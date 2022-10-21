ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
psychologytoday.com

How to Talk to Kids About Anxiety

Adults can help children address their anxiety by validating their worries and helping them face their fears directly. Learning to sit with anxiety and manage those feelings can help children cope. Developing an imaginative conceptualization of their anxiety can help children name and tame their worries. Have you ever wondered...
Tyla

Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children

A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
themindsjournal.com

Be With Someone Who Chooses You Everyday

Who chooses you everyday. Not just when they are in the mood for you. If you don't see your own worth, you'll always choose people who don't see it either. - Mandy Hale Self-Worth Quotes, Mandy Hale Quotes. READ FULL ARTICLE ⇲. Creating Distance From Your Thoughts. Creating Distance From...
NBC Chicago

Here's What Parents Should Know About Melatonin and Kids

Melatonin is widely available over the counter and marketed as a sleep aid, but experts are now warning parents to seek medical advice before giving it to children before bedtime. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine last month released a health advisory cautioning parents to consult a health care professional...
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com

What to Do when Your Kids Don’t Listen in Public

Do you spend family outings disciplining your child? Learn what to do when your kids don’t listen in public so you can enjoy your time together. Getting your kids to listen at home is hard enough, but what do you do when you’re out in public?. Maybe you...
themomkind.com

Kids And Face Masks: What Parents Need To Know

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Before Covid 19 wreaked havoc on the world, many countries wore face masks for protection. In Japan, people treated it as a sign of respect to those around them, especially if they felt a little under the weather. More than protecting themselves, it ensures other people don’t catch what they have.

