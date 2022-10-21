ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Cleveland Jewish News

Religious Zionism Party seeks to restore public trust in Israeli legal system

On Oct. 18, Knesset Members Bezalel Smotrich and Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionism Party unveiled a far-reaching plan to reform Israel’s justice system. Titled “Law and Justice Restart,” the plan seeks to rein in what many see as a justice system run amok, upsetting Israel’s system of checks and balances.
UN Commission: Israeli ‘occupation’ is illegal

The U.N. Human Rights Council’s open-ended Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Israel released its first report to the General Assembly on Thursday, deeming the Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria illegal under international law. The report found what it called the “occupation” to be illegal “due to its permanence...
Schumer uses Yiddish shtick in new campaign ad

(New York Jewish Week) — In a new political ad, Sen. Chuck Schumer gives constituents a Yiddish lesson while lauding some Democratic victories and decrying some Republican actions of the last term. The thirty-second ad is titled “Yiddish Lessons with the Senate Majority Leader.”. “Let’s start with an...
Labor Party leader: Judea and Samaria will not belong to Israel

Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said on Saturday that the West Bank, known in Israel as Judea and Samaria, would ultimately not belong to the Jewish state. “It’s a shame to invest in a place that, at the end of the day, won’t be part of Israel,” said Michaeli during an exchange with an audience member on Channel 12.
Biden administration rejects annexation comparisons between Russia and Israel

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration rejected comparisons between Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine and Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. “We categorically reject the blanket comparison between [Israel’s occupation and] the actions of the Kremlin – Russia in this case – that has launched and waged a brutal war of aggression against another sovereign state, a sovereign state that posed and poses no threat whatsoever to the Kremlin, a military campaign… whose toll can be measured in thousands upon thousands of lives lost,” Ned Price, the State Department spokesman, said Thursday.
Netanyahu to JNS: I intend to achieve peace with Saudi Arabia

Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year consecutive term as Israel’s prime minister came to a close just over a year ago, after successive parliamentary blocking maneuvers prevented him from forming a stable right-wing government. What formed in its place was an unstable alliance including every single member of Israel’s left wing,...
Does Trump hate Jews, or just ‘bad Jews’?

(JTA) — In her new book “Bad Jews,” Emily Tamkin frames recent American Jewish communal politics as a series of clashes between antagonists who insist there are right ways and wrong ways to be Jewish — that is, “good Jews” and “bad Jews.” It’s a useful and revealing way to look at how Jews fight among themselves.

