to See Rakim!
Rakim is coming to the House of Blues in Cleveland on Friday, October 28th!. Take a quick music survey for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Rakim at the House of Blues!
Band of the Week: Artificial Astronaut
Local hard rock group will play first-ever live show on November 11 at the Rialto Theatre
Cleveland bike shop owner hit by car. He's pushing for safer streets.
An advocate for safer, more bike-friendly streets in the city of Cleveland is now speaking out after he became the victim of a hit-and-run while riding his bike home Monday evening.
Comments / 0