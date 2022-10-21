Read full article on original website
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
US, allies call for halt to hostilities in northern Ethiopia
The United States and several of its allies on Wednesday called for a halt to escalating hostilities between the government of Ethiopia and its northern region of Tigray. “We call on the parties to recognize there is no military solution to the conflict, and we call on the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray regional authorities to participate in African Union-led talks aimed at helping Ethiopia achieve a lasting peace,” the group said in a joint statement.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
U.S. 'deeply concerned' over reports of increasing violence in northern Ethiopia
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States was "deeply concerned" about reports of increasing violence in the conflict in northern Ethiopia.
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Ukraine news - live: West rejects Russia’s allegation of Kyiv using ‘dirty bomb’
Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. It comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said they had all rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
U.N. Security Council considers Haiti sanctions, targeting gang leader 'Barbecue'
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council is considering creating a sanctions regime to impose an asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo on anyone who threatens the peace, security or stability of Haiti, according to a draft resolution seen by Reuters on Thursday.
UN rebukes Finland for violating rights of its children held in Syria camps
Child rights committee says Helsinki must do more to repatriate those detained as relatives of suspected Islamic State fighters
‘That’s democracy’: Protester disrupts Canadian defence minister’s event
(Reuters) – Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand’s appearance at a democracy forum on Friday was disrupted by a protester who stood before the stage holding a “STOP THE WAR” sign, prompting Anand to take a break in the middle of the programme when the protester refused to leave.
Italy's president summons Meloni, expected to give her mandate to form new govt
ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella has summoned rightist leader Giorgia Meloni for talks later on Friday - a move widely expected to lead to her being given a mandate to form a new government.
Germany sets cornerstones for liberal migration reforms – government source
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s ruling coalition has put the cornerstones in place to change the immigration system to make the country more attractive for skilled workers and fill hundreds of thousands of vacancies in the labour market, a government source told Reuters on Friday. The reforms include introducing...
Massive protests in Paris, France
Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
EU Countries Seek Common Stance on Climate Compensation for COP27
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Ministers from European Union countries will attempt on Monday to agree their negotiating position for this year's U.N. climate talks, including on the contentious topic of compensation for the damage climate change is inflicting on the world's poorest. The EU, the world's third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, is...
Egypt COP27 climate summit activists concerned voices will be curtailed
CAIRO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The decision to hold next month's COP27 climate summit in a highly secured tourist resort in Egypt, along with restrictions on access, is curbing civil society's participation in the event, some prominent activists say.
Italy’s Meloni accepts mandate to form new government
ROME (Reuters) – Giorgia Meloni has accepted a mandate to form Italy’s next government, a presidential official said on Friday, paving the way for her to become the country’s first woman prime minister. Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, lead an alliance of conservative parties...
Boris Johnson’s statement on pulling out of UK prime minister race
LONDON (Reuters) – Boris Johnson on Sunday night said he had pulled out of the race to become Britain’s next prime minister, saying he realised the country and the Conservative Party needed unity. Below is the full text of his statement:. “In the last few days I have...
Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership contest- The Times political editor
(Reuters) – Boris Johnson has pulled out of the Tory leadership contest, The Times political editor tweeted on Sunday. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Reports: More Americans than Ever Seek European Passports
Over the past six months, 3,284 American citizens have applied for an Irish passport, more than twice the number of applications during the same period in 2021, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing US government statistics. The news outlet noted that a growing number of Americans have applied for EU citizenship, based on their ancestry. Americans have also been seeking Italian and German passports, looking to broaden their opportunities for work and travel, but also, obviously, in case things got out of hand at home.
