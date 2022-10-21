ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

This week in Kansas State tweets - October 24, 2022

We've reached the final full week of October, and it's time for our weekly look back at the week that was in Kansas State tweets. K-State football lost 38-28 to TCU on Saturday. The Wildcats will return home this week to play Oklahoma State in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX.
MANHATTAN, KS
Daily Delivery: As injuries pile up for Kansas State, it's time for new players to step up

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State suffered a number of injuries in Saturday's loss at TCU, but Fitz echoes the sentiments of Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, who said after the game that it's time for other players who will now need to play to step into greater responsibilities. And that's exactly what quarterback Will Howard did when starter Adrian Martinez left the game in the 38-28 setback.
MANHATTAN, KS
Reactions after Kansas State's loss at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – To go on the road and bang out a win against a top-10-ranked team takes solid play, a bit of ingenuity and good bounces of the football. For one half, Kansas State got a portion of all three ingredients. But it did not keep stomping...
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman weighs in on Adrian Martinez's hot start

Since transferring to the program this offseason, Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez has been highly effective for the Wildcats. College football fans around the country had largely counted Martinez out due to struggles at Nebraska. His growth has been impressive and is one that coach K-State Chris Klieman can't explain, but appreciates.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Emporia elevator falls, multiple injuries reported

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Eight people have been transported to the hospital after an elevator’s cable system broke in Emporia on Saturday. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt told 27 News the incident occurred in the backside of a building located at 504 1/2 Commercial Street around 1 p.m. Saturday. The eight people were taken to […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Officials work to control wildfires in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wildfires are still burning in Kansas after this weekend’s heightened fire risks and Gov. Laura Kelly’s declaration of a State of Disaster Emergency The Kansas Forest Service and Ag Air Service Inc, Tank 95 are working to fight a wildfire in Marion County on Sunday afternoon. T-95 has completed two drops and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Most haunted hotel in Kansas sends KSNT a message

HOLTON (KSNT) – Stormtrack Meteorologists Gabriella Gomez and Ryan Matoush joined KSNT News Anchor Katie Garceran early Wednesday morning to conduct a paranormal investigation with local professionals. The investigation took place at Hotel Josephine in Holton Kansas just before dawn. Natalie Kreiger and Jaden had been staying at the hotel overnight and had barely gotten […]
HOLTON, KS
KSNT News

Area lake stocked with 7,000 trout

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Get your fishing pole ready, it’s almost trout season and one area lake is freshly stocked. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation released 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout into Lake Shawnee on Friday. This is a bi-annual tradition that has been around since 1979. Families and pets gathered at the boat ramp to […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan teen arrested after student punched in the face, tackled

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after she allegedly punched another student in the face and tackled her at school. The Riley Co. Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Friday, Oct. 21, officials were called to Manhattan High School with reports of a fight. When officials...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

NOAA’s winter weather outlook calls for ongoing drought to worsen

Unfortunately, drought conditions are expected to worsen across the country over the next few months. The winter weather outlook as announced recently by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicates worsening drought conditions regionally and nationally. National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Omitt says it’s hard to gauge how accurate three-month outlooks like this can be for given locations, and he says residents need to be prepared — both for traditional winter weather and dry conditions.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Senior Center lays off employees, including director

The Emporia Senior Center has been battling financial issues for years, and that ongoing issue has forced painful steps for the facility. Director Ian Boyd says the Senior Center Board of Directors approved Boyd’s recommendation to lay off employees, including himself, as the Senior Center deals with a combination of several factors — including the embezzlement of over $100,000 from prior director Lannie Lyman, equipment failures, COVID-19, recent inflationary pressures and lower attendance. Boyd says the Senior Center’s expenses are within the approved budget and there have been no financial crimes, but the layoffs are needed to preserve the center’s status as a Kansas corporation.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

'I was trying so hard': Emporia woman shares story behind the cats

Four years ago, Mariah Holloway had five cats. Last week, more than 80 cats were removed from her home in central Emporia. The story had many people in the community wondering, how could this happen? It turns out, the situation may not have been so black and white. Holloway, who lives in the home with her two children, had been trying to get help for years and believes anyone could find themselves in a similar situation.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Family violence leads to 16 arrests in Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – More than a dozen arrests were made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week. On Oct. 19 the SNSO’s Fugitive Warrant Unit and Civil Process Unit took part in the 19th annual Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep, according to SNSO Public Relations Deputy Abigail Christian. This event […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
