Ashland County, OH

ashlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ashland Pumpkin Glow 2022

The Ashland County Historical Society hosted its 4th annual pumpkin glow on Saturday, Oct. 22. People from the community drove their vehicles through a labyrinth of trick-or-treat stations, jack-o'-lantern displays and had a chance to walk through the Freer Home.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Illinois man killed in Richland County crash on I-71

PERRY TOWNSHIP – An Illinois man was killed after a one-vehicle crash in Perry Township of Richland County after a one-car fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 71 in Perry Township in Richland County, according to a Friday night press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. When first...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Police investigating decomposed body discovered in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Police Department was called in to investigate the scene where a decomposing body was found earlier on Friday evening. Chief Keith Porch told Richland Source that officers were dispatched to the immediate area of 300 N. Mulberry St. when a call came in about a decomposing body found in the area. Porch could not say who placed the call.
MANSFIELD, OH
South Central comes from behind to blast Plymouth

GREENWICH -- Plymouth took an early 8-0 lead, but South Central roared back to score 36 unanswered points and secure a Firelands Conference win in the regular-season finale for both squads. After the Big Red Vikings scored on a fake punt in the first quarter, the Trojans controlled the contest...
PLYMOUTH, OH
Not for the faint of heart: Arlington topples Lucas

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Arlington did just enough to beat Lucas 29-21 in Ohio high school football on October 21. Lucas showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Arlington as the first quarter ended.
ARLINGTON, OH

