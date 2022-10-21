Read full article on original website
This week in Kansas State tweets - October 24, 2022
We've reached the final full week of October, and it's time for our weekly look back at the week that was in Kansas State tweets. K-State football lost 38-28 to TCU on Saturday. The Wildcats will return home this week to play Oklahoma State in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX.
Daily Delivery: As injuries pile up for Kansas State, it's time for new players to step up
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State suffered a number of injuries in Saturday's loss at TCU, but Fitz echoes the sentiments of Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, who said after the game that it's time for other players who will now need to play to step into greater responsibilities. And that's exactly what quarterback Will Howard did when starter Adrian Martinez left the game in the 38-28 setback.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's upcoming Big 12 game against Kansas State have been announced. The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) will start at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will air on FOX.
Reactions after Kansas State's loss at TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas – To go on the road and bang out a win against a top-10-ranked team takes solid play, a bit of ingenuity and good bounces of the football. For one half, Kansas State got a portion of all three ingredients. But it did not keep stomping...
247Sports
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman weighs in on Adrian Martinez's hot start
Since transferring to the program this offseason, Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez has been highly effective for the Wildcats. College football fans around the country had largely counted Martinez out due to struggles at Nebraska. His growth has been impressive and is one that coach K-State Chris Klieman can't explain, but appreciates.
Texas head coach Chris Beard shares thoughts on former assistant Ulric Maligi
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang has built an impressive coaching staff surrounding him, beginning with associate head coach Ulric Maligi. Maligi comes to Manhattan from Texas, as he most recently served as an assistant under Chris Beard. GoPowercat caught up with Beard at Big 12 Media Days in Kansas...
Kansas man wins $75k in second-chance lottery drawing
David Garza, of Lawrence, won $75,000 in a second-chance drawing through the Kansas Lottery.
Lawrence man wins Lottery promotion; 2 Salinans among finalists
TOPEKA – David Garza of Lawrence is feeling out of this world today after winning the $75,000 Grand Prize in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka!. There were a total of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot...
Emporia elevator falls, multiple injuries reported
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Eight people have been transported to the hospital after an elevator’s cable system broke in Emporia on Saturday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt told 27 News the incident occurred in the backside of a building located at 504 1/2 Commercial Street around 1 p.m. Saturday. The eight people were taken to […]
Apostolic Doctrine and Holiness Conference is held in Junction City
FAITH TABERNACLE APOSTOLIC CHURCH, JUNCTION CITY – The 2022 Apostolic Doctrine and Holiness Conference recently held for two days and three nights at Faith Tabernacle in Junction City. Seven messages from six preachers quickly established then built upon a common theme focusing on the church and its work in...
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
Officials work to control wildfires in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildfires are still burning in Kansas after this weekend’s heightened fire risks and Gov. Laura Kelly’s declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency The Kansas Forest Service and Ag Air Service Inc, Tank 95 are working to fight a wildfire in Marion County on Sunday afternoon. T-95 has completed two drops and […]
Emporia gazette.com
Cottonwood Falls couple raising awareness for victims of wrongful incarceration to host showing, conversation at Emporia Arts Center
Christopher Dunn says he is innocent. A judge agrees with him — but he still sits in prison because of a Missouri case precedent. Two Cottonwood Falls residents are doing what they can to change that. Cottonwood Falls residents Billy and Anais Yeager will be screening their 15-minute song/music...
Most haunted hotel in Kansas sends KSNT a message
HOLTON (KSNT) – Stormtrack Meteorologists Gabriella Gomez and Ryan Matoush joined KSNT News Anchor Katie Garceran early Wednesday morning to conduct a paranormal investigation with local professionals. The investigation took place at Hotel Josephine in Holton Kansas just before dawn. Natalie Kreiger and Jaden had been staying at the hotel overnight and had barely gotten […]
Area lake stocked with 7,000 trout
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Get your fishing pole ready, it’s almost trout season and one area lake is freshly stocked. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation released 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout into Lake Shawnee on Friday. This is a bi-annual tradition that has been around since 1979. Families and pets gathered at the boat ramp to […]
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested after student punched in the face, tackled
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after she allegedly punched another student in the face and tackled her at school. The Riley Co. Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Friday, Oct. 21, officials were called to Manhattan High School with reports of a fight. When officials...
KVOE
NOAA’s winter weather outlook calls for ongoing drought to worsen
Unfortunately, drought conditions are expected to worsen across the country over the next few months. The winter weather outlook as announced recently by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates worsening drought conditions regionally and nationally. National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Omitt says it’s hard to gauge how accurate three-month outlooks like this can be for given locations, and he says residents need to be prepared — both for traditional winter weather and dry conditions.
KVOE
Senior Center lays off employees, including director
The Emporia Senior Center has been battling financial issues for years, and that ongoing issue has forced painful steps for the facility. Director Ian Boyd says the Senior Center Board of Directors approved Boyd’s recommendation to lay off employees, including himself, as the Senior Center deals with a combination of several factors — including the embezzlement of over $100,000 from prior director Lannie Lyman, equipment failures, COVID-19, recent inflationary pressures and lower attendance. Boyd says the Senior Center’s expenses are within the approved budget and there have been no financial crimes, but the layoffs are needed to preserve the center’s status as a Kansas corporation.
Emporia gazette.com
'I was trying so hard': Emporia woman shares story behind the cats
Four years ago, Mariah Holloway had five cats. Last week, more than 80 cats were removed from her home in central Emporia. The story had many people in the community wondering, how could this happen? It turns out, the situation may not have been so black and white. Holloway, who lives in the home with her two children, had been trying to get help for years and believes anyone could find themselves in a similar situation.
Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
