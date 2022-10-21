Read full article on original website
Storm warning: Danville rains down on East Knox
Danville earned its community's accolades after a 42-21 win over East Knox in an Ohio high school football matchup. The first quarter gave Danville a 21-14 lead over East Knox.
West Holmes catches fast wind, sails away from Mt. Vernon
West Holmes scored early and often in a 49-14 win over Mt. Vernon on October 21 in Ohio football action. West Holmes jumped in front of Mt. Vernon 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Marion man killed, 2 others injured in Sunday night Richland County motorcycle crash
TROY TOWNSHIP – A Marion man was killed and two other people injured after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Troy Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jeffrey D. Kight, 60, of Marion, was killed and another person seriously injured, the Patrol...
Clear Fork rolls like thunder over Highland
Clear Fork handled Highland 42-7 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 21. The first quarter gave Clear Fork a 7-0 lead over Highland.
No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Ashland in victory over Lexington
Ashland dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 42-28 win over Lexington in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Lexington, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Ashland through the end of the first quarter.
GALLERY: Ashland Pumpkin Glow 2022
The Ashland County Historical Society hosted its 4th annual pumpkin glow on Saturday, Oct. 22. People from the community drove their vehicles through a labyrinth of trick-or-treat stations, jack-o'-lantern displays and had a chance to walk through the Freer Home.
Illinois man killed in Richland County crash on I-71
PERRY TOWNSHIP – An Illinois man was killed after a one-vehicle crash in Perry Township of Richland County after a one-car fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 71 in Perry Township in Richland County, according to a Friday night press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. When first...
Thunderstruck: Mt. Gilead shrugs off early deficit to trim Cardington-Lincoln
Mt. Gilead overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 44-13 win against Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio high school football matchup. Cardington-Lincoln showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Mt. Gilead as the first quarter ended.
Elgin finds its footing in sprinting past Crestline
Elgin swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Crestline 56-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 21. The first quarter gave Elgin a 7-0 lead over Crestline.
Police investigating decomposed body discovered in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Police Department was called in to investigate the scene where a decomposing body was found earlier on Friday evening. Chief Keith Porch told Richland Source that officers were dispatched to the immediate area of 300 N. Mulberry St. when a call came in about a decomposing body found in the area. Porch could not say who placed the call.
No mercy: Columbian shuts down Norwalk in defensive masterpiece
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Columbian's 41-0 blanking of Norwalk during this Ohio football game. Columbian drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Norwalk after the first quarter.
South Central comes from behind to blast Plymouth
GREENWICH -- Plymouth took an early 8-0 lead, but South Central roared back to score 36 unanswered points and secure a Firelands Conference win in the regular-season finale for both squads. After the Big Red Vikings scored on a fake punt in the first quarter, the Trojans controlled the contest...
Not for the faint of heart: Arlington topples Lucas
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Arlington did just enough to beat Lucas 29-21 in Ohio high school football on October 21. Lucas showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Arlington as the first quarter ended.
