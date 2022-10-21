LONDON — Rishi Sunak is Britain’s new prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party, the third in seven weeks. He’s also the first prime minister to confidently love dressing up in Prada, British tailoring, Palm Angels and Common Projects.More from WWDPrada RTW Spring 2023Prada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in BeijingKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour Fashion The new prime minister made headlines on July 21 after the Daily Mail reported that Sunak, Britain’s former Chancellor of the Exchequer, was wearing a two-piece suit by Henry Herbert that cost 3,500 pounds with Prada shoes costing 490 pounds. Sunak, an Oxford graduate and Fulbright scholar...

13 MINUTES AGO