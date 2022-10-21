Read full article on original website
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
US attorney general Merrick Garland to speak on ‘significant national security matter’ – live
Garland to give press conference alongside FBI chief Chris Wray – follow all the latest news
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Cleveland Jewish News
Religious Zionism Party seeks to restore public trust in Israeli legal system
On Oct. 18, Knesset Members Bezalel Smotrich and Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionism Party unveiled a far-reaching plan to reform Israel’s justice system. Titled “Law and Justice Restart,” the plan seeks to rein in what many see as a justice system run amok, upsetting Israel’s system of checks and balances.
Davis: On the crime issue: ‘The Republicans are lying — and they know they are lying’
It’s not too late for the Democrats running for the Senate and House to do what Sen. Ed Muskie (D-Maine) did for Democratic congressional candidates on the evening of the 1970 midterms: to tell the American people that the Republicans’ message that the Democrats are soft on crime is a lie. And they know it.
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Commission: Israeli ‘occupation’ is illegal
The U.N. Human Rights Council’s open-ended Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Israel released its first report to the General Assembly on Thursday, deeming the Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria illegal under international law. The report found what it called the “occupation” to be illegal “due to its permanence...
Abortion ruling means more and riskier births in Mississippi
Mississippi expects 5,000 more births each year as a result of the Supreme Court ruling denying abortion rights
Cleveland Jewish News
Schumer uses Yiddish shtick in new campaign ad
(New York Jewish Week) — In a new political ad, Sen. Chuck Schumer gives constituents a Yiddish lesson while lauding some Democratic victories and decrying some Republican actions of the last term. The thirty-second ad is titled “Yiddish Lessons with the Senate Majority Leader.”. “Let’s start with an...
Cleveland Jewish News
Labor Party leader: Judea and Samaria will not belong to Israel
Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said on Saturday that the West Bank, known in Israel as Judea and Samaria, would ultimately not belong to the Jewish state. “It’s a shame to invest in a place that, at the end of the day, won’t be part of Israel,” said Michaeli during an exchange with an audience member on Channel 12.
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden administration rejects annexation comparisons between Russia and Israel
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration rejected comparisons between Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine and Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. “We categorically reject the blanket comparison between [Israel’s occupation and] the actions of the Kremlin – Russia in this case – that has launched and waged a brutal war of aggression against another sovereign state, a sovereign state that posed and poses no threat whatsoever to the Kremlin, a military campaign… whose toll can be measured in thousands upon thousands of lives lost,” Ned Price, the State Department spokesman, said Thursday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu to JNS: I intend to achieve peace with Saudi Arabia
Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year consecutive term as Israel’s prime minister came to a close just over a year ago, after successive parliamentary blocking maneuvers prevented him from forming a stable right-wing government. What formed in its place was an unstable alliance including every single member of Israel’s left wing,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Does Trump hate Jews, or just ‘bad Jews’?
(JTA) — In her new book “Bad Jews,” Emily Tamkin frames recent American Jewish communal politics as a series of clashes between antagonists who insist there are right ways and wrong ways to be Jewish — that is, “good Jews” and “bad Jews.” It’s a useful and revealing way to look at how Jews fight among themselves.
