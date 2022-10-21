MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Police Department was called in to investigate the scene where a decomposing body was found earlier on Friday evening. Chief Keith Porch told Richland Source that officers were dispatched to the immediate area of 300 N. Mulberry St. when a call came in about a decomposing body found in the area. Porch could not say who placed the call.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO