Argenta Vibe Music Series to Close 2022 Season on Oct. 28

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Rock's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLittle Rock, AR
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
Related
Final weekend of the Arkansas State Fair brings food, music, rides and fun
For Arkansans that have not experienced the 2022 Arkansas State Fair yet, this weekend is their last chance.
onlyinark.com
Become at Regular at Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café
As I sat by myself during a recent visit to Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe, I couldn’t help but be impressed by the restaurant located on the outskirts of downtown Little Rock. By 11:15 a.m. on this Wednesday morning, the place was filled with regulars, a mix of white and blue-collar workers, most of them already eating the day’s special. Today, that happened to be a hearty portion of meatloaf, complete with two sides and a yeast roll. My meatloaf was only minutes away, three to be exact, and proved to scratch that comfort food itch. Diners throughout the restaurant seemed to agree, for as full as Rosie’s was, things were oddly quiet. Silence can be deafening when great eats are around.
macaronikid.com
This Week's Top Halloween Events & More!
Are you looking for fun things to do with your kids this week? Macaroni KID North Little Rock has tons of fun for kids of all ages and their families!. Here are our top picks of local events and activities in North Little Rock, Maumelle, Sherwood, Jacksonville, LRAFB, Scott, and surrounding areas in Arkansas!
Yikes! Did You Know These Restaurants in Arkansas Are Haunted?
We hear about real haunted houses and hotels. We also hear the urban legends of haunted roads and cemeteries but did you know there are a few restaurants in Arkansas that are haunted too?. Vino's Brewpub in Little Rock. Located in downtown Little Rock at 923 W. 7th St. No...
invitingarkansas.com
A Day Trip to the Marketplace at Iron Horse Farm
Winding through the Ouachita National Forest, you can feel the anticipation mounting as you approach Perryville. Our destination: Iron Horse Farm, which is just shy of an hour outside of Little Rock, Conway, and Benton but well worth the scenic route deep into the forest. The location was once used for horse training and breeding but today, the Allen family owns the property and utilizes it as a Black Angus cattle ranch, event center, and, for the purpose of our visit today, the Iron Horse Marketplace.
tinybeans.com
These Neighborhoods in Little Rock, Arkansas Are a Must-Visit
Little Rock, Arkansas, is filled with history and natural beauty, and if this up-and-coming city isn’t on your family’s travel radar, we think that should change. After spending a few days in the capital city, we were delighted to discover everything from a meandering river district to a hip enclave south of Main Street.
America’s Street Foods | This Arkansas restaurant is hidden in a gas station
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — One of our favorite things to do is find hidden gems, and we’ve done just that!. It's called America’s Street Foods, a one-table restaurant nestled within a gas station in west Pulaski County on Highway 10. Let us emphasize, this isn’t your average gas station food!
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Square opens in Conway
The recently opened Martin Luther King Jr. Square in downtown Conway, Arkansas, transforms a former brownfield site plagued by flooding into a lively stormwater park and cultural asset for the city. The City of Conway received local and federal grants to create a water quality demonstration park in a flood-prone,...
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Arkansas’ Little Rock Zoo Needs Your Help, Vote to Name 3 Tiger Clubs
Have I told you how much I love cats? My love for cats started with my love and fascination with big cats thanks to the movie Born Free. Now there are three little tiger cubs at the Little Rock Zoo that need our help naming them. The three female Malayan...
Pine Bluff community reacts to grocery store closure
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A Pine Bluff neighborhood is upset after hearing that one of its grocery stores will be closing in less than two weeks. People in the east side of the town have relied on this store since they don't have many grocery options close by. The...
bestfriends.org
Lucky Goose: Shy pup finds his person
Goose was a bit of a lone ranger when he arrived at Best Friends in Northwest Arkansas from Little Rock Animal Village. The eight-month-old pup was afraid of every person and dog he met. Still, the team could tell that underneath his shyness was a sweet dog. They hoped that...
KARK
Quincy Rhodes Jr. helps lead NLR past Northside
FORT SMITH — North Little Rock and three-star defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. went on the road and defeated Fort Smith Northside 38-14 Friday night. The win allowed North Little Rock to get a good road win in its conference. Rhodes, 6-7, 253, committed to Arkansas on Feb. 15. He talked about how he feels he played against the Grizzlies.
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Little Rock animal lovers demand answers after discovering dog they say starved to death
Little Rock animal lovers are demanding answers from the city after discovering a dead dog in town, and they say animal control had been called days prior.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Trojans pull away in second half to beat host Arkansas High
TEXARKANA, Ar. — Hot Springs spoiled Arkansas High’s Homecoming, and clinched a postseason spot at the same time Friday night at Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks were competitive in the first half, but Hot Springs (6-2, 4-1) scored five unanswered touchdowns in the final two quarters to rout Arkansas High, 55-15.
Little Rock police make arrest in 2021 Green Mountain Dr. deadly shooting
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a 2021 homicide that happened on Green Mountain Drive.
ARDOT: Multi-car accident on I-30 eastbound cleared
Drivers should be aware of a multi-car accident reported during the morning rush hour on I-30.
Pine Bluff Fire Department fights fire at area restaurant, 5 fire companies called out
A fire at a Pine Bluff restaurant brought out multiple fire companies Wednesday afternoon.
KATV
UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
Comments / 0