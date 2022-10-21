Read full article on original website
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Dementia diagnosis more likely in patients taking multiple medicines, study results suggest
A dementia diagnosis is more likely in people taking three or more medicines for other health conditions in the five years prior to diagnosis, study results show. The study — led by a team from the University of Plymouth and published in Aging and Disease on 11 October 2022 — found that as a patient came closer to a dementia diagnosis, patterns of polypharmacy were linked with particular medical conditions, such as respiratory or urinary infections, rheumatism, cardiovascular disease and depression.
Healthline
Cannabis and Other Drugs Increase Risk of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)
A new study looks at how drugs including cannabis, opioids, cocaine and methamphetamine can increase your risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib.) AFib risk was highest among people who took cocaine or opioids. But all four drugs increased the risk of AFib. In the study, researchers identified nearly 1 million people...
Harvard Health
Alzheimer’s disease causes, treatments examined at JBL Symposium
October 20, 2022 – Alzheimer’s disease is one of the world’s largest public health problems, affecting an estimated 55 million people worldwide. Yet for decades, doctors and scientists have struggled to understand the degenerative brain disease and develop effective treatments. At the 25th annual John B. Little...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?
If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
Medical News Today
Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours linked to increase risk
New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
Crisis: Nursing Homes Permanently Closing Throughout the United States
Financial issues facing the nursing home industry have effectuated a national crisis. Pleas to Congress have been largely ineffective. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:American Health Care Association, Modern Healthcare, Google.com, and KeloLand.com.
A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
natureworldnews.com
What Are the Most Common Symptoms of Alzheimer’s?
Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that gradually destroys memory and thinking skills. It is the most common form of dementia and affects millions of people both in the United States and around the world. The cause of Alzheimer's disease is unknown, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Risk factors include age, family history, and head injury. Early diagnosis can make a significant difference in quality of life for individuals with the disease. That's why it is crucial to be aware of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's in order to get a diagnosis and begin treatment as soon as possible. If you want to learn more, read on to find out about some of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's.
Medical News Today
What is the life expectancy for someone with a leaking heart valve?
A leaking heart valve, or heart valve regurgitation, causes blood to flow backward in the heart. A person’s life expectancy with a leaking heart valve depends on which valve is leaking, the leak’s severity, and whether treatment is needed. In a healthy heart, valves control the direction of...
Revolutionary new snortable drug fixes irregular heartbeats in 30 minutes
A phase 3 trial for a new drug that cures irregular heartbeats in just 30 minutes has been completed, showing promising results. The drug, known as Etripamil, has been in testing to see how effective it could be against a medical condition known as paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT for short).
The many side effects of Xanax and how it impairs your brain, digestion, heart, and much more
Xanax, aka Alprazolam, can help treat short-term anxiety but is highly addictive and comes with many side effects from drowsiness to constipation.
Does CBD Help With Parkinson's Disease Symptoms?
Impaired motor function is one of the first and most noticeable symptoms of Parkinson's disease. The National Institute on Aging says tremors, slowed movement, muscle stiffness, and balance are the four main hallmarks of Parkinson's. Motor function declines, affecting the ability to walk, write, stand, exhibit facial expressions, eat, and use the bathroom properly. Changes in cognitive function may follow or develop alongside other symptoms, depending on the progression of the disease. Cognitive impairment can appear as memory problems, difficulty with attention and focus, and inability to complete tasks.
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Kingsport Times-News
7 cereals that aren’t ‘healthy’ under proposed FDA definition
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently proposed updating the definition of “healthy” foods can use on their nutrition labels. According to the FDA, more than 80% of Americans eat too many added sugars, saturated fats and sodium, and not enough fruits, vegetables and dairy.
Cymbalta Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects
Cymbalta (duloxetine) is an antidepressant and anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) medication used in the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), fibromyalgia, and neuropathic pain (per WebMD and the FDA). It is also approved in Europe for the management of stress urinary incontinence (via Therapeutics and Clinical Risk Management).
reviewofoptometry.com
HRT Increases Risk of Cataract Surgery in Women
Researchers found a dose response, with higher cataract surgery rates among those with longer duration of HRT use. Photo: Gleb Sukhovolskiy, OD. Click image to enlarge. Women have a higher risk of cataract, with studies showing that hormones may play a significant role. Researchers of a recent study aimed to investigate the effects of hormonal contraception and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) use on the risk of cataract surgery among Australian women. They also evaluated whether the association between exogenous hormone use and cataract surgery risk was affected by other demographic, socioeconomic and lifestyle factors to better guide clinical practice.
KevinMD.com
Take steps (literally) to prevent dementia
A recent study out of England found that walking just under 10,000 steps a day reduces a person’s risk of developing dementia by 50 percent. Pick up the pace to a “brisk” walk (over 40 steps per minute), and that risk goes down even further. Perhaps most strikingly, the authors found that even a low number of daily steps was associated with a reduced risk of dementia.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Tips to Manage Cholesterol
Diabetes has been shown to be a major risk factor in the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, people with diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke. What’s more, these outcomes often are seen at an earlier age than in those without diabetes. What is cholesterol, and what role does it play in this process?
ptproductsonline.com
Is Frozen Shoulder a Genetic Condition?
Frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis, is a common cause of shoulder pain and immobility. New findings point to specific genes associated with an increased risk of this condition, reports The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio in partnership with Wolters Kluwer. The...
