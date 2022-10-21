Read full article on original website
Personal Stories of Recovery: Warning Signs from a Young AlcoholicsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
Woman Dead, Body Found in a bin, in a driveway to a home in Staten Island New YorkBLOCK WORK MEDIAStaten Island, NY
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
See Why "Everyone Loves Maple Syrup" at Tuckerton Library Association's Annual Luncheon
(TUCKERTON, NJ) -- The star of the Tuckerton Library Association’s annual luncheon will be a yummy topping, made right in South Jersey. Find out why “Everyone Loves Maple Syrup” during the fundraiser at Cuisine on the Green at Atlantis, Little Egg Harbor on Saturday, November 12. The event begins at 12:00pm.
New Jersey Theatre Alliance Welcomes New Members to the Board of Trustees and Two New Professional Member Theatres
The Ritz Theatre Company's cast of The Bisley Boy. Photo by Zachary Moore. New Jersey Theatre Alliance (“The Alliance”), one of the nation’s largest arts service organizations for professional theatre, is pleased to welcome new members to their board of trustees and two new professional member theatres.
The Martians Are Coming to West Windsor, and This Time It's Real
(PRINCETON JUNCTION, NJ) -- It was 84 years ago that Orson Welles’ radio broadcast of the “War of the Worlds” was so believable that people across the country panicked, thinking Martians had landed in Grover’s Mills, New Jersey. West Windsor Arts, in partnership with the Historical Society of West Windsor, is re-creating that excitement, minus the fiction and hysteria, at a Halloween Party on October 30 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the historic Schenck Farmstead, headquarters and the site of the West Windsor History Museum.
Phiphen Studios Opens in Englewood Cliffs
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Phiphen Studios, a boutique state-of-the art post-production house, is now open for business. The facility will be serving New Jersey's growing film community as studio, network, and independent productions continue flocking to the Garden State. “New Jersey continues to attract the kind of critical infrastructure that can...
Center Players to Host Reading of "Free Palestine" by Gary Morgenstein
(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- Center Players of Freehold will host a new dramatic reading of award-winning playwright Gary Morgenstein’s explosive drama Free Palestine about academic freedom, political correctness and the perils of parenting on Sunday, November 6 at 2:00pm. Directed by Bernice Garfield-Szita, the reading features Jackie Kusher (Adam Seitz);...
Monmouth University Looks at Hurricane Sandy a Decade Later
(WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- Join the Urban Coast Institute (UCI) at Monmouth University on October 27 at 1:30pm for a special conversation on lessons New Jersey has apparently learned and not learned since Hurricane Sandy struck a decade go. Monmouth University Urban Coast Institute (UCI) Director Tony MacDonald will moderate an expert panel featuring New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, Climate Central Senior Advisor Don Bain, Federal Emergency Management Administration Region II Mitigation Division Director Michael Moriarty.
BlowUpRadio.com's New & Notable NJ Music 10/24/22
Lazlo, founder of BlowUpRadio.com (an online radio station based around New Jersey artists), shines a light on some of the many new releases from NJ based musicians each week with this column. This week Lazlo takes a look at releases by Loyalty To Me, Diamond Waves, Elk City, The Jack Moves, Hit Like A Girl, Val Emmich, and Jon Caspi & The First Gun.
PHOTOS from "Last of the Red Hot Lovers" at Center Players
(FREEHOLD, NJ) -- Center Players explores love, marriage and infidelity with a production of Neil Simon’s Last of the Red Hot Lovers weekends through October 30. The play launches their 2022-23 season at Center Playhouse, 35 South St, in downtown Freehold. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
VampireFreaks Announces Dark Force Fest: Three-Day Goth-Industrial Music Festival
(PARSIPPANY, NJ) -- Dark Force Fest is the gathering of top international gothic and industrial bands including classic favorite bands and newly trending artists. Dark Force Fest takes place March 31- April 2, 2023 in Parsippany, NJ, where they take over the massive Sheraton Parsippany, including 44,000 square feet of event space and all 370 hotel rooms. The hotel rooms in the main venue sold out within days of announcing this festival, but there are still overflow hotels in the area.
Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone with Gary Puckett and the Union Gap LIVE! at the Strand Theater
The line is long this Friday, October 7, 2022 evening as music lovers wait to enter Lakewood, NJ’s Strand Theater for a Stars of the Sixties concert by Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone along with Gary Puckett and the Union Gap. Inside the Strand’s historic auditorium, producer Joe...
2022 Rutgers Jewish Film Festival Preview
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- Tickets are now on sale for the 23rd annual Rutgers Jewish Film Festival, which will be held from Sunday, October 30, through Sunday, November 13. A diverse array of award-winning international feature and documentary films are showcased this year from the United States, Israel, Germany, France, Spain, Poland, Italy, and Belgium, as well as engaging discussions with filmmakers and special guests. Of the seventeen films being shown, one is a U.S. premiere, two are East Coast premieres, and nine are NJ premieres.
