Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hair Raising Haunts In The Miami Valley This Halloween!DONNA STERLINGPiqua, OH
wyso.org
WYSO Weekend: October 23, 2022
Lots of people dress up as characters from Star Wars for Halloween, but some folks wear out of this world costumes year round. And they do it for good causes. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds spent some time with Star Wars fanatics as they raised money for charities in the Miami Valley. *The 501st will be at the Air Force Museum’s “Troops & Treats,” a day of trick-or-treating, games, music and other activities on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. This event is free, and all visitors are encouraged to come to the museum in costume.
dayton.com
Dayton resident to travel Miami Valley on Comic-Con history book tour
If there was ever a book to “geek out” over it would definitely be Dayton resident Mathew Klickstein’s new oral history celebrating decades of pop culture fandom. “See You at San Diego: An Oral History of Comic-Con, Fandom, and the Triumph of Geek Culture” was released on Sept. 6 and is available for purchase online and at local stores. The audiobook was also just released.
dayton.com
First-ever festival all about soup coming to Dayton next month
A festival all about soup is coming to downtown Dayton next month. The first-ever Dayton Soup Fest, presented by The Pizza Bandit, Kungfu BBQ and The Forking Pierogi, will be held at the Yellow Cab Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will feature...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Gem City Butchery has big plans
With their business just beginning, most people in the region have probably not heard of Gem City Butchery, but if owners Jonathon Mezera and Elliott Harrell have anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time. The duo who have been active for several months with their...
wyso.org
Dayton Music Fest Returns this weekend with over 20 local artists
Dayton Music Festival curator Nathan Peters joined Evan Miller live on WYSO ahead of Dayton Music Fest, which will be held this weekend for the first time since 2019. The festival will feature over 20 artists over the course of two nights, October 21st and 22nd, with music at both Blind Bob's Bar and Yellow Cab Tavern.
Dayton chili cook-off and cruise-in scheduled for today
DAYTON — Chili enthusiasts in the area get your bowls ready!. The British Transportation Museum will be hosting a chili cook-off and cruise-in today from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The museum is located at 321 Hopeland Street, and attendees are welcome to come and enjoy the food!. >>11th...
dayton.com
Michelle’s story: Leaning on loved ones
Self-discovery part of Dayton woman’s journey. Dayton resident Michelle Davis has hit the two-year mark since her breast cancer diagnosis, and her bright spirit and positive attitude have naturally made her an outspoken advocate. “I constantly tell my family and friends to check themselves, both in the shower and...
Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’
The rain held off for the Franklin Police Department to hold a Halloween Haunted House event for the community on Sunday afternoon. >>PHOTOS: Franklin Police describe early Halloween celebration as ‘massive success’. “Today’s Halloween Haunted House was a massive success,” the spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department said on...
Top 9 haunted places in Cincinnati you should check out... if you dare
Are ghosts real? That's one question that has divided Americans for generations. You can check out these places around Cincinnati and come up with your own opinion.
WDTN
Morris Furniture Company Celebrating 75th Anniversary
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Morris Furniture Company launched a $75,000 Donation Match Campaign for Pink Ribbon Girls in Honor of their 75th Anniversary. Giving back is a major part of Morris Furniture Company’s mission. To commemorate 75 years of Making Homes Great, Morris partnered with the Pink Ribbon Girls during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Cincinnati CityBeat
26 Famous People Buried in Cincinnati Cemeteries
Over the years, dozens of local and national celebrities have hailed from Cincinnati – and many of them are now buried within city limits. Here are some of the most famous folks who call the Queen City their eternal home, and where to find their graves. Dr. Henry Heimlich.
Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center closing for ‘foreseeable future’
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is closing. According to a statement from Commonwealth Hotels, a hotel management company, the owners of the hotel, Lockwood Asset Hotel LLC, is closing for the foreseeable future. The company released this statement: “We appreciate the service and loyalty to everyone affected by this closure […]
WDTN
Pet of the Week: Autumn
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jessica Garringer from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joins us in studio with more on their cute, cuddly adoptable animal. Watch the video to learn more about Autumn.
‘Historical Walk’ set be hosted in Xenia today
XENIA — The City of Xenia Tree Committee, Woodland Cemetery, and Mausoleum are set to host a Historical Walk today. Starting at 2:00 p.m., guests will be able to take a guided tour through the historic Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum. >>City of Xenia announces fall leaf collection schedule. Tree...
cincinnatirefined.com
Influencer Picks: Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati, Oct. 28-30!
Imagine if Joanna Gaines came to town and filled four barns with all her goodies, from antiques, vintage finds and farmhouse decor to boho fashion, accessories and lots of yummy treats. That's basically what Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati is, and it's all taking place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things to do for couples in cincinnati | 15 Romantic Things to Do in Cincinnati: Fun Cincinnati Date Ideas. This article on romantic things to do in Cincinnati is a guest post by Stephanie...
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
Text to Win Tickets to See DaBaby!
101.1 THE WIZ IS GIVING YOU A CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO SEE DABABY
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
wyso.org
Book Nook: Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb' by James M. Scott
The historian James M. Scott has a particular interest in World War Two, especially the history of the war in the Pacific region. In his latest book, Black Snow: Curtis LeMay, the Firebombing of Tokyo, and the Road to the Atomic Bomb, Scott delves into the firebombing campaign of Japan which took place in 1945 and served as a prelude to our atomic attacks upon the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
