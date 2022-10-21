Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
France’s Macron to talk to new Italian PM Meloni on Sunday, BFM TV says
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni later on Sunday, French TV station BFM TV reported, without citing its sources. Macron is currently on an official visit to Italy. Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy’s first woman prime...
104.1 WIKY
Germany sets cornerstones for liberal migration reforms – government source
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s ruling coalition has put the cornerstones in place to change the immigration system to make the country more attractive for skilled workers and fill hundreds of thousands of vacancies in the labour market, a government source told Reuters on Friday. The reforms include introducing...
104.1 WIKY
Boris Johnson’s statement on pulling out of UK prime minister race
LONDON (Reuters) – Boris Johnson on Sunday night said he had pulled out of the race to become Britain’s next prime minister, saying he realised the country and the Conservative Party needed unity. Below is the full text of his statement:. “In the last few days I have...
The British Prime Minister Wears Prada
LONDON — Rishi Sunak is Britain’s new prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party, the third in seven weeks. He’s also the first prime minister to confidently love dressing up in Prada, British tailoring, Palm Angels and Common Projects.More from WWDPrada RTW Spring 2023Prada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in BeijingKeke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour Fashion The new prime minister made headlines on July 21 after the Daily Mail reported that Sunak, Britain’s former Chancellor of the Exchequer, was wearing a two-piece suit by Henry Herbert that cost 3,500 pounds with Prada shoes costing 490 pounds. Sunak, an Oxford graduate and Fulbright scholar...
104.1 WIKY
Greenpeace activists stage protest inside public area of UK parliament
LONDON (Reuters) – More than 30 Greenpeace activists had entered a public area within Britain’s houses of parliament on Monday to stage a protest, the group said. The protesters shouted slogans asking the government to take more action on rising energy bills, a Reuters witness said. (Reporting by...
104.1 WIKY
Lesotho electoral body says made a mistake over parliament seats
MASERU (Reuters) – Voting authorities in Lesotho have said they incorrectly allocated parliamentary seats after an Oct. 7 election, asking the country’s top court to reverse the allocations and halt the legislature’s first sitting, court papers showed on Saturday. The populist Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), founded by...
104.1 WIKY
Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership contest- The Times political editor
(Reuters) – Boris Johnson has pulled out of the Tory leadership contest, The Times political editor tweeted on Sunday. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
104.1 WIKY
‘That’s democracy’: Protester disrupts Canadian defence minister’s event
(Reuters) – Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand’s appearance at a democracy forum on Friday was disrupted by a protester who stood before the stage holding a “STOP THE WAR” sign, prompting Anand to take a break in the middle of the programme when the protester refused to leave.
104.1 WIKY
Russia seen holding benchmark interest rate at 7.5% this week – Reuters poll
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, ending a months’-long rate-cutting cycle, as an inflation slowdown becomes less marked and geopolitical uncertainty saps consumer demand, a Reuters poll found on Monday. The bank has gradually reversed...
104.1 WIKY
EU to back climate compensation talks at U.N. summit – document
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will support discussion of financial compensation for vulnerable nations bearing the brunt of climate change at next month’s U.N. climate summit, a draft document showed, a potential breakthrough for countries pushing for such talks. The EU and United States, the world’s third...
104.1 WIKY
UK’s Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to meet, the Sunday Times reports
LONDON (Reuters) – Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the two main potential candidates in the contest to become Britain’s next prime minister, will meet, the Sunday Times reported. Johnson is a former prime minister, and Sunak a former finance minister who served under him. Neither has formally declared...
104.1 WIKY
UK leadership candidate Mordaunt withdraws from race, backs Sunak
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Conservative Party leadership contestant Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race on Monday, saying Rishi Sunak had her full support. (Reporting by William James, writing by Muvija m; Editing by William Schomberg)
104.1 WIKY
Japan’s stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party executive
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s promised economic stimulus must be big enough to exceed the economy’s output gap of about 15 trillion yen ($100 billion), a senior ruling party official said on Sunday. “The gap in Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) is now around 15 trillion yen. It’s...
104.1 WIKY
Remy Cointreau to enter perfume market at 5,500 euros a bottle
PARIS (Reuters) – Known for its prized Louis XIII cognac, Remy Cointreau is entering the luxury fragrance market with the launch of Maison Psyche, an upscale perfume house that will sell scents starting at 5,500 euros a bottle. The French spirits group will draw on its experience in blending...
104.1 WIKY
Spain frontloads subsidies for electric car projects as VW appears in doubt
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government vowed more European funds than initially planned to investors in the first phase of support of electric mobility projects, ranging from vehicle batteries to cars, and said it sought to work with Volkswagen after the German automaker reportedly threatened to pull out. Industry...
Comments / 0