Elle King dropped her first solo country single on Friday. “Try Jesus” is a fun song that was born out of a time in her life when she “was trying to give [her] life to something greater – and you can feel it.” A lot of people wondered what this country version of Elle King might sound like, and if “Try Jesus” is any indication of what’s to come, it’s going to be great. She spoke to People about why this record is a full-circle moment for her.

2 DAYS AGO