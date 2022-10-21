ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NJ

New Jersey Stage

The Martians Are Coming to West Windsor, and This Time It's Real

(PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ) -- It was 84 years ago that Orson Welles’ radio broadcast of the “War of the Worlds” was so believable that people across the country panicked, thinking Martians had landed in Grover’s Mills, New Jersey. West Windsor Arts, in partnership with the Historical Society of West Windsor, is re-creating that excitement, minus the fiction and hysteria, at a Halloween Party on October 30 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the historic Schenck Farmstead, headquarters and the site of the West Windsor History Museum.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Monmouth University Looks at Hurricane Sandy a Decade Later

(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Join the Urban Coast Institute (UCI) at Monmouth University on October 27 at 1:30pm for a special conversation on lessons New Jersey has apparently learned and not learned since Hurricane Sandy struck a decade go. Monmouth University Urban Coast Institute (UCI) Director Tony MacDonald will moderate an expert panel featuring New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, Climate Central Senior Advisor Don Bain, Federal Emergency Management Administration Region II Mitigation Division Director Michael Moriarty.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
New Jersey Stage

BlowUpRadio.com's New & Notable NJ Music 10/24/22

Lazlo, founder of BlowUpRadio.com (an online radio station based around New Jersey artists), shines a light on some of the many new releases from NJ based musicians each week with this column. This week Lazlo takes a look at releases by Loyalty To Me, Diamond Waves, Elk City, The Jack Moves, Hit Like A Girl, Val Emmich, and Jon Caspi & The First Gun.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Stage

VampireFreaks Announces Dark Force Fest: Three-Day Goth-Industrial Music Festival﻿

(PARSIPPANY, NJ) -- Dark Force Fest is the gathering of top international gothic and industrial bands including classic favorite bands and newly trending artists. Dark Force Fest takes place March 31- April 2, 2023 in Parsippany, NJ, where they take over the massive Sheraton Parsippany, including 44,000 square feet of event space and all 370 hotel rooms. The hotel rooms in the main venue sold out within days of announcing this festival, but there are still overflow hotels in the area.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
New Jersey Stage

2022 Rutgers Jewish Film Festival Preview

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Tickets are now on sale for the 23rd annual Rutgers Jewish Film Festival, which will be held from Sunday, October 30, through Sunday, November 13. A diverse array of award-winning international feature and documentary films are showcased this year from the United States, Israel, Germany, France, Spain, Poland, Italy, and Belgium, as well as engaging discussions with filmmakers and special guests. Of the seventeen films being shown, one is a U.S. premiere, two are East Coast premieres, and nine are NJ premieres.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

