ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint girls fall to Pocatello

POST FALLS — The Sandpoint Bulldogs fell short in the third-place game against Pocatello on Saturday afternoon at the state 4A girls soccer tournament at The Fields at Real Life. Tied 1-1 after overtime, the Bulldog girls came up just shy of third place when they lost 4-3 in...
SANDPOINT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy