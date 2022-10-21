Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Nearly 90% of fund managers believe inflation has peaked and will fall from here, BofA’s fund manager survey shows
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Sept. 13, 2022. Throughout 2022, Wall Street titans and top economists have relentlessly warned Americans that a recession is on the way. They fear that unless inflation goes down, allowing the Federal Reserve to pause its interest rate hikes or...
NASDAQ
First Week of December 16th Options Trading For iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
Investors in iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SOXX) saw new options begin trading this week, for the December 16th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SOXX options chain for the new December 16th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
NASDAQ
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Abbott (ABT) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs have returned -5.6% over the...
AMD, Airbnb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dipped by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
ETFs to handle a bear market
During economic downturns, incorporating diversification in your portfolio is a strategy that may reduce risk while investing. One type of investment to consider in a bear market is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). "An ETF is a basket of securities that are pooled together and they operate much like a mutual...
Business Insider
US stocks extend rally while top tech firms prepare to report earnings
US stocks climbed Monday, ahead of a batch of earnings from big tech firms. Companies reporting this week include Apple, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft. The dollar was higher, regaining ground from Friday's close. Wall Street added to gains from last week, when optimism on the prospect of slower rate hikes...
US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and marched higher Monday ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 12:03 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 375 points, or 1.2%, to 31,462 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 413 companies reached new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ALFI ALF was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Tricida TCDA was the biggest loser, trading down 94.53% to reach its...
Zacks.com
5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings
Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin gains, Polygon leads top 10 crypto; Hong Kong stocks plunge
Bitcoin rose in Monday evening trading in Asia in a mixed day across the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. Ether gained more than 2% and Polygon had a strong run up of more than 6%. XRP fell. Different picture for Hong Kong stocks, where the Hang Seng Index plunged to lows last seen 14 years ago in the financial crisis of 2008.
moneyweek.com
Low-risk portfolio investors suffer highest losses
Investors with low-risk portfolios are more likely to be suffering large losses in 2022, according to data from provider Boring Money. Ready-made portfolios are popular with novice and DIY investors because they combine different diversified investments into one fund. They are usually split into different risk categories and are managed by the provider, but investors can conveniently keep track of their investments on the platform.
kitco.com
Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven...
fundselectorasia.com
Morningstar bets on Chinese gaming stocks
Due to a combination of easing Covid restrictions and a more relaxed regulatory environment, Morningstar is bullish on Chinese gaming and e-commerce stocks. “In the past, people were more concerned about the impact of regulatory tightening on the long-term value of these companies but based on what we have seen in the past few quarters, regulatory concerns are clearly easing,” Ivan Su, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, said at the independent research firm’s Asia Equity Market Outlook event.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains
Wall Street capped a volatile run for stocks with a broad rally Friday, contributing to sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 2.4% and notched its biggest weekly gain since June. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite ended 2.3% higher.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks are Green Despite Services PMI Miss
Stock indices are in the green halfway into today’s trading session. As of 12:08 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 1.2%, 0.9%, and 0.4%, respectively. In addition to Manufacturing PMI, Markit also released its preliminary report for the U.S....
Earnings Barrage: Apple, Microsoft and other Tech Companies Ready to Report This Week
(Monday Market Open) After a light schedule today, the earnings and data barrage begins tomorrow. The most important stretch of the earnings calendar is straight ahead as a host of major tech companies including Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT prepare to report. The week is also loaded with potentially market-moving data, so fasten your seatbelt.
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Freight Technologies FRGT shares rose 10.8% to $0.45 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. Orion Group Hldgs ORN shares rose 8.83% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million. OceanPal OP stock increased by 6.61% to $0.24. The company's...
