North Little Rock, AR

Argenta Vibe Music Series to Close 2022 Season on Oct. 28

By Josie Burnett Editorial Contributor, Stylist jburnett@abpg.com
littlerocksoiree.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
onlyinark.com

Become at Regular at Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café

As I sat by myself during a recent visit to Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe, I couldn’t help but be impressed by the restaurant located on the outskirts of downtown Little Rock. By 11:15 a.m. on this Wednesday morning, the place was filled with regulars, a mix of white and blue-collar workers, most of them already eating the day’s special. Today, that happened to be a hearty portion of meatloaf, complete with two sides and a yeast roll. My meatloaf was only minutes away, three to be exact, and proved to scratch that comfort food itch. Diners throughout the restaurant seemed to agree, for as full as Rosie’s was, things were oddly quiet. Silence can be deafening when great eats are around.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
macaronikid.com

This Week's Top Halloween Events & More!

Are you looking for fun things to do with your kids this week? Macaroni KID North Little Rock has tons of fun for kids of all ages and their families!. Here are our top picks of local events and activities in North Little Rock, Maumelle, Sherwood, Jacksonville, LRAFB, Scott, and surrounding areas in Arkansas!
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
invitingarkansas.com

A Day Trip to the Marketplace at Iron Horse Farm

Winding through the Ouachita National Forest, you can feel the anticipation mounting as you approach Perryville. Our destination: Iron Horse Farm, which is just shy of an hour outside of Little Rock, Conway, and Benton but well worth the scenic route deep into the forest. The location was once used for horse training and breeding but today, the Allen family owns the property and utilizes it as a Black Angus cattle ranch, event center, and, for the purpose of our visit today, the Iron Horse Marketplace.
PERRYVILLE, AR
tinybeans.com

These Neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas Are a Must-Visit

Little Rock, Arkansas, is filled with history and natural beauty, and if this up-and-coming city isn’t on your family’s travel radar, we think that should change. After spending a few days in the capital city, we were delighted to discover everything from a meandering river district to a hip enclave south of Main Street.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
worldlandscapearchitect.com

Martin Luther King Jr. Square opens in Conway

The recently opened Martin Luther King Jr. Square in downtown Conway, Arkansas, transforms a former brownfield site plagued by flooding into a lively stormwater park and cultural asset for the city. The City of Conway received local and federal grants to create a water quality demonstration park in a flood-prone,...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Pine Bluff community reacts to grocery store closure

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff neighborhood is upset after hearing that one of its grocery stores will be closing in less than two weeks. People in the east side of the town have relied on this store since they don't have many grocery options close by. The...
PINE BLUFF, AR
bestfriends.org

Lucky Goose: Shy pup finds his person

Goose was a bit of a lone ranger when he arrived at Best Friends in Northwest Arkansas from Little Rock Animal Village. The eight-month-old pup was afraid of every person and dog he met. Still, the team could tell that underneath his shyness was a sweet dog. They hoped that...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Quincy Rhodes Jr. helps lead NLR past Northside

FORT SMITH — North Little Rock and three-star defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. went on the road and defeated Fort Smith Northside 38-14 Friday night. The win allowed North Little Rock to get a good road win in its conference. Rhodes, 6-7, 253, committed to Arkansas on Feb. 15. He talked about how he feels he played against the Grizzlies.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

Trojans pull away in second half to beat host Arkansas High

TEXARKANA, Ar. — Hot Springs spoiled Arkansas High’s Homecoming, and clinched a postseason spot at the same time Friday night at Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks were competitive in the first half, but Hot Springs (6-2, 4-1) scored five unanswered touchdowns in the final two quarters to rout Arkansas High, 55-15.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
PINE BLUFF, AR

