MANTI, Utah-The No. 13 Manti Templars blanked No. 20 Summit Academy 3-0 in the first round of the 3A volleyball playoffs Saturday. The Templars prevailed 25-10, 25-21, 25-16 to record the straight sets victory. The Templars next face No. 4 Grantsville Friday at 4:00 pm at UVU in the second round.

MANTI, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO