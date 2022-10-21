ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Fire crews respond to Bellingham house fire with possible grenades in basement

Crews were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire in Bellingham Sunday evening that was made more dangerous by the possible presence of grenades in the basement. According to Bellingham Fire Chief Steven Gentile, the homeowner was transported to a hospital for injuries. According to the Fire Chief, someone then informed the crews that there may be hand grenades in the basement of the home.
BELLINGHAM, MA
walls102.com

Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Fall is coyote “dispersal season” and sightings are on the rise￼￼

By now, the behavior patterns of our local coyotes during courting and pup-rearing seasons have become recognizable to many residents. Mating occurs in the early winter and pup-rearing from spring through the summer months. But fall brings another life-cycle event that should be on everyone’s radar—“dispersal season,” when young coyotes leave their packs to strike out on their own.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
mybackyardnews.com

GREAT SEATS STILL AVAILABLE

Tickets for this year’s Blackstone Valley Polar Express. Fridays and Sunday nights in November. The magic is back this holiday season for a three-hour experience at the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!!!. Join us for a 90-minute train ride to view the North Pole that’s filled with singing, games, a...
WOONSOCKET, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Valet & Boat Problems

3:32 a.m. – A Pardon’s Wood Lane resident told police someone had just egged their front door. 5:04 p.m. – An EG man told police a resident of Frenchtown Road had yelled at him to slow down, slapping his car as he passed. The Frenchtown Road man told the other man his dog had just been struck by a vehicle. Police went to the Frenchtown Road address and found family members distraught and the dog dead. A witness had told the family a dark pickup truck had hit the dog but the witness left without leaving his contact information. Police obtained surveillance video from a neighbor and could see a dark truck hit the dog but no other identifying details were available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

GriefSPEAK: Losing your human – Mari Nardolillo Dias

Tilly – I know you know that I’m a grief therapy dog. You might remember me running the fence with you at the dog park. We never spent a lot of time hanging out one-on-one because you mostly sat at your human’s feet or under the bench where he always sat. He always made sure we had lots of water and he agreed with my human that walking down the stairs to the park was like walking into another world. A simpler world. A dog’s world.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Attleboro unanimously approves pet shop ban

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — City councilors unanimously approved a pet shop ban in Attleboro on Tuesday. Attleboro will be the 11th Massachusetts community to put restrictions on the sale of animals in pet shops. Pet supply retailers in the city will no longer be allowed to sell cats, dogs,...
ATTLEBORO, MA
WPRI 12 News

RIPTA temporarily cutting back some services

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is temporarily cutting back how often it runs buses starting today due to a lack of drivers. RIPTA said over a dozen routes will be affected, but none will be eliminated. The agency said it plans to reinstate service levels as soon as the staffing […]
PROVIDENCE, RI

