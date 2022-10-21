ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecharlottepost.com

More North Carolina families are turning to federal SNAP benefits

More North Carolina families are turning to federal SNAP benefits. As food prices rise, so does food insecurity for the poor. As inflation drives food prices higher, more families are turning the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for Women, Infants and Children to fill in the gaps. Inflation is straining...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina’s aging population and the future

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Colorado psychiatrist warns NC on medical marijuana

Dr. Christian Thurstone, director of behavioral health at Denver Health and professor of psychiatry at University of Colorado, held a media event in October warning North Carolinians not to repeat Colorado’s mistakes surrounding medical marijuana. He was invited to speak by the Triangle Christian Medical and Dental Associations in reaction to N.C. Senate Bill 711, the N.C. Compassionate Care Act.
COLORADO STATE
WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Drag Event At NC Art Museum Canceled After Protest

RALEIGH – An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with...
RALEIGH, NC
thecentersquare.com

Poll: Republican Budd expands lead over Beasley in North Carolina U.S. Senate race

(The Center Square) — Republican Rep. Ted Budd has widened his lead over Democrat Cheri Beasley with just a few weeks to go before Election Day, according to a recent poll. Half of the 902 likely North Carolina Voters who ECU Poll contacted by cell phone, landlines and online Oct. 10-13 said they would vote for Budd, while 44% would vote for Beasley if the election "were to be held today." The poll showed 5% undecided, with a margin of error of 3.8%.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

This North Carolina State Fair Sells Rattlesnake Corn Dogs: Here’s What They Taste Like

Not something you’d expect on any menu, the North Carolina State Fair is now selling rattlesnake corn dogs. Here is what they taste like. According to WRAL, the rattlesnake corn dog is rattlesnake meat that is grounded up and made into a bratwurst-style sausage. It is then cooked with some jalapeño peppers and chardonnay wine. Afterward, it is dipped into a corn dog mix. The media outlet investigated the creation of this unique type of food.

