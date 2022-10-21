Read full article on original website
soultracks.com
The Isley Brothers, Earth Wind & Fire and El DeBarge team to restore a classic
(October 8, 2022) Back in 2021, when The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire teamed on the television and web show Versuz, they posted on social media - to great fanfare on our pages - that they would be going into the studio together. We never heard more about the collaboration, but the result is buried ten songs deep in the new Isleys album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, and includes El DeBarge, to boot.
Classical home listening: African American Voices with the RSNO; Clare Hammond plays Montgeroult
The three composers on the Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s African American Voices (Linn), conducted by the orchestra’s assistant conductor, South Carolina-born Kellen Gray, are enjoying a vigorous revival. William Grant Still (1895-1978), George Walker (1922-2018) and William Levi Dawson (1899-1990) combined classical training with the Black vernacular music of their upbringing. Dawson played as a jazz trombonist (with Louis Armstrong and others); his melodic Negro Folk Symphony (1934) bursts with powerful orchestral gesture and taut rhythms.
Guitar World Magazine
Woman unearths dusty old acoustic guitar in her back room – and discovers it’s a Martin from the 1870s
For around 60 years, an 85-year-old woman based in New Zealand lived with a dusty Martin acoustic guitar that she purchased from an old music teacher in the 1960s – before finding out earlier this year that the small-scale six-string was worth $15,000. Margaret Simpson, who first bought the...
Sound for the Future review – memoir of kids’ post-punk band is film-making therapy
Who is this film for? That’s a question I found myself asking during artist and film-maker Matt Hulse’s ramshackle documentary. Aged 11, in the late 70s, Hulse formed a band called the Hippies with his older brother Toby, then 12, and sister Polly, then 8. He played drums – or rather chopsticks on cardboard boxes. In the promotional material for the film, the Hippies are described as Britain’s youngest post-punk band. But there’s no evidence here that they played gigs bigger than their mum’s front room, like hundreds of kids up and down the country. That said their songs – such as Rabies (“Rabies is a killer!”) – do have bundles of rough charm.
If you want your child to be more resilient, get them to join a choir, orchestra or band
One of the most important qualities for a young person to develop is resilience. This involves their ability to overcome adversity. Resilience is perhaps more important now than ever. Today’s young people have been facing adversity on a mass-scale, thanks to COVID and all the disruptions to their education and social, home and working lives. The good news is, resilience is not just something you are born with. It can be learned from our experiences and interactions with others. Parents may not be aware that one way to develop resilience is through group music making, such as in a...
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Upworthy
Choir boys sing a hilarious 'cat duet' with a straight face and it is cracking everybody up
Cats are beautiful companions for humans and serve as great indoor pets. These animals are known for their fun-loving and mischievous nature, which everyone finds absolutely adorable. Artists have used cats as a muse and created some brilliant masterpieces, and musicians have also paid tribute to these felines. Among the most amusing examples of this is the "Duetto buffo di due Gatti," a peculiar 1800s opera with uncertain roots, Its title translates to "Funny duet for two cats" in English. The opera has been variously credited to Christoph Ernst Friedrich Weyse, Gioachino Rossini and Robert Lucas de Pearsall.
