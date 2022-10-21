Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies days after rollover crash in Monroe
ELDRED TWP., Pa. - A Poconos man has died less than a week after being involved in a crash in Monroe County. Ralph Boyer, 65, was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. The Saylorsburg area man was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bicyclist injured in South Whitehall hit-and-run
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Someone riding a bicycle was hit in the 3100 block of Hamilton Boulevard just after midnight Tuesday, police said. That person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
Body Found In Apparent Hit-Run In Berks County: Police
State police are asking for the public's help, after a body was found on a Berks County road in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities were called to Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township around 8 a.m. after a driver reported spotting a body on the street's shoulder, officials said in a press release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through Chestnuthill Township home
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A house in Monroe County sustained significant damage in a fire. The fire was reported late Sunday night in the first block of Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township. Parts of at least two walls crumbled in the flames. No injuries were reported, emergency dispatchers said. There's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
WOLF
Two arrested at Luzerne Co. Red Roof Inn on warrants out of other counties
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people with active arrest warrants in different counties were taken into custody at a hotel in Plains Township on Friday. Plains Township Police Officers say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on SR-315 for a welfare check on a person staying in one of the rooms.
Pa. man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him: coroner
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County deputy sheriffs honored for saving accident victim
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County honored two deputy sheriffs for saving a young man found unresponsive after a car accident. Jonathan Garcia and Edward Repyneck were honored for their rescue efforts in the Sept. 14 crash in Hanover Township. The deputies responded to a radio report of a vehicle crashing...
Flames gut home in Monroe County
EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
WFMZ-TV Online
Flames heavily damage Montgomery County home
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Flames caused heavy damage to a home in Montgomery County. The fire erupted Saturday night on Guinness Lane in Montgomery Township. Emergency communications officials say no one was hurt. It's unclear what caused the fire.
Police Seek ID For Hit-Run Driver At Lehigh Valley GIANT Food Store
Recognize him? Police are attempting to identify a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a Lehigh Valley GIANT Food store. The crash occurred in the parking lot of the Leithsville Road store in Hellertown around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, Lower Saucon Township Police said.
Shooting wounds 1 in Allentown, police say
A person was shot Sunday afternoon in Allentown, city police report. The gunfire was reported about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North Seventh Street, Assistant Chief Michael Becker said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, Becker said. The three-sentence news release...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash, fire temporarily closed PA Turnpike
MILFORD TWP., Pa. -- A car went up in flames following a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The wreck and fire happened Saturday afternoon on I-476 North in Milford Township. It's a few miles from the Quakertown exit in upper Bucks County. One vehicle was destroyed by flames and another...
WFMZ-TV Online
Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
Carbon County man arrested in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.
skooknews.com
Thousands of Dollars in Items Stolen from Schuylkill County PPL Substation
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a PPL Electric Utilities Substation near Delano. According to Troopers, the theft occurred between October 3rd, 2022, and October 6th, 2022. An investigation found that someone entered the substation on the Lofty Road in Delano Township during this timeframe and removed thousands of dollars in tools and cooper wire from a locked storage container.
PSP investigating infant’s death in Nanticoke
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police confirm that an investigation is underway into the death of an infant at a home in the 100 block of West Green Street in Nanticoke. A spokesperson for PSP tells Eyewitness News that this is a joint investigation involving Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and Nanticoke Police. Neighbors […]
abc27.com
York County road closed for serious crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A serious crash closed a York County road for several hours on Sunday. According to York County Regional Police, the crash was reported at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road. Police say the road was closed for approximately six hours...
