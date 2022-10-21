ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

The Staten Island Advance

8.7% Social Security COLA increase could adversely impact some homeowners, NYC officials say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An expected boon for senior citizens could come as a burden for some in the city, according to city officials. Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers could be made ineligible for the Senior Citizen Homeowners’ Exemption on their property taxes next year, because of the 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) on their Social Security benefit, according to a city Department of Finance (DOF) spokesman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

Prospective marijuana business owners hail Riverhead zoning proposal for dispensaries and lounges as the friendliest on Long Island

Residents and prospective marijuana entrepreneurs applauded the Riverhead Town Board’s proposed zoning code for marijuana businesses as retail sales are poised to get underway, with one speaker calling it the most “progressive” of its kind and most friendly to the emerging industry on Long Island. According to...
RIVERHEAD, NY
News 12

Suffolk County IT received nearly $4 million for security upgrades months before cyberattack

Suffolk County's IT department received nearly $4 million for security upgrades just months before a massive data breach, according to records from a legislative meeting. Lawmakers allocated the funding on March 8 for technology upgrades, computer replacements and a disaster recovery project. The County Executive’s Office said some of those projects have been implemented within the Department, while others are currently underway.
sbstatesman.com

Midterm elections could hinge on four Long Island congressional races

Disclosure: Author interned on Jackie Gordon’s campaign last spring. In the past year, the Taliban fortified its control over Afghanistan, gas prices spiked amid a Russian incursion into Ukraine and inflation climbed to historic highs. According to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Aug. 29, 2021 was the last time more Americans...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
habitatmag.com

Staff at Luxury Tribeca Condo Walks Off the Job

Condo unit-owners who paid upward of $20 million for their apartments in the landmarked Clock Tower Building in Tribeca are now taking out the garbage and manning the front door after the building staff walked off the job, claiming management has failed to negotiate a promised union contract, Gothamist reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Proposed Popeyes restaurant moving forward at old Astoria Bank building in Coram

GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. After what Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner called a three year long process, the old Astoria Bank building...
CORAM, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Hurricane Sandy: Here’s a 10-year timeline of post-storm resiliency projects

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ten years ago Hurricane Sandy ravaged Staten Island’s shoreline, leaving damage that would take years to repair. In the years following the historic storm, the city, state and federal government created various programs to recover areas hit hardest and build infrastructure to mitigate flooding and potential damage from future storms.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either

Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night

Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
YONKERS, NY
06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT

