Lots of people dress up as characters from Star Wars for Halloween, but some folks wear out of this world costumes year round. And they do it for good causes. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds spent some time with Star Wars fanatics as they raised money for charities in the Miami Valley. *The 501st will be at the Air Force Museum’s “Troops & Treats,” a day of trick-or-treating, games, music and other activities on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. This event is free, and all visitors are encouraged to come to the museum in costume.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO