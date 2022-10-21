Read full article on original website
County administrator to resign in late December
Indian River County Administrator Jason Brown will resign at the end of the year after accepting a finance position with the Clerk of the Court office, officials said. Brown has served as administrator since 2016 and has 25 years of service with the county. “I treasure the relationships that I...
Florida General Election Endorsements from The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board
The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board has interviewed candidates, studied the issues and followed political developments for months leading up to the November elections. As part of that process, we've written endorsement editorials to help you sort the political claptrap from the facts and to present the issues in context.
Health advisory issued for River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a no-swimming advisory for River Park Marina on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie.
Teachers could lose license for violating 'Parental Rights In Education' law
Florida teachers could now lose their professional license if they are in violation of the "Parental Rights In Education" law, which critics call the "Don't Say Gay" measure.
Aspiring medical students get lunch and mentorship in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Students enjoyed lunch and mentorship Sunday in Palm Beach Gardens. The T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society invited 25 students from area schools, from Riviera Beach to Boynton Beach, to a luncheon at the Frenchman's Reserve Country Cub. The doctors hope this kind of...
Palm Beach County looking to fill 9,000 hospitality jobs at hiring event
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The hospitality industry in Palm Beach County needs about 90,000 employees to run smoothly, but a month shy of the busy season, more than 9,000 are still needed. Dozens of restaurants, hotels and attractions from across the county held a job fair to try...
Treasure Coast roofing companies claim former employee embezzled money
Several homeowners and two roofing companies on the Treasure Coast are allegedly out hundreds of thousands of dollars after a former employee allegedly embezzled money.
Brightline tests trains at 110 mph through Martin, St. Lucie counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline says it has just finished testing of its higher-speed trains this week along new tracks in Martin and St. Lucie counties. The testing, which requires the trains to achieve a maximum speed of 110 mph, will continue through the weekend. This first phase of testing...
Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.
Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
Pilot expected to survive after hard landing in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Click the video player above for a look at your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A pilot is expected to survive after executing a hard plane landing Sunday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirms a single-engine Piper PA32 made a forced landing in...
Small plane makes hard landing in John Prince Park
The pilot of a small plane was taken to a hospital after making a hard landing Sunday afternoon in John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Fort Pierce Implores Residents to Separate Trash from Yard Waste to Expedite Debris Removal
Fort Pierce - Thursday October 20, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is calling on residents to hold off on unnecessary trimming to allow Solid Waste to dispose of the large volume of yard waste blown down by Hurricane Ian that is currently lying curbside. Collecting all the storm debris...
IRSC Foundation - Scholarship Application Period Opens November 1
Fort Pierce - Friday October 21, 2022: The scholarship application period for the 2023–2024 school year opens November 1 for new and returning students seeking financial assistance provided through the Indian River State College Foundation. Last year, the Foundation awarded more than $3 million in scholarships to many deserving...
More Floridians going solar since Hurricane Ian
The Solar United Neighbors co-op has over 50 new members who recently went solar following Hurricane Ian, hoping to deter a power outage in the event of another big storm.
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
Brightline begins high-speed testing on the Treasure Coast Friday
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Brightline will begin high-speed and brake testing in northern Martin County through St. Lucie County beginning Friday. The train will run at 110 mph along 11 miles from Jensen Beach Boulevard to Walton Road over the course of six weeks. This is one step in the process to receive approval from the Federal Railroad Administration on service operations to Orlando.
West Palm Beach woman says mistaken arrest could impact her future
A West Palm Beach woman lost work and spent two nights in jail for a crime prosecutors said she didn’t commit.
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver on Military Trail
WEST PALM BEACH — A man crossing Military Trail on foot early Sunday was struck and killed by a car that then fled the scene, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said. Jose Luis Yanez Gomez of unincorporated Lake Worth Beach was crossing from east to west in the 1200 block of South Military Trail in West Palm Beach at about 4:38 a.m. Sunday when a southbound light-colored coupe hit him, knocking him to the ground.
House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
Vero Beach Police Department participates in "Toys for Pups" program
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Pets like getting toys too!. The Vero Beach Police Department is partnering with PETSMART for their "Toys for Pups Program". They are collecting toys for animals in distress or abused animals that get called in. Toys are comforting to animals the same way they...
