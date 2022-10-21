Read full article on original website
Jankos leaving G2 after 5 years: “Everything has to end”
After 5 years of excellence on G2 Esports, Jankos has officially departed the organization. He spoke about G2’s struggles for the past few years and his reasons for leaving in an announcement video. Rumors of Jankos leaving G2 were floating around, but nothing had been confirmed. Rather than waiting...
Fnatic files report claiming Gaimin Gladiators could hear production during TI match
Fnatic were eliminated from TI 11 in the lower bracket of the main event on October 20. A day later, the organization’s CGO Patrik ‘cArn’ Sättermon revealed that their opponents Gaimin Gladiators were able to hear the broadcast during the match. The International 11 is ongoing...
Pokemon Go fans beg Niantic to revert Team Leader models: “Fashion week is over”
Pokemon Go players are begging Niantic to change the game’s Team Leader models back to their previous outfits now that Fashion Week has ended. Pokemon Go’s Season of Light has had plenty of events so far, like Halloween 2022 events and Fashion Week. Many fans will remember that...
CoD players demand Warzone 2.0 adds punishments for early leavers
Call of Duty players are demanding that Warzone 2.0 bring more punishments for players who leave matches early. Warzone 2.0 is almost here, and dedicated players of the battle royale are hoping that big changes are coming for the Infinity Ward and Raven Software FPS game. Although there are plenty...
Elon Musk considers a return to Overwatch 2 after Torbjorn’s resurgence
Elon Musk responded to a streamer’s inquiry about returning to Overwatch 2 for the sequel and the Space X founder has left fans waiting to see him in their games. It’s no secret that Elon Musk is a big gamer and was even once an Overwatch player back when the game first released, queuing up as none other than the Swedish DPS hero Torbjorn.
Fortnite leak shows incredible Pokemon models inside Creative 2.0
A new Fortnite leak showed off another glimpse at Unreal Editor in Fortnite, complete with a custom map that used some incredible Pokemon models. While Fortnite’s battle royale mode has become the bread and butter of the game, its impressive Creative mode often goes overlooked. Players have designed incredible...
Rogue Odoamne laments their loss at Worlds 2022: “Winning 1 title in 8 years isn’t anything impressive”
After Rogue’s loss at the hand of JDG, Odoamne gave his opinion on what makes a real super team, their loss to JDG, why EU is still way better than NA, and his hopes for the future after a bittersweet 2022. After Rogue had such a triumphant win in...
Modern Warfare 2 players convinced DMZ features are hidden in campaign
Although little is known about the Escape From Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode, it’s definitely piqued the interest of the CoD community. Now that the Modern Warfare 2 single-player campaign is live, players think they’ve spotted some features that will appear in the DMZ mode at launch. With Modern Warfare...
Twitch star Spreen claims he was banned over channel points rewards
Argentine Twitch star Ivan ‘Spreen’ Buhajeruk has claimed that he was banned from the streaming platform after offering up VIP and subs to his channel via Twitch’s channel points system. Whenever a streamer is hit with a suspension from Twitch, fans quickly scramble to try and find...
Dr Lupo questions Twitch streamers choosing not to run ads: “It’s a weird flex”
YouTube streamer Ben ‘DrLupo’ Lupo has taken aim at Twitch creators refusing to run ads on their channel amid recent debate over the platform’s monetization policies. As Twitch pushes to become more profitable, the platform has implemented many creator revenue changes over the years. Notably, the Amazon-owned...
GTA Online player gets compensated by Rockstar after griefing incident
One GTA Online player shared a message to the player who trolled them online, showing off a massive in-game compensation from Rockstar. Like any massively popular online game, GTA Online has its fair share of trolls and griefers who enjoy interfering with other players’ games. Usually, fans just have...
