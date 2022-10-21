ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Elle King Reveals Why Making a Country Album Is a Full-Circle Moment for Her

Elle King dropped her first solo country single on Friday. “Try Jesus” is a fun song that was born out of a time in her life when she “was trying to give [her] life to something greater – and you can feel it.” A lot of people wondered what this country version of Elle King might sound like, and if “Try Jesus” is any indication of what’s to come, it’s going to be great. She spoke to People about why this record is a full-circle moment for her.
CMT

Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
talentrecap.com

Why Carrie Underwood Says It’s Important for Her to Sound Good in Concert

American Idol winner Carrie Underwood recently opened up about taking pride in her live performances. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she shared that she used to “lose respect” for artists who couldn’t hit notes during their concerts. Carrie Underwood Takes Pride in Her Vocal Performances. Underwood...
The Tennessean

It's Lizzo week, Nashville. | The Pick

Let's talk concerts, Nashville. Tennessean entertainment reporter Matthew Leimkuehler here to break down a BUSY (yes, all-caps BUSY) weekend for show-going in Music City U.S.A. Friday: Reba McEntire - the "Fancy" country music icon known for everything from bedazzled hitmaking to once playing Kentucky Fried Chicken's Col. Sanders - plays Bridgestone Arena with 1990s hitmaker Terri Clark. Friday-Sunday: Songwriting giant Jason Isbell wraps his latest residency at the Ryman, ending the latest chapter in an...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Zac Brown Band & Jamey Johnson Join Forces for Unreal Live Performance of ‘Stubborn Pride’: VIDEO

Reflecting on some great moments of their tour, Zac Brown Band took to the stage for a live performance of the hit track Stubborn Pride with Jamey Johnson. In a recent post on Instagram, Zac Brown Band shared a video of the amazing performance. “Honored to have had Jamey Johnson join us last month at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre to play Stubborn Pride live together for the first time.”
AOL Corp

Garth Brooks surprises Ashley McBryde with Grand Ole Opry invite: 'We need you'

Garth Brooks surprised fellow country musician Ashley McBryde on national television Thursday with an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry. Both singers became emotional as Brooks delivered the invite live on "CBS Mornings" where McBryde was in the middle of promoting her new album, "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville." The "One Night Standards" hitmaker was confused at first when the "Friends in Low Places" artist appeared via video.
getnews.info

Record-Setting Breakout Country Artist Mitchell Tenpenny Opening for HARDY at Lakes Jam In 2023

“Lakes Jam is the most entertaining country and rock music festival in the Midwest.”. Mitchell Tenpenny, a country recording artist who has set new records for breakout success in country music, will be taking the main stage at 8 p.m. June 23, 2023 at Lakes Jam in Brainerd, Minnesota. Tenpenny is opening for HARDY, the country headliner for the 10 year anniversary of Lakes Jam. Tickets are on sale at www.LakesJam.com.
BRAINERD, MN
Outsider.com

LOOK: Wynonna Judd Thanks Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood for an ‘Unforgettable’ Weekend

Wynonna Judd is rolling on with the last half of The Judds ‘Final Tour.’ She’s been joined by a host of amazing female musicians along the way. She wasn’t sure how this tour would pan out in the wake of her mother’s untimely death, but she says that the journey has been healing. On Saturday, Kelsea Ballerini joined her in Durant, Okla. for one stop on the tour, and the girls had a lot of fun. Check out a post that Wynonna Judd shared below.
DURANT, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy