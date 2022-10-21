ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022

Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Benzinga

AMD, Airbnb And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq dipped by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Fox Business

ETFs to handle a bear market

During economic downturns, incorporating diversification in your portfolio is a strategy that may reduce risk while investing. One type of investment to consider in a bear market is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). "An ETF is a basket of securities that are pooled together and they operate much like a mutual...
Business Insider

US stocks extend rally while top tech firms prepare to report earnings

US stocks climbed Monday, ahead of a batch of earnings from big tech firms. Companies reporting this week include Apple, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft. The dollar was higher, regaining ground from Friday's close. Wall Street added to gains from last week, when optimism on the prospect of slower rate hikes...
The Associated Press

US stocks march higher ahead of tech-heavy earnings week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and marched higher Monday ahead of a heavy week of earnings from big tech companies. The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 12:03 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 375 points, or 1.2%, to 31,462 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 413 companies reached new 52-week lows. Tesla TSLA was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. ALFI ALF was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Tricida TCDA was the biggest loser, trading down 94.53% to reach its...
Zacks.com

5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings

Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin gains, Polygon leads top 10 crypto; Hong Kong stocks plunge

Bitcoin rose in Monday evening trading in Asia in a mixed day across the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. Ether gained more than 2% and Polygon had a strong run up of more than 6%. XRP fell. Different picture for Hong Kong stocks, where the Hang Seng Index plunged to lows last seen 14 years ago in the financial crisis of 2008.
moneyweek.com

Low-risk portfolio investors suffer highest losses

Investors with low-risk portfolios are more likely to be suffering large losses in 2022, according to data from provider Boring Money. Ready-made portfolios are popular with novice and DIY investors because they combine different diversified investments into one fund. They are usually split into different risk categories and are managed by the provider, but investors can conveniently keep track of their investments on the platform.
kitco.com

Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven...
fundselectorasia.com

Morningstar bets on Chinese gaming stocks

Due to a combination of easing Covid restrictions and a more relaxed regulatory environment, Morningstar is bullish on Chinese gaming and e-commerce stocks. “In the past, people were more concerned about the impact of regulatory tightening on the long-term value of these companies but based on what we have seen in the past few quarters, regulatory concerns are clearly easing,” Ivan Su, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, said at the independent research firm’s Asia Equity Market Outlook event.
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Los Angeles Times

Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains

Wall Street capped a volatile run for stocks with a broad rally Friday, contributing to sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 2.4% and notched its biggest weekly gain since June. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite ended 2.3% higher.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks are Green Despite Services PMI Miss

Stock indices are in the green halfway into today’s trading session. As of 12:08 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 1.2%, 0.9%, and 0.4%, respectively. In addition to Manufacturing PMI, Markit also released its preliminary report for the U.S....
Benzinga

Earnings Barrage: Apple, Microsoft and other Tech Companies Ready to Report This Week

(Monday Market Open) After a light schedule today, the earnings and data barrage begins tomorrow. The most important stretch of the earnings calendar is straight ahead as a host of major tech companies including Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT prepare to report. The week is also loaded with potentially market-moving data, so fasten your seatbelt.
Benzinga

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Freight Technologies FRGT shares rose 10.8% to $0.45 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. Orion Group Hldgs ORN shares rose 8.83% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million. OceanPal OP stock increased by 6.61% to $0.24. The company's...

