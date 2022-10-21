ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say

Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
Call #988 For Mental Health Emergencies

#988 is a direct link for suicide prevention and the new emergency number you’d call if you or someone else is having a mental health crisis in America. According to WHYY, “The new line is part of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020, which established 988 as the nationwide number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Veterans Crisis Line.”
Stand Together launches $30 million initiative to address poverty

The Stand Together Foundation, the rebranded network of nonprofits funded by Charles Koch and other conservatives, has announced a $30 million initiative to help organizations scale solutions for addressing poverty. Through the Catalyst Impact Partners initiative, Stand Together seeks to accelerate the impact of nonprofits utilizing an empowerment approach to...
Safety Planning: An Essential Feature of Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Suicide Prevention

What is a safety plan, and how can clinicians use it to help patients with suicidal behavior?. A safety plan is a critical evidence-based intervention that can reduce suicidal behavior, either as a standalone intervention or as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.1 The safety planning intervention described in this article was developed by Barbara Stanley, PhD, and Gregory K. Brown, PhD, and has been found to be effective at reducing suicidal behavior.2,3 Since its development, this critical evidence-based intervention has been embraced by clinicians around the world and extensively employed in a wide range of behavioral health settings. It is also commonly taught as part of suicide prevention curriculum.
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People

The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.

