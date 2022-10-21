Read full article on original website
Related
tatler.com
Fay Maschler rubs shoulders with Mayfair’s bright young things at The Twenty Two
Anonymity is getting trickier. Back in the day, I would make a restaurant reservation by picking up the phone and using someone else’s name, either that of a companion or a name plucked from the air. Miller was a favourite: easy to convey (restaurants invariably put the person with the haziest command of English on phone-answering duty) and not a million miles away from Maschler. Now, with online booking, unless you set up a separate identity, as some of my cohorts do, you are destined to get rumbled.
tatler.com
‘Heavy drinker’ Charles Dickens had a taste for fine Italian wine
Despite the fact that Charles Dickens warned of the dangers of over-indulgence in many of his works, most obviously in his 1854 novel Hard Times, the English writer was himself apparently ‘a heavy drinker’. A letter to his wine merchant from 1845 has gone up for auction this week outlining his fondness for Italian wine. Expected to fetch over £2,000, the letter outlines his concerns over losing a large quantity of the drink.
Comments / 0