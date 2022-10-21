Read full article on original website
More North Carolina families are turning to federal SNAP benefits
More North Carolina families are turning to federal SNAP benefits. As food prices rise, so does food insecurity for the poor. As inflation drives food prices higher, more families are turning the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children to fill in the gaps. Inflation is straining...
‘A huge grain of salt:’ Why do so many companies receiving incentives from NC fail to meet job goals?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From Apple to Wolfspeed, a steady stream of companies lately have made grand pronouncements of hundreds of jobs, sparkling new facilities, and a jolt of energy for the economy. But some new data from the state seems to indicate North Carolinians might not want to get too excited too soon. “I […]
Dobbins Heights’ David among leaders recognized as Lumber River Council of Governments celebrates 50 years of regional excellence
PEMBROKE — On Oct. 20, 2022, the Lumber River Council of Governments celebrated 50 years of regional excellence and recognized individuals who have generously given their time and energy towards the work of the LRCOG. Robert Conoly, LRCOG Board of Directors Chairman, presided over the event. The evening began...
NC Center for Missing Persons launches a new website; aims to reduce alert delays
The website has a new logo, real time reporting on missing person stats, alert notifications and information.
North Carolina’s aging population and the future
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit North Carolina residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update North Carolina residents could get more than $2,900 per month.Karolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
North Carolina Senate candidates reveal stances on medical marijuana, sports betting, Medicaid expansion, abortion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The problem is one of simple math: Republicans in the North Carolina Senate want to have a super majority, which means they would hold three-fifths of the seats and have sufficient votes to do their part in overriding vetoes. They had such power in much of the previous decade before court-ordered […]
MVP Southgate drops eminent domain proceedings in North Carolina, at least for now
Developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline have dropped eminent domain proceedings for the Southgate extension into North Carolina. A spokesperson for the natural gas pipeline says the company has been focused on completing the mainline from West Virginia to Pittsylvania County in Virginia. The statement says the pause in North...
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
Big item purchases at North Carolina State Fair require patience, experts say
Hundreds of thousands of people will make their way to the fairgrounds this year for food, rides, and, of course, deals from local vendors.
More than 135,000 ballots cast on first day of early voting in North Carolina
About 135,400 North Carolina voters cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting Thursday. The turnout was on par with the nearly 136,500 voters who cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting in 2018. “We had a solid first day of in-person voting, with very...
Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana
Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
Suspended after racist comments, NC sheriff sticks with re-election campaigning
Days after a judge’s order stripped him of his office, the suspended sheriff appeared in a county parade, leading a department convoy.
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
Drag Event At NC Art Museum Canceled After Protest
RALEIGH – An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with...
Poll: Republican Budd expands lead over Beasley in North Carolina U.S. Senate race
(The Center Square) — Republican Rep. Ted Budd has widened his lead over Democrat Cheri Beasley with just a few weeks to go before Election Day, according to a recent poll. Half of the 902 likely North Carolina Voters who ECU Poll contacted by cell phone, landlines and online Oct. 10-13 said they would vote for Budd, while 44% would vote for Beasley if the election "were to be held today." The poll showed 5% undecided, with a margin of error of 3.8%.
North Carolina men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
Several pounds of the fentanyl in the bust was hidden in a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box and a yellow Igloo cooler.
Now might be best time to buy a house in Triangle – here’s why
RALEIGH – First-time homebuyers discouraged by rising prices and intense competition are returning to the housing market, and now might be a good time to buy a house in the Triangle even with mortgage interest rates hovering near 7%. The market has changed. Here’s an example:. “Even though...
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
This North Carolina State Fair Sells Rattlesnake Corn Dogs: Here’s What They Taste Like
Not something you’d expect on any menu, the North Carolina State Fair is now selling rattlesnake corn dogs. Here is what they taste like. According to WRAL, the rattlesnake corn dog is rattlesnake meat that is grounded up and made into a bratwurst-style sausage. It is then cooked with some jalapeño peppers and chardonnay wine. Afterward, it is dipped into a corn dog mix. The media outlet investigated the creation of this unique type of food.
