Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from EnLink Midstream ENLC. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 11.25 cents per share. On Thursday, EnLink Midstream will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 11.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

3 HOURS AGO