Healthline
What Is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS) and How Does It Affect Adults?
COVID-19 is associated with a variety of potentially serious complications. These can include, but aren’t limited to, respiratory distress, blood clots, and acute kidney injury. Another possible complication is multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS). This is when multiple areas of your body become inflamed after you have COVID-19. While MIS...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
What Is The Difference Between A Stroke And A Heart Attack?
Heart attacks and strokes can strike out of nowhere, and both are very serious conditions that can be fatal. Heart attacks occur every 40 seconds in the U.S., affecting approximately 805,000 people every year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Strokes are also very common, impacting more than 795,000 people annually, according to the CDC. More frighteningly, someone is hit with a fatal stroke every 3.5 minutes in the U.S.
Healthline
New Study Suggests Eliquis for Afib Can Reduce Stroke, Bleeding Risks
New research finds that the prescription medication Apixaban (Eliquis) may provide better protection from stroke and bleeding events than rivaroxaban (Xarelto) for people living with atrial fibrillation (AF) and valvular heart disease (VHD). About 65% of people with AF also have VHD, which increases the risk of stroke. Anticoagulants reduce...
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
These lifestyle changes can improve your symptoms:. Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. You are reading: Hypertension vs pulmonary hypertension | Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in...
Medical News Today
What is secondary Parkinsonism, and what causes it?
Secondary Parkinsonism refers to different conditions that can cause movement symptoms similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease. These include tremor, slowed movements, and stiffness. A person can develop secondary Parkinsonism from a variety of different causes. These can include adverse reactions to medications, neurodegenerative disorders, and brain damage,...
HealthCentral.com
Transverse Myelitis and Multiple Sclerosis: What’s the Connection?
Inflammation of the spinal cord is often the first manifestation of MS. Learn more about how these rare neurological conditions are related. Transverse myelitis (TM) and multiple sclerosis (MS) have several important things in common—they share some key symptoms, both have an autoimmune connection, and both affect the protective covering of the nerves, to name a few. In fact, people with transverse myelitis are at much greater risk of developing MS. And yet, they’re not the same. Learn about the connections between the conditions—and what makes them unique.
ahajournals.org
Updates on Sturge-Weber Syndrome
Sturge-Weber syndrome (SWS) is a rare, noninherited neurovascular disorder characterized by abnormal vasculature in the brain, skin, and eye. Patients with SWS characteristically have facial capillary malformation, also known as port-wine birthmark, a leptomeningeal vascular malformation seen on contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging images, abnormal blood vessels in the eye, and glaucoma. Patients with SWS have impaired perfusion to the brain and are at high risk of venous stroke and stroke-like episodes, seizures, and both motor and cognitive difficulties. While the activating R183Q GNAQ somatic mutation is the most common somatic mutation underlying SWS, recent research also implicates that GNA11 and GNB2 somatic mutations are related to SWS. Recent retrospective studies suggest the use of low-dose aspirin and vitamin D in treatment for SWS and prospective drug trials have supported the usefulness of cannabidiol and Sirolimus. Presymptomatic treatment with low-dose aspirin and antiepileptic drugs shows promising results in delaying seizure onset in some patients. This review focuses on the latest progress in the field of research for Sturge-Weber syndrome and highlights directions for future research.
targetedonc.com
Cancer Survivors May Be at Increased Risk for Secondary Primary Thyroid Cancer
A study found that after their first primary malignancy diagnosis, cancer survivors are at a significantly increased risk for secondary primary thyroid cancer, with other half of cases occurring in the first 3 years. Following their initial diagnosis, cancer survivors, compared with the overall population, are at a 90% increased...
hcplive.com
High-Dose Maintenance Upadacitinib Lengthens UC Remissions
A 30 mg dose of upadacitinib led to a 1 month longer clinical remission and approximately 20% of patients had less severe disease at 52 weeks, when compared with a 15 mg dose for patients with active ulcerative colitis. Treatment with a 30 mg daily maintenance dose of upadacitinib (Rinvoq)...
ScienceBlog.com
Immune marker in patients with heart failure predicts risk, death
For years, cardiologists have zeroed in on a hormone called BNP as a gold standard to determine if patients with heart failure are at risk of severe illness or death. It’s released by the heart in response to when the cardiac tissue stretches due to pressure. While the B-type...
What It Means When Your Hemoglobin Count Is High
According to a 2019 study published in the journal InformedHealth, about 55% of your blood is plasma, while different blood cells make up the remaining 45%. Blood cells come in two types: red blood cells (or erythrocytes) and white blood cells (or leukocytes), as explained by the American Society of Hematology. Red blood cells contain a protein known as hemoglobin, which transports oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body, per the society.
physiciansweekly.com
NUDT15 Expression Levels: Biallelic NUDT15 Variants & 6-MP Intolerance
Pediatric lymphoma and leukemia are commonly treated with 6-Mercaptopurine (6-MP). Germline variations in the NUDT15 gene have recently been discovered to be one of the main genetic reasons for the negative effects of 6-MP, such as myelosuppression. Patients with hypomorphic NUDT15 variations have severe myelosuppression due to the excessive accumulation...
neurologylive.com
Epilepsy Rates in Hypertension Lowered Among Those on Angiotensin Receptor Blocker Therapy
Within 5 years after the index date, the lowest proportion of epilepsy diagnoses were among those treated with angiotensin receptor blockers and highest in those on ß-blockers and calcium channel blockers. In a comparison study of antihypertensive medications, findings showed that angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) therapy was significantly associated...
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Reverse Long-Held Ideas About Fat, Diabetes, and Heart Disease
According to the researchers, blood vessel cells are a key regulator of brown fat and energy metabolism. Insulin resistance, a significant risk factor for diabetes, develops when the body’s cells do not react to insulin and are unable to use the glucose (sugar) in the bloodstream. The condition has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and atherosclerosis, which is an accumulation of fats within blood arteries that can restrict blood flow to the body’s tissues. However, the precise mechanism through which insulin and the cells lining vascular walls interact is unclear.
News-Medical.net
Exploring SARS-CoV-2-associated endothelial dysfunction
A recent study published in Acta Pharmacologica Sinica described the evidence, mechanisms, and therapies for endothelial dysfunction in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). COVID-19 has been a substantial public health emergency worldwide. Both pulmonary and extra-pulmonary systems are targeted by the causal agent, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The vascular endothelium provides a dynamic interface between blood and tissues/organs and maintains tissue homeostasis.
physiciansweekly.com
Aspirin for Primary Prevention of Cardiovascular Events
Aspirin’s potential contribution to the primary prevention of lipoprotein(a)-mediated atherothrombotic events was unknown. In the context of primary prevention, researchers, for a study, examined the potential advantages of low-dose aspirin for those with increased plasma lipoprotein(a)-associated genotypes. The study examined 12,815 genotyped participants in the ASPREE (ASPirin in Reducing...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Lantus, Victoza Hold Edge for Blood Glucose Control in Study
In a head-to-head comparison of four drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes, Lantus (insulin glargine) and Victoza (liraglutide) edged out the competition — but all four drugs were found to be safe and effective, according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Studies...
ajmc.com
Albumin Injections Linked to Improved Brain Function, QOL in Patients With Liver Cirrhosis
Researchers also found an improvement in specialized blood markers focusing on inflammation, endothelial dysfunction, and albumin function in patients receiving weekly albumin injection. Among patients with liver cirrhosis and persistent challenges with brain function, those who received weekly injections of albumin experienced better brain function and quality of life (QoL)...
