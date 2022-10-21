ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

howafrica.com

Five Women Who Came Before Rosa Parks

On December 1, 1955, the ‘first lady of civil rights,’ Rosa Parks, refused an order from a bus driver to give up her seat for a white passenger because the white section was full. She was supposed to give up her seat to maintain segregation, but she refused. Her refusal caused a chain reaction, and in 1956, it was determined that bus segregation was unconstitutional.
TENNESSEE STATE
howafrica.com

Read The Story Of The Dover Eight, Runaway Slaves Betrayed By A Black Underground Railroad Conductor

Harriet Tubman was a key figure of the Underground Railroad, a large movement in North America consisting of several individuals who worked together to aid slaves in their escape from their captors. A large portion of Tubman’s family was enslaved in Maryland. She worked to free them with the help of some abolitionists in the region in 1850. She then went on several other journeys to help free slaves escape north and onward to Canada, which had also abolished slavery.
DOVER, DE
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore City Circuit Court clerk failed to collect millions in decades-old court fees, state audit finds

Inadequate systems in the Baltimore City Circuit Court clerk’s office continue to allow millions of dollars in decades-old court fees to go uncollected, according to a state audit that repeated the findings of five previous audits. In a report dated Oct. 17 but released to the public Thursday, the Office of Legislative Audits described how the clerk for Baltimore City Circuit Court had failed ...
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

Mike Fanone Isn’t Done Talking About Jan. 6. And He Has Thoughts On D.C. Police And Officials

The first time I — and, by extension, much of America — heard of Mike Fanone was about a week after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Fanone, then a D.C. police officer, had been brought to a building overlooking the U.S. Capitol to speak to gathered reporters about the experience of fighting off hordes of Trump supporters as they sought to interrupt the certification of the 2020 election.
WASHINGTON, DC
DELCO.Today

Darby Borough Names Street for Ethel Smiley, a Voice for Civil Rights

Darby Borough’s leading voice on civil rights, Ethel Smiley, will be honored today by having a street named after her, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. Ethel Glenn Smiley will be recognized in a street naming ceremony 2 PM today at the corner of Wymcombe Avenue and Mulberry Street, near where she lived.

