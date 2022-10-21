Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Related
centraltimes.org
Students forced to choose between overlapping homecoming dances
Over 2,000 students attended Naperville Central’s annual homecoming hosted outdoors on the track on Sept. 24. But this year, Central, North and Metea Valley hosted homecoming on the same day, creating logistical hurdles for some students. Like last year, the mosh pit for Central’s dance was outside on the...
wjol.com
Sister Jeanne Bessette Postpones Radio Interview Following Meeting With Illinois Nurses Association
WJOL was scheduled to discuss the possible closure of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet with Sister Jean Bessette this morning but the president of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, and chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home has since declined. Sister Jeanne released this statement to WJOL.
thelansingjournal.com
Greco Nut & Candy’s Renee Ryan celebrates 40 years of satisfying sweet tooths
LANSING, Ill. (October 22, 2022) – A staple among Lansing’s diverse shopping options is Greco Nut & Candy, and one of Greco’s staples is Renee Ryan. A long-time employee, Ryan celebrated her 40th anniversary with Greco earlier this month. Her tenure began in Calumet City, at the very first Greco location. Ryan said she applied for a job to help raise her children and has been employed with the candy shop ever since.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Hindman Celebrates its 40th Anniversary
Hindman founder Leslie Hindman and guests watch a video in her honor. “It was a delight to be able to celebrate the 40th anniversary with Leslie and honor her, but to also gather the team and friends to reflect on memories and how far we’ve come. An exceptional way to kick off the next decade.”—Jay Krehbiel, Co-Chairman and CEO of Hindman.
gopios.com
Football Downed by No. 15 Wheaton
WHEATON, Ill. – The Carroll University football team suffered a 9-61 loss on the road to Wheaton College on Saturday afternoon. Keon Miller had 177 all-purpose yards, 114 of which came from kick returns. Jake Binkowski led the team with seven total tackles. The Pioneers (4-3, 3-3 CCIW) surrendered...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Chicago Movie Theater Memories – Part One
The Village Art Theatre, originally named Germania Theater, on 1548-50 North Clark. Photo courtesy of Ken Roe via Cinema Treasures. The idea for this article arose from a confluence of circumstances. September 3 was National Cinema Day and on September 4, over Labor Day weekend, I had dinner at the stunning apartment of my friends Paula Litt and Irv Faber who live at 1550 North Clark in Chicago. That location is now a luxurious condominium building, but I remember going there when it was the Village Theatre (aka the Village Art Theatre, originally the Germania Theater, 1916) at 1548-50 North Clark. The façade of the Village Theatre has been preserved, and at the door is a plaque designating the Village Theatre as an official Chicago landmark.
foodgressing.com
Aloha Poke Co. Opens Doors at New Chicago-Area Location
Aloha Poke Co., the nation’s premier fast casual poke restaurant concept, announced its newest Chicago-area store in the Village of Mount Prospect. The store has opened and is located at 916 N. Elmhurst Rd. The Mount Prospect location will be the 20th store in the brand’s system and 9th...
idesignarch.com
North Shore Victorian Era Historic Home with Modern Updates
This gorgeous house in Highland Park, Illinois is a historical Victorian charmer circa 1892 with traditional Queen Anne style architecture. The classic retreat features a wrap-around porch with views of the lake. Originally designed by architect William Boyington, the magnificent North Shore estate blends history with modern comfort. The 11,210-square-foot...
Former owner of Schubas, Lincoln Hall gets probation after 4 women secretly filmed
CHICAGO — The former owner and CEO of two North Side music venues pleaded guilty after secretly filming four women in his home. Michael Johnston, 39, was arrested in Nov. 2021 after his former nanny and her friend came forward saying they were secretly filmed in the nude. Johnston and his wife were initially named […]
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Chicago, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
When it comes to food — particularly easy, cheap eats — Chicagoans have very specific opinions as we can see on restaurant rating websites like Tripadvisor. Whether they're fast food, fast-casual, or super cheap, all places are being judged for their food, service, value and atmosphere. Since eaters...
wgnradio.com
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Charles Thomas steps off the Chumbolone ‘plantation’
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/21/2022): A fed up former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who -after almost 30 years retired in broadcasting- has come under fire for taking $50,000 from a conservative super PAC run by Dan Proft to promote Daren Bailey as a better candidate than Governor JB Pritzker, joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to discuss stepping off the ‘Chumbalone’ plantation and facing backlash. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wjol.com
President Of Sisters Of St. Francis Quietly Told Nuns Living at OLA Of Likely Closing
As first reported on WJOL, the future of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet is unclear and could close as early as January first 2023. Sister Jeanne Bessette, president, Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, and chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, sent a press release:
WKRC
Father creates wheelchair-accessible Halloween costumes for son
MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WKRC/WLS/CNN Newsource) - A boy in Melrose Park, Illinois, has been dazzling his community with his creative Halloween costumes for years, and now he's inspiring others across the country. Thirteen-year-old Anthony Alfano has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair. Anthony's dad, Tony Alfano, makes the fun...
New Ranking Claims One of America’s Safest Cities is Near Chicago
Well, this was a bit unexpected. There's a new ranking of the safest cities in America and one of the safest places is (allegedly) located near Chicago, Illinois. Let's explore and see if this is really true. The source of this interesting new ranking of 2022's Safest Cities in America...
Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns
JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
wjol.com
A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
WSPY NEWS
Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District
A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
fox32chicago.com
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
Comments / 0