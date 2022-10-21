(The Center Square) — Republican Rep. Ted Budd has widened his lead over Democrat Cheri Beasley with just a few weeks to go before Election Day, according to a recent poll. Half of the 902 likely North Carolina Voters who ECU Poll contacted by cell phone, landlines and online Oct. 10-13 said they would vote for Budd, while 44% would vote for Beasley if the election "were to be held today." The poll showed 5% undecided, with a margin of error of 3.8%.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO