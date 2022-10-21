Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
New Drug for Rheumatoid Arthritis May Provide Another Treatment Option
Olokizumab, a monoclonal antibody therapy, is being looked at as a potential treatment for severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). In a recent clinical trial, the drug worked better than a placebo and was on par with current RA treatments. If approved, the drug would be another option for RA patients who...
aao.org
Younger age at diagnosis increases ocular complications in pediatric idiopathic CAU
Review of: Clinical course and outcome in pediatric idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis. Kouwenberg C, Wennink R, Shahabi M, et al. American Journal of Ophthalmology, September 2022. In a cohort study, children with idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis (iCAU) diagnosed at a younger age were more likely to have long-term ocular complications...
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment
Diabetes can lead to complications throughout the body and commonly causes digestive disorders such as gastroparesis (delayed emptying of the stomach). This can lead to stomach problems and pain. You are reading: Abdominal pain and diabetes 2 | Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment. Diabetes is a chronic condition in...
hcplive.com
High-Dose Maintenance Upadacitinib Lengthens UC Remissions
A 30 mg dose of upadacitinib led to a 1 month longer clinical remission and approximately 20% of patients had less severe disease at 52 weeks, when compared with a 15 mg dose for patients with active ulcerative colitis. Treatment with a 30 mg daily maintenance dose of upadacitinib (Rinvoq)...
Healthline
Thyroid Cancer Treatment Options
Thyroid cancer begins in the thyroid gland. This is a small, butterfly-shaped gland that’s located in your neck. The thyroid gland makes many hormones that work to regulate your metabolism. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 43,800 new diagnoses of thyroid cancer in the United States...
contagionlive.com
COVID-19 Viral Load and Clinical Outcomes: Is There a Correlation?
Evidence on this has been conflicting and a poster presented at ID Week offers more insights on this significant topic. Over the course of the pandemic, the term, viral load, has been bandied about as clinicians and investigators try to determine its significance and place in understanding COVID-19 and beyond.
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
itbusinessnet.com
ERADICATE phase 3 study results highlight the potential role of ceftobiprole in the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB)
First double-blind registrational phase 3 study in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. Ceftobiprole non-inferior to daptomycin, meeting primary endpoint and demonstrating similar secondary efficacy outcomes. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections, reported today that data from...
targetedonc.com
Significant RFS Benefit Shown With Adjuvant Nivolumab in Stage IIB or IIC Melanoma
In patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma, use of adjuvant nivolumab achieved a 58% reduction in the risk of recurrence or death. Adjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) compared with placebo in patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 CheckMate-76K clinical trial (NCT04099251).1.
News-Medical.net
Pathophysiological mechanisms of COVID-19-related endothelial dysfunction and potential therapies
In a recent review published in Life, researchers discussed the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They commented on the potential therapeutic strategies to treat endothelial damage and coagulopathy related to COVID-19. Background. Emerging research shows that while severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
labroots.com
Mediterranean Diet Improves Immunotherapy Response in Advanced Melanoma Patients
The Mediterranean diet has been popularized in recent years for its wide-ranging health benefits. Among the many health benefits of the diet include a significant reduction in the risk of cardiovascular diseases (such as the lowering of cholesterol and the prevention of heart disease), the management of blood glucose levels, and the management of a healthy weight, all of which can contribute to a person’s increased longevity.
physiciansweekly.com
Lumbar Degenerative Treatment: MIS-ULBD Vs. MIS-TLIF
This research design is called a “cohort comparison study,” and it is retrospective. Comparing minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (MIS-TLIF) to minimally invasive unilateral laminotomy with bilateral decompression (MIS-ULBD) for the treatment of low-grade lumbar degenerative spondylolisthesis in terms of perioperative outcomes, radiographic parameters, and patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) was the goal of this research. Degenerative spondylolisthesis of the lumbar spine is quite prevalent, but the best way to treat it surgically is still up for debate. Newer minimally invasive surgical procedures (MIS) are thought to lower the risk of iatrogenic instability and may avoid the need for fusion since they maintain bone, paraspinal muscles, and posterior midline stabilizers. However, there are currently only a few trials comparing different MIS approaches for treating low-grade lumbar degenerative spondylolisthesis. Using a prospectively collected spine surgery registry from April 2017 through November 2021, researchers identified consecutive patients with low-grade (Meyerding grade I or II) lumbar degenerative spondylolisthesis treated with single-level MIS-ULBD or MIS-TLIF. Data from radiological imaging and patient-reported outcomes (PROMs) were also analyzed to evaluate perioperative success. MIS-ULBD or MIS-TLIF procedures were performed on 188 individuals (79 MIS-ULBD and 109 MIS-TLIF). Patients who underwent MIS-ULBD were found to be older, to have a higher Charlson Comorbidity Index, to have a lower mean percentage of back pain, to have a higher percentage of L4/L5 pathology, to have a shorter operative time, to have a lower estimated blood loss, and to have less postoperative pain (P<0.05). At 12 months, both groups showed statistically significant improvement on 5 of 6 PROMs (P<0.05): Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), visual analog scale (VAS)-back pain, VAS-leg pain, Short Form 12 Physical Component Score (SF12-PCS), and Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS). The minimal clinically meaningful difference at 1 year for any of the PROMs investigated was not associated with operation type on multivariate analysis adjusting for covariates. Patients with low-grade lumbar degenerative spondylolisthesis may benefit from either MIS-ULBD or MIS-TLIF, as both procedures were found to significantly reduce pain and increase physical function in the current study.
infomeddnews.com
A Better Way: Diagnosis and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease with AI-Powered Imaging: By Blake Richards
Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death in developed countries, responsible for one in every three deaths.[i] And while numerous drugs and procedural interventions are available, we haven’t seen any of them really bend the curve. Heart attack and stroke rates continue to increase, and giving each patient the same treatment does not lead to optimal outcomes. Elucid is a new, AI-driven form of diagnosis that offers a non-invasive way to identify individual patients’ CVD risks and inform personalized treatment options.
neurologylive.com
Epilepsy Rates in Hypertension Lowered Among Those on Angiotensin Receptor Blocker Therapy
Within 5 years after the index date, the lowest proportion of epilepsy diagnoses were among those treated with angiotensin receptor blockers and highest in those on ß-blockers and calcium channel blockers. In a comparison study of antihypertensive medications, findings showed that angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) therapy was significantly associated...
physiciansweekly.com
Clinicopathological Characteristics & Plasmablastic Lymphoma
There was no standard of treatment for the aggressive and uncommon subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma known as plasmablastic lymphoma (PBL). For a study, researchers examined every patient in British Columbia, Canada, who had a histologically verified PBL diagnosis between 1997 and 2019. A total of 42 individuals were found, of...
cancernetwork.com
Adjuvant Nivolumab Demonstrates Reduced Risk of Death or Recurrence Vs Placebo in Stage IIB/C Melanoma
Patients with completely resected stage IIB/C melanoma experienced significant and clinically meaningful improvements in recurrence-free survival following treatment with adjuvant nivolumab compared with placebo. Nivolumab (Opdivo) produced a statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) as an adjuvant treatment for patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma compared...
physiciansweekly.com
Brain Volume & Blood Lipids Changes in MS Patients
Changes in cholesterol metabolism may be linked to the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS) illness. However, there are many crucial issues that have still to be solved in order to demonstrate the causal link. The purpose of this study was to examine whether or not multiple sclerosis patients who have had brain MRI imaging also have had blood lipid measurements taken. Researchers enrolled 1,505 MS patients (across all MS phenotypes) in this big longitudinal research since they had access to their paired MRI and blood lipid levels (n=4,966 pairs; time difference <3 months). One 1.5-T MRI scanner was used for all patients (Gyroscan, Phillips). ScanView software was used to analyze the volumes of the whole brain and the T2 lesion. Total cholesterol, low density-lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), high density-lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), and triacylglycerol (TAG) were acquired in standard clinical practice to create lipid profiles. Cross-sectional analysis at baseline was done using adjusted linear regression model. The connection between imaging and lipid measurements was analyzed using linear mixed models (with random intercept for patient) with adjustments for sex, age, illness duration, EDSS, treatment status at visit, and time between MRI scans. About 70% of the participants were female, the average age was 35.9 (SD=9.77), the average duration of illness was 8.02 (SD=7.20), the median EDSS was 2.0 (IQR=2.0,3.0), and the average period of follow-up was 7.7 years. Some 17.1% of patients were not receiving any immunomodulatory therapy, while 72.3% were receiving first-line immunomodulatory treatments and 10.6% were receiving second-line immunomodulatory therapies. In longitudinal mixed model analysis, researchers identified a connection between brain parenchymal fraction (BPF) and HDL-C (b=-0.5; 95% CI: -0.51, -0.27; P=<0.001). There were significant correlations between BPF and both LDL-C (b=0.25; P=0.001) and HDL-C (b=-0.52; P=0.0012) at baseline. They also discovered correlations between (log+1) EDSS and HDL-C (b=-0.07; P=0.008) and TAG (b=0.027; P=0.011). Whole brain volume and blood lipid variations in multiple sclerosis patients are linked in this large longitudinal real-world cohort. Additional research is necessary to determine whether or not this correlation is just coincidental.
