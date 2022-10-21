Read full article on original website
Related
8.7% Social Security COLA increase could adversely impact some homeowners, NYC officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An expected boon for senior citizens could come as a burden for some in the city, according to city officials. Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers could be made ineligible for the Senior Citizen Homeowners’ Exemption on their property taxes next year, because of the 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) on their Social Security benefit, according to a city Department of Finance (DOF) spokesman.
Prospective marijuana business owners hail Riverhead zoning proposal for dispensaries and lounges as the friendliest on Long Island
Residents and prospective marijuana entrepreneurs applauded the Riverhead Town Board’s proposed zoning code for marijuana businesses as retail sales are poised to get underway, with one speaker calling it the most “progressive” of its kind and most friendly to the emerging industry on Long Island. According to...
News 12
Suffolk County IT received nearly $4 million for security upgrades months before cyberattack
Suffolk County's IT department received nearly $4 million for security upgrades just months before a massive data breach, according to records from a legislative meeting. Lawmakers allocated the funding on March 8 for technology upgrades, computer replacements and a disaster recovery project. The County Executive’s Office said some of those projects have been implemented within the Department, while others are currently underway.
Schmidt's Market in Southampton closing after almost 43 years due to high rent
Owner of Schmidt's Market Dennis Schmidt says the store is closing because rent prices are getting to high.
sbstatesman.com
Midterm elections could hinge on four Long Island congressional races
Disclosure: Author interned on Jackie Gordon’s campaign last spring. In the past year, the Taliban fortified its control over Afghanistan, gas prices spiked amid a Russian incursion into Ukraine and inflation climbed to historic highs. According to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Aug. 29, 2021 was the last time more Americans...
habitatmag.com
Staff at Luxury Tribeca Condo Walks Off the Job
Condo unit-owners who paid upward of $20 million for their apartments in the landmarked Clock Tower Building in Tribeca are now taking out the garbage and manning the front door after the building staff walked off the job, claiming management has failed to negotiate a promised union contract, Gothamist reports.
eastendbeacon.com
A Fight for Control of First Assembly District, Which Now Includes Much of the North Fork
For his 27 years in office, Democratic State Assemblyman Fred Thiele has enjoyed mostly smooth sailing come election season, riding on the popularity of his pro-environment record and his history of drafting state legislation that directly impacted the lives of the South Fork residents he represented. But for this year’s...
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
greaterlongisland.com
Proposed Popeyes restaurant moving forward at old Astoria Bank building in Coram
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. After what Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner called a three year long process, the old Astoria Bank building...
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams unveil plan to keep subway system safe: Cops, cameras and care
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new plan Saturday to increase safety across the New York City transit system in the wake of nine subway deaths so far this year.
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
gcaptain.com
DOT and New York State Announce Concurrent Jurisdiction for Merchant Marine Academy Campus
The U.S. Department of Transportation and the State of New York today announced the expansion of local law enforcements’ jurisdiction to the campus of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) in Kings Point, New York, in an effort to improve safety at the federal service academy. The concurrent jurisdiction...
Hurricane Sandy: Here’s a 10-year timeline of post-storm resiliency projects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ten years ago Hurricane Sandy ravaged Staten Island’s shoreline, leaving damage that would take years to repair. In the years following the historic storm, the city, state and federal government created various programs to recover areas hit hardest and build infrastructure to mitigate flooding and potential damage from future storms.
Neighbors demand Medford complex increase security after at least 4 vehicles had tires slashed
Residents of the Blue Ridge Condominium Complex say the issue has been happening for over a year.
Long Islander wins $1 million Powerball ticket; jackpot rises to $610 million
A second-prize Powerball ticket worth $1 million from Saturday's drawing was sold in Albertson.
Central Islip Man Who Owned LI Check Cashing Companies Sentenced For $9.5M Fraud Scheme
The former owner of several check cashing businesses in New York is heading to federal prison after admitting to a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme. Long Island resident John Drago, age 58, of Central Islip, was sentenced to four years behind bars Friday, Oct. 21, in federal court in Central Islip. It...
OPINION: Top Reasons People Hate Living In New York
Living in New York State comes with its ups and downs. The ups include the amazing natural beauty, the ability to live in one of the top cities in the World (New York City), and the amazing amount of kind-hearted people who would do anything to help you out. Of...
Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either
Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester County & Yonkers Police Impound 42 Illegal Vehicles in One Night
Oct 21 members of the #YonkersPD and Westchester County Department of Public Safety executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in the City of Yonkers, targeting license plate and registration violations in addition to equipment and moving violations. 42 vehicles were impounded and over two-dozen summonses were issued; violations ranged...
06880danwoog.com
Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford
Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
Comments / 0