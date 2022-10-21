ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

veronews.com

County administrator to resign in late December

Indian River County Administrator Jason Brown will resign at the end of the year after accepting a finance position with the Clerk of the Court office, officials said. Brown has served as administrator since 2016 and has 25 years of service with the county. “I treasure the relationships that I...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.

Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Pilot expected to survive after hard landing in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Click the video player above for a look at your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A pilot is expected to survive after executing a hard plane landing Sunday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirms a single-engine Piper PA32 made a forced landing in...
LAKE WORTH, FL
wqcs.org

IRSC Foundation - Scholarship Application Period Opens November 1

Fort Pierce - Friday October 21, 2022: The scholarship application period for the 2023–2024 school year opens November 1 for new and returning students seeking financial assistance provided through the Indian River State College Foundation. Last year, the Foundation awarded more than $3 million in scholarships to many deserving...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Brightline begins high-speed testing on the Treasure Coast Friday

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline will begin high-speed and brake testing in northern Martin County through St. Lucie County beginning Friday. The train will run at 110 mph along 11 miles from Jensen Beach Boulevard to Walton Road over the course of six weeks. This is one step in the process to receive approval from the Federal Railroad Administration on service operations to Orlando.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Military Trail

WEST PALM BEACH — A man crossing Military Trail on foot early Sunday was struck and killed by a car that then fled the scene, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said. Jose Luis Yanez Gomez of unincorporated Lake Worth Beach was crossing from east to west in the 1200 block of South Military Trail in West Palm Beach at about 4:38 a.m. Sunday when a southbound light-colored coupe hit him, knocking him to the ground.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL

