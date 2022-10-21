Read full article on original website
MedCity News
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
Call #988 For Mental Health Emergencies
#988 is a direct link for suicide prevention and the new emergency number you’d call if you or someone else is having a mental health crisis in America. According to WHYY, “The new line is part of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020, which established 988 as the nationwide number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Veterans Crisis Line.”
mcknightsseniorliving.com
HHS: $13 million investment in nurse education is ‘key pillar’ to improving SNFs
The US Department of Health and Human Services’ plan to spend $13 million on nursing education and training is “a key pillar of President Biden’s action plan to improve the safety and quality of care in the nation’s nursing homes,” the department said Friday. “Nurses...
MedicalXpress
Pixels are not people: Mental health apps are increasingly popular but human connection is still key
Technological solutions to fill the gap in mental health care are alluring. They can appear to be a cheap, scalable way to solve the knotty problem of mental distress, without requiring investment in people, communities and broader causes of mental ill-health such as racism, poverty or the way we design our cities.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Stand Together launches $30 million initiative to address poverty
The Stand Together Foundation, the rebranded network of nonprofits funded by Charles Koch and other conservatives, has announced a $30 million initiative to help organizations scale solutions for addressing poverty. Through the Catalyst Impact Partners initiative, Stand Together seeks to accelerate the impact of nonprofits utilizing an empowerment approach to...
Psychiatric Times
Safety Planning: An Essential Feature of Cognitive Behavior Therapy for Suicide Prevention
What is a safety plan, and how can clinicians use it to help patients with suicidal behavior?. A safety plan is a critical evidence-based intervention that can reduce suicidal behavior, either as a standalone intervention or as part of a comprehensive treatment plan.1 The safety planning intervention described in this article was developed by Barbara Stanley, PhD, and Gregory K. Brown, PhD, and has been found to be effective at reducing suicidal behavior.2,3 Since its development, this critical evidence-based intervention has been embraced by clinicians around the world and extensively employed in a wide range of behavioral health settings. It is also commonly taught as part of suicide prevention curriculum.
insightscare.com
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People
The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
TODAY.com
Many youths become homeless when they age out of foster care. It almost happened to me
Nicole A. Childers is the executive editor of Business, Tech and Innovation at NBC News. Her personal essay is a part of NBC News’ series, “Unprotected: Inside the Child Welfare Crisis.”. Every year tens of thousands of youths age out of the U.S. foster care system. In 1995,...
getnews.info
Medical And Mental Health Virtual Assistants From Virtual Nurse Rx Are Now Staffed By Registered Professionals
Virtual Nurse Rx is a company that provides mental and medical virtual assistants to mental health professionals and doctors. Their teams of mental health professionals and registered nurses are available 24/7 to provide support and resources to those in need. Virtual Nurse Rx, a leading provider of medical and mental...
