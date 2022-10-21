The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a PPL Electric Utilities Substation near Delano. According to Troopers, the theft occurred between October 3rd, 2022, and October 6th, 2022. An investigation found that someone entered the substation on the Lofty Road in Delano Township during this timeframe and removed thousands of dollars in tools and cooper wire from a locked storage container.

