Naperville, IL

centraltimes.org

Students forced to choose between overlapping homecoming dances

Over 2,000 students attended Naperville Central’s annual homecoming hosted outdoors on the track on Sept. 24. But this year, Central, North and Metea Valley hosted homecoming on the same day, creating logistical hurdles for some students. Like last year, the mosh pit for Central’s dance was outside on the...
NAPERVILLE, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths

LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
LANSING, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Hindman Celebrates its 40th Anniversary

Hindman founder Leslie Hindman and guests watch a video in her honor. “It was a delight to be able to celebrate the 40th anniversary with Leslie and honor her, but to also gather the team and friends to reflect on memories and how far we’ve come. An exceptional way to kick off the next decade.”—Jay Krehbiel, Co-Chairman and CEO of Hindman.
CHICAGO, IL
gopios.com

Football Downed by No. 15 Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. – The Carroll University football team suffered a 9-61 loss on the road to Wheaton College on Saturday afternoon. Keon Miller had 177 all-purpose yards, 114 of which came from kick returns. Jake Binkowski led the team with seven total tackles. The Pioneers (4-3, 3-3 CCIW) surrendered...
WHEATON, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Chicago Movie Theater Memories – Part One

The Village Art Theatre, originally named Germania Theater, on 1548-50 North Clark. Photo courtesy of Ken Roe via Cinema Treasures. The idea for this article arose from a confluence of circumstances. September 3 was National Cinema Day and on September 4, over Labor Day weekend, I had dinner at the stunning apartment of my friends Paula Litt and Irv Faber who live at 1550 North Clark in Chicago. That location is now a luxurious condominium building, but I remember going there when it was the Village Theatre (aka the Village Art Theatre, originally the Germania Theater, 1916) at 1548-50 North Clark. The façade of the Village Theatre has been preserved, and at the door is a plaque designating the Village Theatre as an official Chicago landmark.
CHICAGO, IL
foodgressing.com

Aloha Poke Co. Opens Doors at New Chicago-Area Location

Aloha Poke Co., the nation’s premier fast casual poke restaurant concept, announced its newest Chicago-area store in the Village of Mount Prospect. The store has opened and is located at 916 N. Elmhurst Rd. The Mount Prospect location will be the 20th store in the brand’s system and 9th...
CHICAGO, IL
idesignarch.com

North Shore Victorian Era Historic Home with Modern Updates

This gorgeous house in Highland Park, Illinois is a historical Victorian charmer circa 1892 with traditional Queen Anne style architecture. The classic retreat features a wrap-around porch with views of the lake. Originally designed by architect William Boyington, the magnificent North Shore estate blends history with modern comfort. The 11,210-square-foot...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Charles Thomas steps off the Chumbolone ‘plantation’

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/21/2022): A fed up former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who -after almost 30 years retired in broadcasting- has come under fire for taking $50,000 from a conservative super PAC run by Dan Proft to promote Daren Bailey as a better candidate than Governor JB Pritzker, joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to discuss stepping off the ‘Chumbalone’ plantation and facing backlash. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
WKRC

Father creates wheelchair-accessible Halloween costumes for son

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WKRC/WLS/CNN Newsource) - A boy in Melrose Park, Illinois, has been dazzling his community with his creative Halloween costumes for years, and now he's inspiring others across the country. Thirteen-year-old Anthony Alfano has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair. Anthony's dad, Tony Alfano, makes the fun...
MELROSE PARK, IL
WGN News

Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns

JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly

The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District

A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
OSWEGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
ELGIN, IL
97ZOK

Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?

This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
CHICAGO, IL

