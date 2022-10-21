Read full article on original website
Related
Crowd Boos After Jason Aldean Teases Guest Appearance From Maren Morris At Nashville Concert, Brings Out Morgan Wallen Instead
I think it’s safe to say that Jason Aldean probably isn’t a big fan of Maren Morris. And apparently his fans aren’t either. The feud between Aldean and Morris actually started when Aldean’s wife, Brittany, shared a video to Instagram of her trying some of her beauty products with the caption:
CMT To Air Special Live At The Grand Ole Opry In Honor Of Loretta Lynn, Featuring Performances By George Strait, Tanya Tucker And More
This will be a can’t-miss program. CMT is set to air a special live from the Grand Ole Opry, Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn, in honor of the late, great Loretta Lynn. She sadly passed away a couple weeks ago at her home...
Elle King Reveals Why Making a Country Album Is a Full-Circle Moment for Her
Elle King dropped her first solo country single on Friday. “Try Jesus” is a fun song that was born out of a time in her life when she “was trying to give [her] life to something greater – and you can feel it.” A lot of people wondered what this country version of Elle King might sound like, and if “Try Jesus” is any indication of what’s to come, it’s going to be great. She spoke to People about why this record is a full-circle moment for her.
Elle King Searches For A More Fulfilling Relationship With A Higher Power On The Lead Single From Forthcoming Album, “Try Jesus”
If I had a dollar for every time someone told me no man was ever gonna love me like Jesus…. Which I do believe is true, but Elle King is giving that phrase a whole different meaning with her new single, “Try Jesus,” from her forthcoming first full-length country album Come Get Your Wife.
Carrie Underwood shares video of sons attending 1st show of Denim & Rhinestones tour
Carrie Underwood had two of her biggest fans in the audience for the opening night of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour: her two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. The country superstar, 39, shared a video of her husband, Mike Fisher, holding their boys while she performed her song "Ghost Story" on a swing raised high up in the air above the crowd.
CMT
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
talentrecap.com
Why Carrie Underwood Says It’s Important for Her to Sound Good in Concert
American Idol winner Carrie Underwood recently opened up about taking pride in her live performances. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she shared that she used to “lose respect” for artists who couldn’t hit notes during their concerts. Carrie Underwood Takes Pride in Her Vocal Performances. Underwood...
It's Lizzo week, Nashville. | The Pick
Let's talk concerts, Nashville. Tennessean entertainment reporter Matthew Leimkuehler here to break down a BUSY (yes, all-caps BUSY) weekend for show-going in Music City U.S.A. Friday: Reba McEntire - the "Fancy" country music icon known for everything from bedazzled hitmaking to once playing Kentucky Fried Chicken's Col. Sanders - plays Bridgestone Arena with 1990s hitmaker Terri Clark. Friday-Sunday: Songwriting giant Jason Isbell wraps his latest residency at the Ryman, ending the latest chapter in an...
Are Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce Collaborating at the CMA Awards?
Kelsea Ballerini enlisted Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce for a song on her recent Subject to Change album called "You're Drunk, Go Home," and some are speculating that the three powerhouse singers may reunite to perform the song on the upcoming CMA Awards. TMZ reports that "production sources" related to...
Kane Brown Gets Standing Ovation After CMT AOTY Performance: VIDEO
Following his performance at CMT’s Artists of the Year event, country music superstar Kane Brown… The post Kane Brown Gets Standing Ovation After CMT AOTY Performance: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Zac Brown Band & Jamey Johnson Join Forces for Unreal Live Performance of ‘Stubborn Pride’: VIDEO
Reflecting on some great moments of their tour, Zac Brown Band took to the stage for a live performance of the hit track Stubborn Pride with Jamey Johnson. In a recent post on Instagram, Zac Brown Band shared a video of the amazing performance. “Honored to have had Jamey Johnson join us last month at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre to play Stubborn Pride live together for the first time.”
AOL Corp
Garth Brooks surprises Ashley McBryde with Grand Ole Opry invite: 'We need you'
Garth Brooks surprised fellow country musician Ashley McBryde on national television Thursday with an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry. Both singers became emotional as Brooks delivered the invite live on "CBS Mornings" where McBryde was in the middle of promoting her new album, "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville." The "One Night Standards" hitmaker was confused at first when the "Friends in Low Places" artist appeared via video.
getnews.info
Record-Setting Breakout Country Artist Mitchell Tenpenny Opening for HARDY at Lakes Jam In 2023
“Lakes Jam is the most entertaining country and rock music festival in the Midwest.”. Mitchell Tenpenny, a country recording artist who has set new records for breakout success in country music, will be taking the main stage at 8 p.m. June 23, 2023 at Lakes Jam in Brainerd, Minnesota. Tenpenny is opening for HARDY, the country headliner for the 10 year anniversary of Lakes Jam. Tickets are on sale at www.LakesJam.com.
Zac Brown Band Cancel Show in Canada After Crew Members Detained at Border
Zac Brown Band canceled a concert performance that was scheduled for Vancouver on Friday night (Oct. 21) after some members of the group's entourage were denied entry into the country at the border. The genre-bending country and rock group was slated to perform at Rogers Arena on Friday evening, but...
LOOK: Wynonna Judd Thanks Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood for an ‘Unforgettable’ Weekend
Wynonna Judd is rolling on with the last half of The Judds ‘Final Tour.’ She’s been joined by a host of amazing female musicians along the way. She wasn’t sure how this tour would pan out in the wake of her mother’s untimely death, but she says that the journey has been healing. On Saturday, Kelsea Ballerini joined her in Durant, Okla. for one stop on the tour, and the girls had a lot of fun. Check out a post that Wynonna Judd shared below.
Comments / 0