Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State sweeps weekend opponents, secures spot in Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Girl, 17, shot in the back in north Columbus
Girl, 17, shot in the back in north Columbus. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin caught up with Kelli Kinzig Manager, of Education Experiences at COSI, to talk about the new exhibits at COSI and do a fun Halloween science experiment.
Symptom check: COVID, cold, allergies, or flu?
Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day, Buckeyes players on Ohio State's Saturday win over Iowa. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin updates the forecast for Central Ohio during NBC4 Today on October 22, 2022. Morning Forecast: October 22, 2022. High school football...
Ohio State ranked No. 2 in week nine AP, coaches polls
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-10 win over Iowa put the Buckeyes right back where they left off after the bye week and they are right back in the top-two in the newest rankings. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) has been ranked No. 2 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls. The Scarlet & […]
Highball Halloween returns in person to Columbus’ Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Highball Halloween, one of the nation’s most elaborate costume parties, is back in the Short North for its 15th anniversary Saturday, and this year’s party is for people of all ages. The event is being held in person for the first time in two years and also marks the first time […]
Three takeaways from OSU’s win over Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Maybe a few Ohio State fans were nervous as the Buckeyes led visiting Iowa just 16-10 early in the second quarter, but this bunch has shown all season that it’s not a matter of if it will get going, but when. The Buckeyes turned that narrow margin into a resounding victory, […]
Buckeyes keep scoring from red zone but struggle for touchdowns in first-half vs. Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has made a sport of scoring inside the red zone this season, hitting on all 29 of its trips coming into the game with Iowa. Most impressively was 27 of those scores being touchdowns. So it’s understandable that the Buckeyes would be disappointed with just one touchdown in four […]
What are Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The winning numbers drawn in the Powerball lottery Saturday night could net someone an estimated $580 million. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers are 19, 25, 48, 55, and 60. The Powerball number is 18 and the Power Play is 2X. Should there be a winner (or winners) in Saturday’s drawing and decide […]
Scholarship program doubles Columbus State enrollment among CCS grads
Scholarship program doubles Columbus State enrollment among CCS grads. Evening Weather Forecast 10-22-2022. First community safety fair held in east Columbus.
I-270 East now open after a crash near I-71 in SW Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Interstate 270 eastbound near I-71 has reopened after it was shut down for about an hour due to a crash Monday morning. All lanes traveling eastbound were closed, and traffic was being detoured onto I-71. Traffic is still backed up nearly two miles, beginning at the Grove City exit, but the […]
Food supplies impacted by more extreme weather
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall harvest is underway across the nation, but in some areas heavy spring rain, followed by drought and record heat, are impacting crop supplies, leading to rising production costs that drive up food prices at the grocery store. More than 80% of the U.S. is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, and nearly […]
High school football highlights for Week 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final week of the regular season has arrived for high school football as several teams compete for a league title and try to improve their seeding for the playoffs. Below is a look at nine games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Gahanna at […]
First community safety fair held in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first community safety fair was held in Columbus Saturday. It’s an event organized by the Franklin County Children’s Services. It focused on providing families with resources to prepare for emergency situations and prevent potential tragedies. One group at Saturday’s event was BeSmart. It’s a non-partisan group focused not on gun […]
Overnight Weather Forecast 10-22-2022
Overnight Weather Forecast 10-22-2022. Bob Evans recalls pork sausage sold across U.S. Mother pleads for closure six years after son's Columbus homicide.
How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it actually pales in comparison to others on there. WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter […]
Ohio State, Iowa bands play combined Elton John halftime show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— For the first time in nearly 30 years, The Ohio State University Marching Band played a full, combined halftime show with another university band. TBDBITL and the Iowa Hawkeyes Marching Band played a tribute to Sir Elton John with seven of the iconic singer and composer’s most popular songs: “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” ”Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” ”Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” ”Crocodile Rock,” ”Tiny Dancer,” and “I’m Still Standing.”
Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba cleared to play against Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 2 Ohio State, with its top-ranked scoring offense in the nation, might be on the verge of hitting another level. The Buckeyes will welcome All-American receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s game vs. Iowa. He’s been listed as available to play, joining an already deep and talented group of receivers. […]
Columbus drivers get a green light more often than red: Study
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
26-year-old arrested in fatal northeast Columbus stabbing
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, per police. Bob Evans recalls pork sausage sold across U.S.
Man, 40, dead after east Columbus shooting near bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday evening near a bar on the east side. Officers went to the 1000 block of Country Club Road just before 11:50 p.m. and found Jeffery Chandler, 40, with a gunshot wound. Police say Chandler was pronounced dead at the […]
