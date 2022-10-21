What is a safety plan, and how can clinicians use it to help patients with suicidal behavior?. A safety plan is a critical evidence-based intervention that can reduce suicidal behavior, either as a standalone intervention or as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.1 The safety planning intervention described in this article was developed by Barbara Stanley, PhD, and Gregory K. Brown, PhD, and has been found to be effective at reducing suicidal behavior.2,3 Since its development, this critical evidence-based intervention has been embraced by clinicians around the world and extensively employed in a wide range of behavioral health settings. It is also commonly taught as part of suicide prevention curriculum.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO